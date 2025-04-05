Since humanity started telling stories, revenge has been one of the most universal plot devices across all of storytelling. That includes, of course, cinema. Revenge films are among the most intense, engaging, and emotionally impactful movies one can find out there. It can be argued that some of the greatest films ever made belong to this genre.

As such, it's hard to pick the best ones. From period epics like the World War II satire Inglourious Basterds to contemporary masterpieces like Memento, these are revenge movies that prove that vengeance isn't black and white. They're stories that blur the moral lines between hero and villain, usually packed with jaw-dropping twists that change the course of the whole narrative.

10 'Gladiator' (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott