Catharsis, satisfaction, schadenfreude... There are a lot of words to describe the feeling people get when bad things happen to bad people. The number of descriptors for this feeling is an indication of how much people love a story of justice and revenge, and it certainly explains how many films there are based on the subject.

While revenge dominates mainstream cinema (see Kill Bill vol. 1, vol. 2 and John Wick) there is an endless number of revenge films that don't get enough love. Cinema's most versatile theme appears on this list in the form of over-the-top actions, meditative thrillers, blood-thirsty exploitations and more.

10 'No One Lives' (2012)

Directed by Ryuhei Kitamura

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

A couple on a road trip make a stop in a small town. While eating at a local restaurant, they're approached by a group of unsavory characters, led by local tough guy Hoag (Lee Tergesen). Believing the couple to be wealthy, the group kidnap them and attempt a robbery. Unfortunately, the woman Betty (Laura Ramsey) dies in the process, and the unnamed man (Luke Evans) is much more dangerous than he appears.

If the title isn’t enough to convince viewers that No One Lives is a ridiculously good time, then the bombastic plot twists and kill scenes certainly will be. The 2012 film is far from a masterpiece, but a brooding and charismatic lead performance from Luke Evans gives No One Lives the extra boost it needs to become a fun and bloody midnight movie.