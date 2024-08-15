Revenge thriller movies have been around since as early as 1908, with The Count of Monte Cristo, and the subgenre remains an extremely popular movie trope. Though often morally questionable, there is something satisfying about a revenge thriller, particularly the climactic moments where evildoers face their long-awaited comeuppance. The best revenge thrillers make the audience think, holding a mirror to the complexity of revenge and the lengths characters are willing to go to, questioning if the retribution was worth it.

Revenge thrillers can take the form of gory, violent, action-packed features like Kill Bill or John Wick or suspense-filled psychological dramas like Cape Fear. These films delve into the dark depths of humanity, crossing moral boundaries as they twist and turn, depicting characters who take matters into their own hands regardless of the consequences. With so much to choose from, many vengeance-motivated features don't get the attention they deserve. These are the most underrated revenge movies out there, furious tales of vengeance that deserve your full attention.

10 'Hard candy' (2005)

Directed by David Slade

Hard Candy follows Jeff Kohlver (Patrick Wilson), a thirty-two-year-old photographer who has been trying to groom the flirtatious fourteen-year-old high school student Hayley Stark (Elliot Page) for three weeks via an internet chat room. When she finally agrees to meet him at a local café, Jeff is pleased that Hayley suggests they go back to his place. Little does he know that Hayley might not be the sweet, susceptible girl she presented herself as online.

Elliot Page commands every scene in Hard Candy, switching from a convincingly innocent teen that audiences fear will become a victim to Jeff to a vengeful and driven individual intent on getting vengeance. The film is almost like a play, featuring intense dialogue between the two main characters in a confined space. The usual sympathies for the character under duress are twisted on their head, as Page's Hayley is permanently in control, while Jeff suffers at her hand. Hayley's motivations are gradually unveiled through shocking reveals that ensure the audience never feels any compassion toward the man she holds hostage, resulting in one of the most visceral yet satisfying revenge movies of the noughties.

Hard Candy Release Date January 14, 2005 Cast Patrick Wilson , elliot page , Sandra Oh , Odessa Rae , G.J. Echternkamp Runtime 99 minutes Writers Brian Nelson

9 'Theater of Blood' (1973)

Directed by Douglas Hickox

Theater of Blood centers on Edward Kendal Sheridan Lionheart (Vincent Price), an old-school Shakespearean actor who finds it difficult to cope with new theater roles. Lionheart's final straw is when the annual Guild's Best Actor award is given to a rising young actor rather than him. After an unsuccessful attempt at suicide, he is rescued by a group of homeless people. Infuriated by the critics, Lionheart sets out a plan of revenge, murdering all the critics, each with a different style of death inspired by a Shakespeare play.

Theater of Blood's concept is truly original and a good riot, further elevated by an incredible supporting cast.

Theater of Blood perfectly balances comedy and brutal horror through an exquisite screenplay by Anthony Greville-Bell. Vincent Price gives an excellent lead performance as the subtly menacing, aesthetically impassioned, and adequately melodramatic Lionheart, one of the best roles of his esteemed career. The concept is truly original and a good riot, further elevated by an incredible supporting cast, including the likes of Dame Diana Rigg, Ian Hendry and Dennis Price.

8 'Blue Ruin '(2013)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

The low-budget revenge thriller Blue Ruin follows Dwight Evans (Macon Blair), a drifter estranged from his sister Sam (Amy Hargreaves), whose parents were murdered 10 years prior. When he finds out that his parents' killer is set to be released from prison, Dwight decides he has nothing left to lose and sets forth on a quest to avenge their deaths. Dwight kills the man, but complications occur when his family comes looking for retribution.

The film was funded by writer/director/cinematographer Jeremy Saulnier, writer and director of A24 Horror Green Room, through Kickstarter campaigns and personal savings. Thus, Blue Ruin is truly a story-driven, stripped-back tale of revenge. The violence is not clean but clunky due to Dwight's inexperience and the fear he internalizes in his pursuit to protect his family. Blue Ruin provides a fresh take on the eye-for-an-eye trope, especially since Dwight gets his intended revenge early on, and what follows is the consequence of his action.

7 'You Were Never Really Here' (2017)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

In You Were Never Really Here, Joaquin Phoenix plays Joe, a traumatized veteran unafraid of violence and specializing in tracking down and rescuing trafficked girls. When a teenage girl named Nina (Ekaterina Samsonov) is kidnapped, Joe embarks on a rescue mission but uncovers a dark conspiracy of high-level corruption and abuses of power. As he becomes fully engulfed in his search, Joe is forced to reckon with memories of the brutality he and his mother (Judith Roberts) suffered at the hands of his abusive father.

Phoenix's performance is momentous in this film, as the restrained yet hopelessly troubled Joe. You Were Never Really Here paints a moving portrait of a troubled man trying to do right, finding purpose in the gratitude he receives from those he helps. The film explores the impact of the scars left by his childhood trauma, using his complex history to contextualize his motivations. Many dream-like sequences signify disassociation and contrast the bloody, gory violence that is rife throughout.

6 'Rolling Thunder' (1977)

Directed by John Flynn

Rolling Thunder follows Major Charles Rane (William Devane), who returns home as a hero after spending seven years as a prisoner of war in Hanoi. Rane is greeted warmly by the people of his hometown and presented with a red Cadillac and 2,555 silver dollars. These gifts attract the attention of some greedy outlaws who kill his wife and son and destroy his hand. Rane wants revenge and enlists the help of his army bud, Johnny (Tommy Lee Jones), to meet the thugs in a showdown.

Rolling Thunder starts slowly, allowing audiences to get comfortable before the impact of the brutal violence that awaits, a two-minute sequence where Rane loses his hand and his wife and son are killed. Rane has nothing to lose, suffering physical torture in a POW camp and emotional violence at the hands of thugs. Devane's performance is incredibly restrained, illustrating how he no longer seems to feel anything. The film surprisingly passed censors, delivering one of the most shocking and violent films up to that point in cinematic history.

5 'Femme' (2023)

Directed by Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

Femme centers on Jules (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), who is targeted in a horrific, violent homophobic attack after a drag performance in London. He hides out at home, traumatized and essentially putting his life on hold. Sometime later, he encounters the leader of the attack, Preston (George McKay), in a gay sauna, who does not recognize him, allowing Jules to design a unique form of vengeance.

Femme is a brutal, daring, and subversive thriller full of sexual danger as Jules puts himself at risk in pursuit of revenge. The authentic and powerful performances from MacKay and Stewart-Jarrett elevate the film, as their twisted dynamic is so well constructed. Femme does not stoop to the usual terrible movie clichés found in stories about a person hiding their identity and then falling for the person they're deceiving. It is a much more complex psychodrama wrought with real danger and high emotion.

Femme Release Date March 22, 2024 Cast George MacKay , Nathan Stewart-Jarrett , john mccrea , Antonia Clarke Runtime 99 minutes Writers Sam H. Freeman , Ng Choon Ping

4 'Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia' (1974)

Directed by Sam Peckinpah

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia is a request made by a Mexican crime boss (Kris Kristofferson) after he discovers that his aide, Alfredo Garcia, has impregnated his daughter, offering a million dollars to the person who successfully fulfills the demand. Two of the bounty hunters, Quill (Gig Young) and Sappensly (Robert Webber), track Garcia to a bar in Mexico City run by an American expatriate, Bennie (Warren Oates). Bennie's girlfriend, Elita (Isela Vega), admits she knows Garcia, but he died in a drunk-driving crash the previous week. They set out to find Garcia's grave and dig him up to get the head, but only death and violence follow.

Sam Pechinpah's film received awful reviews when it was initially released, even appearing in the 1978 book The Fifty Worst Films of All Time. However, Robert Ebert awarded the film his highest grade of four stars and called it "some kind of bizarre masterpiece." It has since become a bit of a cult classic, with a particular appreciation of Bennie's relentless courage as a powerful man's desire for revenge has provided him with the opportunity for a better life; Alfredo's head becomes his fortune, and he will die to protect it. The romance between Bennie and Elita is particularly touching, as they are society's outcasts, drawn together by shared desperation for survival.

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) Release Date August 7, 1974 Cast Warren Oates , Isela Vega , Robert Webber , Gig Young , Helmut Dantine , Emilio Fernández , Kris Kristofferson , Chano Urueta Runtime 113 Minutes Writers Gordon T. Dawson , Frank Kowalski

3 'Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance' (2002)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Set in Seoul, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance follows Ryu (Shin Ha-kyun), a deaf and mute man who works in a factory. His sister (Im Ji-eun) is in desperate need of a kidney transplant, but his blood type is not compatible with hers. When Ryu is fired from his factory job, he contacts some black market organ traffickers and offers his kidney and 10 million Won in exchange for one his sister can use. After taking his severance money and his kidney, the organ dealers disappear. A legitimate kidney donor is then found, but Ryu no longer has the funds for the surgery. His anarchist girlfriend, Cha Young-Mi (Bae Doona), proposes they kidnap the daughter of his former employer and demand ransom.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance is the first part of Park Chan Wook's revenge trilogy, with Oldboy and Lady Vengeance following. Park's films are always stylish and visually stunning, and this feature is no exception. The plot is intricate and carefully woven with well-realized, complex characters, exploring class inequality and the lengths people will go to survive. Abundant with very graphic and disturbing moments that stun the viewer into silence, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance cemented Park Chan-wook as an authority in revenge thrillers.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance Release Date March 29, 2002 Cast Kang-ho Song , Ha-kyun Shin , Doona Bae , Ji-Eun Lim , Bo-bae Han , Se-dong Kim Runtime 121 minutes Writers Jae-sun Lee , Jong-yong Lee , Mu-yeong Lee , Chan-wook Park

2 'Ms .45' (1981)

Directed by Abel Ferrara

Ms .45 centers on Thana (Zoë Tamerlis), a shy and mute New York dressmaker struggling to survive a big city rife with violence and traumatized after being attacked and raped twice in one day. The horrific experiences have a tremendous impact on her, and now only her insatiable desire for revenge keeps her going. Thana takes to the streets of New York City after dark, and no man is safe from her .45 caliber pistol.

The central character of Ms .45 is fascinating. Thana's transition from timid to a femme fatale is both internal and external; she becomes a truly subversive lead whose response to her trauma is to go on a killing spree and become a vigilante angel of death. The film explores and exposes toxic masculinity; Thana's first attacker is masked, so she never gets the chance to see who he is. The obstruction of the assailant's face triggers her paranoia and the idea that any man around her has it in them to be violent, regardless of their background. This begs the question, will her quest for vengeance ever be satiated? Ms .45 creates a loud and inescapable voice for survivors, one that's sorely needed, sadly.

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 24, 1981 Cast Zoë Lund , Bogey , Albert Sinkys , Darlene Stuto , Helen McGara , Nike Zachmanoglou , Abel Ferrara , Peter Yellen Runtime 80 minutes Writers Nicholas St. John

1 'Let The Right One In' (2008)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Set in Blackeberg, Stockholm, in 1982, Let The Right One In follows Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a bullied 12-year-old with a morbid fascination with serial killers and getting revenge on the classmates who target him. Oskar has a pivotal encounter with his new and mysterious neighbor, Eli (Lina Leandersson), a peculiar girl who seems to truly understand him. Just as Eli moves into the usually quiet suburb, it suddenly becomes rife with gory violence and murder.

The snow-covered Swedish setting is a perfectly pure white backdrop for the crimson blood to stand out against, elevating the gore of the murders. There is a true artistry to this feature, as the cinematography creates such an intense atmosphere throughout. Oskar and Eli are the strength of Let the Right One In, as their friendship is both twisted and heartfelt. The film is a coming-of-age horror, and the audience experiences the events from the perspective of the troubled Oskar as he works out whether good and evil can coexist side by side.

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 26, 2008 Cast Kåre Hedebrant , Lina Leandersson , Per Ragnar , Henrik Dahl , Karin Bergquist , Peter Carlberg Runtime 114 minutes Writers John Ajvide Lindqvist

