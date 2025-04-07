One of the most important movies in the Star Wars timeline just got a significant update that could keep Star Wars readers from turning to the dark side. Random House World and Lucasfilm have allowed Collider to exclusively announce that the Revenge of the Sith Novelization is being given a breathtaking new hardcover to celebrate 20 years of the prequel film. First released in 2005 in unison with the film’s theatrical debut, the Revenge of the Sith novelization provides critical details and insight into Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) descent to the dark side at the hands of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Tom Hoeler, Editorial Director of Fiction and Special Projects for Random House World, also provided an official quote on the deluxe edition release that can be found below, as well as a short clip showing off all the bells and whistles of the novelization:

“We couldn’t be more excited to publish this incredible deluxe edition of the Revenge of the Sith novelization. It has been thrilling to work with author Matthew Stover and Lucasfilm to create a fully annotated edition that gives readers unprecedented insight to the creation of this masterpiece. Across nearly 50 years of Star Wars books, it stands alone, and even among film novelizations its approach to adapting characters and story from screen to page is unique. Two decades later, this novelization is as essential, enduring, and influential – on readers and creators – as it has ever been. Bringing the book back to hardcover in a stunning deluxe keepsake edition is a perfect way to celebrate 20 years of Revenge of the Sith.”

The new special edition novelization comes with over 150 annotations from author Matthew Stover, an acetate jacket with foil stamping, a paper over-board book case, gilded and stained edges, illustrated full-color end papers, and a red satin ribbon market. Capping off the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which kicked off with The Phantom Menace in 1999, Revenge of the Sith was the last major Star Wars movie in the Skywalker timeline until the franchise returned to the big screen in 2015 with The Rise of Skywalker. While opinions varied upon the movie’s initial release in 2005, Revenge of the Sith has become a cult classic over the years, which has led to an entire generation of Star Wars fans identifying the prequel trilogy as what pulled them into the franchise. Revenge of the Sith ($848 million) fell just short of grossing $850 million when it was initially released in 2005, but the film will have a chance to push past that milestone later this month when it returns to theaters to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

The Prequel Trilogy Has Been Revived Years Later