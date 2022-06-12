While promoting his new series Slow Horses, Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman has recently revealed in an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was initially intended to provide the voice work for the Seperatist villain General Grievous, leader of the droid army in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

The actor revealed on the podcast that he lost the role due to union issues at the film's shooting location in Australia. Oldman also entailed that he had the opportunity to provide some recordings for the film before leaving the project. "Yeah, he was terrific," Oldman said about franchise creator George Lucas. Whether fans will ever get to hear some of the recordings that Oldman recorded remains anyone's guess. The actor also shot down rumors that he was set to appear in Disney's set of Star Wars films such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens after initial speculation.

Making his most memorable appearance in the prequel trilogy, Grievous would go on to be one of the franchise's most recognized characters with his unique cyborg design and for his four-armed lightsaber-wielding abilities. The Jedi-hunting cyborg has gained a new popularity in recent years through the form of various internet memes involving him finding lightsabers to "add to his collection." The character's first appearance, however, came in the 2003 2D animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars from Genndy Tartakovsky​​​​​​​.

While the Grievous that audiences saw in Revenge of the Sith was more along the lines of a classic mustache twirling villain, fans can only speculate how different Grievous' character would be if Oldman remained attached to the role. Oldman also previously played the villain Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg in The Fifth Element and has also done villainous voice work as Lord Shen in Kung Fu Panda 2.

With Oldman dropping out of the role, Grievous would instead end up being voiced by Matthew Wood, sound editor for the film series. Wood would continue to voice the character in other forms of media, most notably in the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. With experience in other franchises such as The Dark Knight and Harry Potter under his belt, perhaps Oldman may attempt to return to a galaxy far, far away again some day.

Oldman can be seen in Slow Horses, now streaming on Apple TV+.