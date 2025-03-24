While certainly not perfect, one of the most dramatic and memorable scenes in Star Wars occurs near the climax of Revenge of the Sith, where Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and his former teacher Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) finally face off. We all know the outcome of the fight, but the scene also contains a subtle jab at the Jedi themselves in a film stacked full of them. Contrary to the mythical knights one might imagine based upon how they're usually described in the original trilogy, the Jedi of the prequel era have long strayed from their focus on the Force, losing their identity after the Sith went underground and becoming politically intertwined with a dying system. Their inability to cleanly break away from it, even after the flaws of the Republic became recognizable, proved fatal and made their downfall an inevitability.

‘Revenge of the Sith’ Explores the Jedi At Their Most Flawed