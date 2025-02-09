Revenge stories on TV thrive on the allure of justice served cold, weaving tales of vigilantes, wronged friends or family and moral betrayals. These narratives elevate characters who turn pain into purpose, seeking retribution for framed or harmed loved ones or targeting those who have cost them everything.

From the methodical vengeance from The Glory to the petty all-out war between two strangers in Beef, these narratives expose the gray area between seeking justice and pure obsession. Whether it’s vigilantes like Dexter (Michael C. Hall) or victims retaliating against self-righteous oppressors, these shows captivate with their intricate and character-driven plots.

10 'The Glory' (2022–2023)

Created by Kim Eun-sook and Ahn Gil-ho

Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) is scarred by the brutal bullying she was subjected to during high school. Since then, she has meticulously planned revenge against her tormentors. After years of preparation, Dong-eun becomes a teacher at the school of her main bully’s child, placing her close to her targets. She manipulates and destroys her enemies’ lives. With the help of allies like Hyeon-nam (Yeom Hye-ran) and Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun), a doctor with his own vendetta, Dong-eun orchestrates intricate schemes of retribution that bring her justice.

The Glory depicts an incredibly relentless takedown of people who have caused Dong-eun so much pain. Dong-eun's diligent revenge echoes the pain her tormentors inflicted. Her plans set off a domino effect as the bullies turn on each other. Murders are exposed, weaknesses are weaponized and harm is done, whether physical or emotional. Dong-eun's entangled vengeance upends her bullies’ lives, ensuring justice for each. This well-written series carries out a powerful narrative on important issues that plague schools.

9 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' (2021–2022)

Created by Valerie Armstrong

Kevin Can F**k Himself uniquely blends sitcom and drama formats to explore the life of Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy), a woman trapped in a miserable marriage to immature and self-centered Kevin (Eric Petersen). The show contrasts their sitcom-like moments, filmed with bright lighting and a laugh track, against Allison's darker, single-camera world where she is free from Kevin’s insufferable behavior. Discovering Kevin has depleted their savings, Allison spirals into resentment, fantasizing about murdering Kevin and taking measures to carry out her plot.

Annie Murphy of Schitt's Creek fame demonstrates her versatility in this brilliant and fresh genre-bending series. Allison's pain as an overlooked and unappreciated homemaker is palpable. The series begs reflection on the characters of beloved sitcoms, prompting a deeper reflection on real-life roles and values held by society. Kevin Can F**k Himself is unlike anything else on TV, and it remains an underrated show in its short, two-season run.