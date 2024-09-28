Any 90s kid will find it impossible to watch anything Jeremy Irons does without being instantly reminded of his essential turn as the treacherous Uncle Scar in The Lion King. Being the gold standard for Disney animation villainy is no small thing, and animation nerds may argue it's a more accomplished feat than winning an Oscar. Irons' portrayal of Scar is the kind of perfect casting where the actor and character become so synchronized that we wonder if Irons was bred in a lab to be the ideal engine of chilly duplicity. Given that this was his first stab at voicing an animated character for a major studio, you'd think Irons would try and get as far away from his established on-screen persona as possible, but he did just the opposite. His being Scar at all was due in large part to the previous peak of his career, when he won the Best Actor Oscar for Reversal of Fortune, playing a similarly calculating but much more enigmatic kind of predator.

What is 'Reversal of Fortune' About?

Claus Von Bülow (Irons) and his wife, Sunny (Glenn Close), are the type of rich elite who redefined the stereotypes of being stupid rich, remaining relevant due to their socialite lifestyle and bringing tiger cubs to swanky parties. All seems well in their Camelot until Sunny is found unconscious one morning, and that one morning becomes a permanent coma. Due to the fact that people were aware of the couple's marital estrangement and Claus being a slippery and cold fish when around other people, everybody assumes that he had something to do with it. Willing to die on the hill of his innocence, Claus hires superstar lawyer Alan Dershowitz (Ron Silver) to defend him, which Dershowitz finds to be a dubious prospect, to say the least. Nevertheless, money talks, and Dershowitz and his legal team must play amateur detective to figure out how they can claim Claus was innocent of legally killing Sunny. But Dershowitz isn't prepared for the even stranger mystery at hand: figuring out who the hell Claus Von Bülow actually is and what he does or doesn't actually know.

Solving that mystery wouldn't be so tricky if Claus would act like a normal person, but his radar for such a concept doesn't seem to exist. His existence consists of thinking he's convincing others of how honest he is, not realizing he's practically pushing everyone off a cliff with his behavior. Nothing about him seems fully human like he's surgically removed his heart and framed it in his mansion, taking time to elegantly gaze at it as he continuously misjudges the pulse of the room he's in. His posturing is so prevalent that he gets called out for it at one point, with Dershowitz shouting at him for being so "theatrical" and always playing to an audience. Probably the most humanizing act he does in the whole film is an insistence on telling cringe-y jokes at his own expense that he thinks will make people laugh but only get the most timid of polite chuckles. Truly weird people often don't know they're weird, and Claus seems to wield that against everyone as his own defense tactic. If someone can be this casual about his warped logic and numerous odd proclivities, then surely he can't be lying, right?

Jeremy Irons Makes Claus a Fascinating Conundrum

Claus is a character you never truly "like," as you never actually penetrate beneath his chill exterior. Yet, Jeremy Irons makes him so fascinating as he tries to hold onto the image of himself that he's crafted in his years of leisurely wealth. Held together by the softly quivering poise of a ghost from The Shining, Irons suggests a person craving the security of his old life yet adept at hiding his insecurity under a veneer of sarcastic indignity at having to be scrutinized under the media microscope. His bristling delivery wavers from snide and defensive to deflective and self-absorbed as he frets over getting the best table at a restaurant or defends his wife's bizarre drug habits.

His enticing speech is enriched by a near-unplaceable accent, a combination of Danish and British that allows Irons to indulge in the elongation of every other word that carries the jerky elegance of a conductor commanding a symphony with one hand tied behind his back. He's not unpredictable as much as he is unreadable, as you can never grasp what he means, even if he's just telling his version of what happened to Sunny. In perhaps the film's most famous moment, Dershowitz grills Claus for his evasive behavior and asks him how strange he truly is. Claus dramatically pauses before intoning, "You have no idea." It's such a perfect encapsulation of Irons' flagrant murkiness and seductive disposition that it's a line that's explicitly reused in The Lion King, with Irons' delivery being almost identical, though with a lot more smirk added to it.

Disney Wanted Jeremy Irons For Scar Because of 'Reversal of Fortune'

According to an LA Times report from 1994, Jeremy Irons' performance as Von Bülow attracted Disney to cast him as Scar, falling for his "dry English disdain," "insinuating sarcasm," and ambiguously sinister quality. Irons initially rejected the offer, finding it a strange swerve to go into a Disney cartoon so soon after reaching the peak of his career, but was eventually convinced. Once he signed on, the script was retooled to inject more of Irons' mannerisms as Von Bülow and Irons pushed to experiment with the dialogue as much as possible. One specific example cited in the article is when Scar tells young Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) that his father has arranged "a father and son thing," Irons is the one who added a short pause before saying "thing" and injected a tone of condescension and hatred into that one word. His readings made even the more expository lines have a "suave, demented nuance" that wasn't in the script, and the little pauses and inflections he'd twist into his words pushed Scar into the territory of a vampy drama queen that a generation of kids grew up loving. Without that extra little spice, we wouldn't have had moments like Scar sighing about how he's surrounded by idiots (though it must be said Claus has far more patience for other people than Scar possibly could).

Alongside the script, Scar's lead animator, the Disney legend Andreas Deja, worked hard to insert Irons' face and other screen performances into Scar as much as possible. Deja said he studied not just Reversal of Fortune but other Irons films like Damage to try to incorporate Irons' "unusual-looking" handsomeness and "baggy eyes" into Scar's face, using the fur around his eyes to suggest dark circles. Irons loved what the animators did, specifically pointing out that the baggy eyes made him recognize himself in Scar, so it's good that he has a sense of humor about himself. Plus, since Scar was an anatomically correct lion and therefore limited in how expressive he could be with his body, Deja and his animators had to figure out how to make Scar move in a way that mirrored Irons' delivery. While they took heavy inspiration from observing real lions and their movements, they put in little touches like how Scar would flick his paw or arch his back to accentuate a line. Irons' acting style isn't usually predominantly physical, but the melodramatic animated gestures married to his droll proclamations mirror another Irons film, Dead Ringers, with Elliot's ego and Beverly's reclusiveness beautifully fused into one dastardly lion. That said, it's still Claus Von Bülow who primarily resides in Scar, with his desperation for self-preservation and his sly braggadocio on standby, quick to be the first to go, "Who, me?"

