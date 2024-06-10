The Big Picture David Duchovny stars as a dad facing mortality in Reverse the Curse.

In an exclusive sneak peek, seen below, Ted discovers his father's secret lost love after reading his book.

Duchovny returns to the director's chair for the heartwarming tale of love and healing when Reverse the Curse premieres on June 14.

While he’ll always be daddy to us, David Duchovny (The X Files) is simply going as “dad” in his upcoming feature, Reverse the Curse (previously titled Bucky F*cking Dent). Starring opposite Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade) in a movie about the bonds between a father and son, Duchovny stars as an ill man forced to face the realities of his life during his remaining time on Earth. In a Collider exclusive sneak peek, the closely knit relatives sit around the kitchen table, eating ice cream, and talking about one of Marty’s (Duchovny) literary writings.

Ted (Marshall-Green) is trying to bond with his dad in the sneak peek, but things go horribly wrong after he refers to the story he’s reading as a “novel.” Quickly shutting down his long-haired, tie-dye-wearing adult child, Marty informs him that his piece isn’t a novel but is instead a journal that he had been keeping during his younger years. With reality hitting him like a train, Ted is knocked sideways when he realizes that the woman his father wrote about in his journal was real, meaning that his dad stepped outside his marriage when Ted was a kid — this is why you should never snoop through your parents’ personal items!

Based on Duchovny’s best-selling novel, Bucky F*cking Dent, Reverse the Curse is all about one son’s quest to bring his father safely to the other end of his cancer diagnosis through his love of baseball. Set in 1978, the movie follows Marty, a failed writer who, because of his love of baseball, has picked up a career as a peanut slinger at Yankees Stadium. Even though he works for the New York ball team, Marty is a devoted Red Sox fan through and through, to the point that Ted notices his father’s health is affected by the wins and losses of the Sox. Seeing an opportunity for improvement, Ted gets Marty’s friends in on a plan that will see the Sox winning game after game.

Who Else Is in the Cast of ‘Reverse the Curse’?

Along his journey to give his dad the winning streak he’s always dreamed of, Ted develops a romantic relationship with Marty’s “Death Specialist” Marianna, who will be played by Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Twisted Metal actress, Stephanie Beatriz. Filling out the ensemble cast is a list of names that includes Jason Beghe (Chicago P.D.), Duchovny’s former Californication co-star Evan Handler (And Just Like That…), Santo Fazio (The Accidental Husband), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), and Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill). Along with starring and penning the feature, Duchovny also serves as its director.

Check out our sneak peek for Reverse the Curse above and catch it in theaters and on-demand on June 14.