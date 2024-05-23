The Big Picture Get ready for a heartwarming tale of family, love, and baseball in David Duchovny's comedy-drama film, Reverse the Curse.

With an all-star cast, including Logan Marshall-Green and Stephanie Beatriz, Reverse the Curse is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Directed and written by Duchovny himself, Reverse the Curse promises to be a unique and emotionally compelling experience this summer. Watch the trailer below!

Vertical is set to debut actor-writer-director David Duchovny's latest comedy-drama film with the release of Reverse the Curse this summer. Now audiences can get a sneak peek at the upcoming film as Vertical has revealed the movie’s official trailer, teasing the ultimate heartwarming story between a father and a son. The film will have its national debut in theaters and on digital on June 14.

The film centers on Ted, played by Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade), a writer-turned-Yankees Stadium peanut slinger, who moves back home with his father Marty, portrayed by Duchovny, who is obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. As Marty’s health continues to fail, Ted attempts to make amends with him but soon discovers that his health drops whenever the Sox lose a game. Wanting to keep his father’s spirits up, he attempts to orchestrate a winning streak with the help of the local neighborhood. Meanwhile, Ted strikes up a romantic bond with Marianna, played by Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who helps reignite the ambition missing from his life.

With an intriguing premise that will likely pull on your heartstrings, audiences won’t want to miss out on this potentially emotionally compelling comedy-drama when it debuts later this summer. Reverse the Curse previously debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Festival and received moderately positive reviews from critics, earning a 69% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Whether the movie resonates with audiences remains to be seen for now, but the film will finally be reaching a wider release this summer with a simultaneous theatrical and digital debut.

'Reverse the Curse' Will Debut in Theaters and on Digital This Summer

The upcoming movie is based on the book, Bucky F*cking Dent, by Duchovny, the film’s star. Alongside starring in the project, Duchovny also serves as director and writer for Reverse the Curse. In addition to Marshall-Green, Duchovny, and Beatriz, the film also features the appearance of Jason Beghe, Evan Handler, Santo Fazio, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Pamela Adlon. Duchovny is best known for starring in the hit series The X-Files as Fox Mulder, but in recent years he has appeared in films, such as What Happens Later and You People. The upcoming film will serve as his second feature-length directorial film after House of D from 2004. With his new movie serving as an adaptation of a book that he also wrote, it will be interesting to see how faithfully Duchovny can adapt his work into film. Until then, audiences can get a small tease of what’s to come with the movie’s official trailer, which can be seen above.

Reverse the Curse will be released in theaters and on digital on June 14.