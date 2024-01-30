It's hard to know exactly how to define a revisionist Western from a traditional Western, but it is possible to know it when you see it. As for a way to explain the term a little more concretely, revisionist Westerns are categorized as being a little more morally complex than ordinary Westerns, and for feeling more subversive and/or deconstructive in nature. Put simply, these types of Western movies often "question the ideals and style of the traditional Western."

Put one final way, you could view revisionist Westerns as being Western movies for people who don't really like Westerns, given the fact these films can feel critical of the genre and tend to be darker (though they're not always depressing, necessarily). Some of the very best revisionist Westerns are ranked below, starting with the great and then ending with the all-time greatest.

10 'For a Few Dollars More' (1965)

Director: Sergio Leone

Coming off the success of 1964’s solid A Fistful of Dollars, filmmaker Sergio Leone and then-up-and-coming star Clint Eastwood re-teamed in 1965 for an even better sequel. That film was For a Few Dollars More, which maintained the grit and style of the 1964 film, and seemed to feature the return of Eastwood’s Man With No Name character (he went by Joe in A Fistful of Dollars, and then Manco in For a Few Dollars More).

The plot sees two bounty hunters at odds when they realize they’re sharing a target; one’s after him for the money, and the other has reasons that are revealed to be far more personal. Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef both shine in the lead roles, Ennio Morricone’s music here is even better than his work on A Fistful of Dollars, and For a Few Dollars More also stands out for being considerably more emotionally intense than most Westerns of its time (though it balances its serious stuff with some good humor, mainly thanks to the buddy dynamic between the two leads).

9 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

Director: John Ford

John Ford was a legendary director who made a variety of films throughout his career; not just Westerns. But to focus on the Westerns he did make (and admittedly, there were a lot of them), it’s also possible to view Ford as a director who made a variety of Western movies; some falling more on the traditional side of things and others – particularly later in his career – feeling darker and more revisionist in nature.

This is especially true of The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, which was one of the last films he made that also starred John Wayne. It’s a film that follows one man revealing the true story behind a supposedly legendary act he did when he was younger, with The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance also using this story to look back on Westerns of old with a more critical and perhaps mature/wizened viewpoint.

8 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino does seem to have a deep love for the Western genre, made apparent well before he made a true Western, thanks to using Ennio Morricone tracks in some of his films and giving Kill Bill: Vol. 2 a fairly distinctive Western feel at times. His first true Western movie ended up coming out in 2012: Django Unchained, which depicts an Old West story of revenge and rescue in a postmodern and oftentimes very violent way.

Django Unchained aims to highlight genuine cruelties associated with the Antebellum South while also allowing an African-American character to take the stage and deliver justice/revenge at a time when non-white people were subjected to great injustices. It feels like a radical and unique Western for these qualities, as well as for the fact that it harkens back to Spaghetti Westerns of old, with that sub-genre also being noteworthy for its films usually counting as revisionist Westerns.

7 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Director: Robert Altman

The Western genre was dead by the 1970s, right? Wrong! For one thing, revisionist Westerns only got better and more distinctive as the period of “traditional Westerns” started feeling like it happened longer and longer ago, with McCabe and Mrs. Miller being one of the absolute best Westerns of its time, and honestly one movie - Western or otherwise - that could rank up there with the greatest movies of the 1970s.

Instead of cowboys, sheriffs, or outlaws, the two main characters in McCabe and Mrs. Miller are a gambler and a prostitute, with the film following their unlikely partnership together in a small town; one that eventually attracts the attention of nefarious external forces. It’s an incredibly well-made and engaging drama that uses its Western setting in a memorable and unique way. Overall, it's a take on the genre that was so fresh for its time, it even feels novel even to this day, some 50+ years later.

6 'High Noon' (1952)

Director: Fred Zinnemann

Revisionist Westerns didn’t exclusively get made following the era of “traditional Westerns,” as something like 1952’s High Noon demonstrates quite plainly. This still feels like a classic Hollywood film in many ways (owing to its acting and aesthetics), though its story has more moral complexity and tension to it than many other Westerns of its time, making it one of the earliest truly great revisionist Westerns.

High Noon plays out in almost perfect real-time, following a sheriff as he scrambles to find help in his town, after he learns that a man he locked up once is heading there with his gang to seek violent revenge. It has a heroic central figure, though most of the other characters are heavily flawed, and the film’s story was overall a little too subversive for John Wayne, who was considered for the lead role. Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine it being anyone other than a career-best Gary Cooper.

5 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Director: Sergio Leone

Standing as arguably one of the greatest movies ever made that didn’t earn a single Oscar nomination, Once Upon a Time in the West is another revisionist/spaghetti Western classic by the inimitable Sergio Leone. This 1968 film tells an epic story about several unique characters all clashing (and sometimes working together) while the days of the Old West seem to be winding down, partially thanks to the ever-expanding railroad.

Once Upon a Time in the West is methodically paced without ever feeling truly slow or boring, taking its time to build an immense amount of tension and atmosphere throughout its lengthy runtime. It’s a beautiful-looking movie that proves very emotional at times, and succeeds in making its characters feel like real people with genuine flaws and/or good qualities, rather than simple caricatures playing a stereotypical role within a Western story.

4 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Plenty of great revisionist Western movies center around rebels or outlaws, with The Wild Bunch being one of the best to do so. Its main characters form part of a gang, yet their best days are largely behind them. They get the same idea as main characters from heist movies seem to get, choosing to go out with a bang by taking part in one last large-scale job, after which they believe they’ll be able to effectively retire.

Ferociously directed by the singular Sam Peckinpah, The Wild Bunch humanizes its characters while showing most of them to be capable of truly brutal acts. It’s a movie that’s always been notorious for the level of violence it contains, and though later Westerns topped it in terms of bloodshed, the big shootouts in The Wild Bunch still leave a mark, the film as a whole remaining bloody and impactful all these decades later.

3 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Following in the footsteps of Sergio Leone without necessarily making a movie that felt like a retread, Clint Eastwood reached his arguable peak as a director with Unforgiven. This is a film focused on characters who might’ve once fit within the confines of a traditional Western movie, though they’ve evidently aged and changed, based on what happens in Unforgiven. They’re older, more complex, more regretful, and, sometimes, more evil than ever before.

Unforgiven's plot concerns an aging gunfighter taking on one last task: bringing justice to a group of prostitutes who were essentially ignored by a corrupt and malicious sheriff. Eastwood shines both behind the camera and in front of it, though the best performance in the film likely comes from Gene Hackman as its central villain, with his character, Little Bill, being a terrible person who still feels uncomfortably real and perhaps even human.

2 'The Searchers' (1956)

Director: John Ford

Though High Noon might’ve been a little too revisionist for John Wayne’s tastes, he did still appear in the aforementioned The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance as well as the even better The Searchers. Maybe it was John Ford who convinced him, but in any event, The Searchers does emerge as one of the best and perhaps earliest revisionist Westerns, feeling traditional on the surface but having more depth and darkness to it than what’s initially apparent.

It begins as a story about one man’s search for his kidnapped niece, though gradually morphs into a more complex character study of this man and his increasing desperation in his quest. It unpacks themes surrounding heroism and racism while looking at Old West values through a slightly more critical lens than one might expect. It’s a seminal Western movie, sure, but when judged as a revisionist Western, it becomes even easier to appreciate The Searchers.

1 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Director: Sergio Leone

A towering epic that can count itself as one of the best movies released during the 1960s, every amazing element of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly has already been praised to high heavens in the almost 60 years since the film’s release. Its premise is simple, but the film's scale and technical complexity prove undeniably grand, following three entertaining characters as they essentially compete (and occasionally begrudgingly cooperate) to find a fortune buried in the desert somewhere.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is also perhaps the definitive spaghetti Western, and for showing the brutality and griminess of the Old West in a way that still feels impactful, it’s definable as an amazing revisionist Western, too. It still has a sense of fun and can be extremely entertaining, but the violence (for its time) was brutal, and it’s unafraid to follow less-than-heroic characters while also feeling distinctly critical of the American Civil War during some sequences near the end, briefly becoming something of an anti-war film, too.

