CM Punk, the legendary WWE star and comic book enthusiast, is set to flex his acting muscles once again as he joins the cast of Syfy’s upcoming horror series Revival. As revealed exclusively by Variety, Punk will take on a recurring role in the show, based on the acclaimed Image Comics series by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton. Described as a chilling, unique take on resurrection, Revival is set in a small town in rural Wisconsin where, on one miraculous day, the dead inexplicably return to life. Fun! The show isn't your standard zombie story though, far from it — the undead actually just behave like they did when they were alive.

The story centers on local cop and single mother Dana Cypress (Melanie Scrofano), who finds herself thrust into the chaos of a brutal murder mystery. As fear grips the town, the lines blur between the living and the undead, and everyone becomes a suspect. Shooting on Revival is currently underway in New Brunswick, Canada, and CM Punk — shoot name Phil Brooks — joins a cast of TV veterans including Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen. Additionally, The Walking Dead and Grand Theft Auto V star Steven Ogg will also appear in a recurring role. Details about Punk’s character remain under wraps.

This isn’t Punk’s first foray into acting. He made a memorable impression as Ricky Rabies in the Starz pro wrestling drama Heels and appeared in Mayans MC on FX. On the big screen, he’s starred in indie horror films like The Girl on the Third Floor and Jakob’s Wife. Up next, Punk is set to appear in the film Night Patrol, alongside Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, and Dermot Mulroney.

Who is CM Punk?

The self-described Voice of the Voiceless and Best in the World, Punk's legacy in wrestling spans decades. He cut his teeth on the independent wrestling circuit before joining WWE in the mid-2000s, defying expectations to supersede names like John Cena and The Undertaker as the most popular wrestler in the world before his bombshell departure from WWE in 2014 made headlines. Punk returned to wrestling in 2021 with upstart promotion AEW, before coming home to WWE in triumphant fashion in November 2023 to a raucous reception in his hometown of Chicago.

