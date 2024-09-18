Melanie Scrofano may have hung up her Wynonna Earp pistols for now, but she isn't done dealing with the supernatural. The Canadian actor will star in Syfy's new series Revival. Variety reports that the series is now filming in New Brunswick, Canada.

The series is set in Wausau, a small town in rural Wisconsin which is thrown into chaos one day when the dead suddenly rise from their graves. But these zombies aren't looking to feed on the brains of the living - they simply want to resume their old lives. Scrofano will play local law enforcement officer and single mother Dana Cypress, who finds herself caught up in a puzzling murder mystery. As she tries to find out who - living or dead - is the culprit, fear threatens to tear the town apart. The series is an adaptation of the acclaimed Image Comics series by writer Tim Seely and artist Mike Norton, which ran for 47 issues between 2012 and 2017. It's the latest project in what has been a busy year for Scrofano. Wynonna Earp wrapped up with a Tubi-original finale, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance; the Canadian comedy series Letterkenny, on which she played the swinging, gin-and-tonic-swilling Mrs. McMurray, ended its long run; and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds filmed its third season, which will reveal the fate of her character, Captain Marie Batel, in its season premiere next year.

Who Else Is Starring in 'Revival'?

Dana's daughter, Martha "Em" Cypress, will be played by Romy Weltman; she recently starred in Tubi's Terror Train remake and its sequel, and was a regular on the Canadian TV series Backstage. Wausau's town sheriff Wayne, who also happens to be Dana's father, will be played by David James Elliott; the star of long-running legal drama JAG, he recently recurred on Heels. Completing the main cast is Andy McQueen, who will play Ibrahim Ramin, a scientist from the Center for Disease Control who's sent to Wausau to study the town's inexplicable undead. McQueen recently appeared in the science fiction miniseries Station Eleven and Mrs. Davis, and was a regular on the procedural Coroner.

Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz (Shelby Oaks) and Luke Boyce (Revealer). They will also executive produce alongside Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, and Greg Hemmings. Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films will produce the series.

Revival is now filming in New Brunswick, Canada; no release date for the series has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.