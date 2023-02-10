To say that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are among the most influential actors of their generation would be a serious understatement, as both have constantly worked towards making ambitious projects when so many of their peers have chosen to do more "safe" material. Neither DiCaprio nor Winslet has ever had to worry about not having an audience, as starring together in Titanic did wonders for their career; in addition to being the highest-grossing film of all time after it was released, Titanic took home the Academy Award for Best Picture and introduced both DiCaprio and Winslet as heartthrobs and box-office stars of a generation. While it's understandable that appearing in another project together would naturally have evoked comparisons, DiCaprio and Winslet did some of their best work together in the haunting romantic drama Revolutionary Road, nine years after starring in Titanic together.

In 2008, both DiCaprio and Winslet were considered more mature actors who had long moved past the childlike innocence of their Titanic characters. The idea to bring them back together on screen was a brilliant one, as director Sam Mendes (the then-husband of Winslet) knew the cultural baggage that seeing them united would have for audiences of a certain generation. Rather than give DiCaprio and Winslet another idealized American romance, Mendes challenged their youthful ignorance by contrasting it with reality. What would Jack and Roses’ life look like if they had survived to raise a nuclear family in the suburbs? Revolutionary Road explores the heartbreaking mundanity of a romance that sees its ambitions denied as its idealism fades away.

What Is ‘Revolutionary Road’ About?

Set in 1948, Revolutionary Road explores the deteriorating relationship between two idealistic young Americans who gradually realize that the "American dream" that they have come to expect is nothing but a fantasy and that they are destined to live the rest of their lives aspiring to greatness that they may never get to enjoy. The film opens with a casual party encounter between the longshoreman Frank Wheeler (DiCaprio) and the aspiring actress April (Winslet). Frank is a boastful, charismatic dreamer who seeks a life of traveling and adventure, and April is trapped within a mundane life that she seeks to break out of and hopes to find someone willing to support her dreams. Similarly, they’re drawn together at this moment because they both feel “different.”

Revolutionary Road hits hard because it examines how easy it can be to lose faith with one another in a relationship. Both Frank and April have ambitions that predate their first encounter; Frank discusses the idea of traveling the world and creating great works of art, and it is a lifestyle that sounds more than intriguing enough for April. In uniting, they’re hoping that the romance will allow them each to fulfill that dream they’ve been holding on to, no matter how ridiculous it may sound. While there’s nothing malicious about their intentions, an aura of superiority begins to rise within the Wheelers as they find themselves settling down instead of setting off on new journeys and taking risks. Both Frank and April begin to look down on their neighbors by scoffing at them and proclaiming to be better, smarter, and more ambitious. While at times their superiority complex makes it difficult to invest in the story, there's an elegance to how DiCaprio and Winslet turn these larger-than-life figures into characters that resemble regular people. In many ways, the film was able to turn the "Golden Age of Hollywood" style romantic drama into something more realistic by showing the truth behind the idealism of the era.

'Revolutionary Road' Offers a Different Type of Romance

Mendes is a stage director at heart, and he understood that a delicate approach would make Revolutionary Road’s tragedy cut even deeper. The early flirtations, marriage, and settlement of Frank and April’s romance are played out in an ornate fashion that seems to be almost too good to be true. A wedding sequence in particular is a real standout, as they have a beautiful ceremony and settle in a small, suburban community. Yet, instead of reminding themselves why they loved each other in the first place, Frank and April constantly see disappointment in having the same lifestyle as their dull neighbors. While any film that deals with the collapse of a marriage has the potential to be tragic, Revolutionary Road is particularly devastating because of how charismatic Winslet and DiCaprio are initially. It becomes evident that Frank and April were only in love with the idea of what they could do for each other; when forced to face the reality that there is nothing exciting ahead of them, both begin to crack under the pressure.

The film takes a sensitive approach to marital infidelities, suggesting that both Frank and April look to other physical relationships as a way of feeling adventurous again. After Frank admits to sleeping with a younger coworker (Zoe Kazan) who finds him attractive, April begins a relationship with a neighbor (David Harbour) who has idealized her seemingly perfect life. Nothing about how Mendes constructs these disputes feels like it is attempting to scandalize the situation, as neither Frank nor April walk away from their affairs looking particularly good. It's a very earnest examination of the ways in which mental health disorders were mistreated and ignored within the social stigma of the 1950s, in which the latter half of the film takes place. Although both Frank and April have too much personal pride to ask for help, it becomes painfully obvious that they are both in need of serious therapeutic assistance.

DiCaprio and Winslet are simply extraordinary in the film, but Revolutionary Road is filled with excellent performances from the entire cast. The standout is Michael Shannon, whose performance as the young man John (who was recently released from a mental institution after suffering from a nervous breakdown) earned him a very well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Although John can't help but criticize things that he does not fully understand, an extended sequence where he spars with Frank for the presumed failings in his marriage is more suspenseful than most of the greatest thrillers in recent memory. It's a complex moment because John can't be blamed for his faults, but his comments still find a way of getting under Frank's skin and cutting into his deepest anxieties. Frank is so proud and boastful that any criticism of his status is taken as a personal insult; DiCaprio shows great range here, transforming into a malevolent (and almost terrifying) character, which we didn't see often at that point in his career

'Revolutionary Road' Shows the Bitter and Painful Breakdown of a Marriage

Mendes mines the details of each stage in the Wheelers' marriage as their passion for each other declines. They’re holding on to the childish dreams that characters like Titanic's Jack and Rose had, only to quickly realize that they are not in a coming-of-age story and that the end of their journey together does not have to be a happy one. Unfortunately, the haughty nature of each character leads them to blame each other rather than come together. April begins to question whether Frank’s idea of moving to Paris is one he’s taking seriously; Frank’s fear of disappointing her leads him down a path of self-pity and jealousy that steadily brews into anger. It’s a rather tragic portrait of toxic masculinity, as Frank had initially been so charming and legitimately sincere in his infatuation.

That being said, April is by no means the film's victim; Mendes is keen to portray how a life of privilege has made her unable to fully comprehend that the notion of working for a living is simply a reality for most people. Although it's a theme that Mendes had already tackled in his 1999 Best Picture winner American Beauty, Revolutionary Road was able to deal directly with these issues as they applied to the idealized version of the American suburbs. Revolutionary Road also lacked the lurid visuals and overt examples of dark comedy that had made American Beauty a little bit more palatable to casual cinephiles who were not regularly accustomed to seeing challenging content.

The annoyances in Frank and April’s life are ones that any 1950s couple might deal with. They’re forced to raise children and face an uncertain financial market; the notion that they’d be traveling to France begins to fade when Frank takes a promotion at work and April becomes pregnant again. Perhaps if the Wheelers retained the same level of passion for each other when they first met, they would have been content to just be together, but Mendes shows the reality of a perfect relationship that withers with time and comes with condition. Bringing back DiCaprio and Winslet to work together made the story even more heartbreaking, as their rare moments of on-screen happiness together sparkle with the same joy that the most emotional moments in Titanic did. It's not a film for the faint of heart, but not because of any outwardly violent or distressing content; Revolutionary Road is the type of film that may make viewers have an existential crisis by the time the credits roll.

'Revolutionary Road' Is One of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Movies

Revolutionary Road is one of the more underrated films that both DiCaprio and Winslet have starred in, as it failed to earn them any serious awards attention, despite positive reviews. Winslet was overlooked at the Academy Awards because she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in The Reader, a far safer (but much less dynamic) role that has aged like milk. DiCaprio, who had not yet won the Oscar for The Revenant at the time of the film's release, was also snubbed; perhaps awards voters were less willing to vote for him in a role that didn't require a complete physical transformation in the same way that Blood Diamond and The Aviator did. Nonetheless, the work they both did is superb indicating that they had fully transformed into adult stars. Given that so many of the prestigious marital dramas and historical stories made today are turned into prestige television shows, the fact that Revolutionary Road even exists as a film that was released in theaters is, unfortunately, a product of a bygone era.

Revolutionary Road is streaming on Prime Video in the United States.

