Titanic is one of the most extraordinary success stories in the history of cinema, and it’s hard to imagine another film landing with just as sizable an impact today. Not only did Titanic surpass and redefine what was possible at the box office as it became the new highest-grossing film of all time (at the time), but it was also a critical success. The film took home 11 Academy Awards, tying the record previously set by Ben-Hur (and later tied by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King). If this is all making you want to board the movie again, you can check ut out on the big screen as Titanic returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary. While doubters might claim that James Cameron’s Avatar didn’t land with any cultural impact, it’s impossible to deny that Titanic’s sweeping love story between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) inspired a generation. It wasn’t until a decade later that the two young stars of Titanic reunited for a different type of romantic drama with Revolutionary Road.

'Titanic' Launched the Careers of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Image via 20th Century Fox

One of the reasons why Titanic's romance endures is the relatable nature of its characters; Jack and Rose had a timeless love story that stood to break social barriers, and they pushed back against the stigmas of their respective upbringings to rest their idealism in the American dream. While it ends tragically, it’s ultimately an inspirational story of finding love through the boldness of others. The film was a launching point for both Winslet and DiCaprio during a pivotal point in their respective careers. In the subsequent decade, Winslet generated critical acclaim for her brilliant work in period pieces, and DiCaprio polished his dramatic skills under the tutelage of Martin Scorsese.

In 2008, both DiCaprio and Winslet were considered more mature actors who had long moved past the simplicity of Titanic. The idea to bring them back together on screen was a brilliant one, as director Sam Mendes (the then-husband of Winslet) knew the cultural baggage that seeing them united would have for audiences of a certain generation. Rather than give DiCaprio and Winslet another idealized American romance, Mendes challenged their youthful ignorance by contrasting it with reality. What would Jack and Roses’ life look like if they had simply survived to raise a nuclear family in the suburbs? Revolutionary Road explores the heartbreaking mundanity of a romance that sees its ambitions denied as its idealism fades away.

'Revolutionary Road' Offers a Different Type of Romance Than 'Titanic'

Image via Paramount

Like Titanic, Revolutionary Road is a period piece that still has a relatable quality for audiences. Set in 1948, the film opens with a casual party encounter between the longshoreman Frank Wheeler (DiCaprio) and the aspiring actress April (Winslet). Ironically, these characters initially aren’t much different than Jack and Rose; Frank is a boastful, charismatic dreamer who seeks a life of traveling and adventure. April is trapped within a mundane life that she seeks to break out of, and hopes to find someone who is willing to support her dreams. Similarly, they’re drawn together at this moment because they both feel “different.”

The fundamental difference between the two relationships is that Titanic's romance is purely one of infatuation; neither Jack nor Rose have a specific goal in mind until they set their hearts on each other. However, both Frank and April have ambitions that predate their first encounter. In uniting, they’re hoping that the romance will allow them each to fulfill that dream they’ve been holding on to, no matter how ridiculous it may sound. While there’s nothing malicious about their intentions, an aura of superiority begins to rise within the Wheelers as they find themselves settling instead of setting off on new journeys and taking risks.

Mendes is a stage director at heart, and he understood that a delicate approach would make Revolutionary Road’s tragedy cut even deeper. The early flirtations, marriage, and settlement of Frank and April’s romance are like an idealized version of the one they proposed to each other in Titanic; they have a beautiful ceremony and settle in a small, suburban community. Yet, instead of reminding themselves why they loved each other in the first place, Frank and April constantly see disappointment in having the same lifestyle as their dull neighbors.

'Revolutionary Road' Shows the Bitter and Painful Breakdown of a Marriage

Image Via Paramount Vantage

While Titanic presents Jack and Roses’ lifelong bond as a flash of quick and exciting moments, Mendes mines the details of each stage in the Wheeler’s marriage as their passion for each other declines. They’re holding on to the childish dreams that Jack and Rose had, but now they have to settle for reality. Unfortunately, the haughty nature of each character leads them to blame each other rather than come together. April begins to question whether Frank’s idea of moving to Paris is one he’s taking seriously; Frank’s fear of disappointing her leads him down a path of self-pity and jealousy that steadily brews into anger. It’s a rather tragic examination of toxic masculinity, as Frank had initially been so charming and legitimately sincere in his infatuation.

While Titanic pits DiCaprio and Winslet against an insurmountable force of a historical tragedy, the annoyances in Frank and April’s life are ones that any 1950s couple might deal with. They’re forced to raise children and face an uncertain financial market; the notion that they’d be traveling to France begins to fade when Frank takes promotions at work and April becomes pregnant again. Perhaps if the Wheelers retained the same “Jack and Rose” level of passion for each other they would have been content to just be together, but they can’t see past the ambitions that they had in their youth. Their collective disappointment leads both to fall into madness and distrust, allowing each character to bring out their inherent ugliness.

In many ways, Revolutionary Road is the antithesis of Titanic; if Cameron’s historical epic hints at a perfect love that was never meant to be, Mendes shows us the reality of a perfect relationship that withers with time. Bringing back DiCaprio and Winslet to work together made the story even more heartbreaking, as their rare moments of on-screen happiness together are just as joyous. As Titanic returns to break out hearts in the most epic way, Revolutionary Road offers a different type of heartbreak that cuts to the core of our desires.