Guy Ritchie is credited with helping to kickstart a subgenre of London-based crime thrillers with non-linear narrative devices, snarky characters, and a very dark sense of humor. After the success of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, it seemed like Ritchie was the heir apparent to Quentin Tarantino, as he was a filmmaker who could seemingly get an audience to a new project based purely on the fact that his name was attached. Ritchie’s reign of success was met with an early impediment when his remake of Swept Away starring Madonna was critically reviled, leading him to once again collaborate with Jason Statham on the gritty, neo-noir thriller Revolver. Although it was interesting to see him attempt to do something radically different, Revolver was a strange attempt at surrealism that didn’t reflect what made Ritchie an interesting director.

What Is ‘Revolver’ About?

Revolver stars Statham as the gangster Jake Green, who was recently released from prison after serving seven years for his crimes. After he and his brother Billy (Andrew Howard) share a tense encounter with the powerful mob boss Dorothy Macha (Ray Liotta), Jake is forced to go on the run as he tries to kickstart the criminal empire’s downfall. Despite being put in danger frequently, Jake begins to develop the sense that he can never die, as he has already suffered enough in prison for all of his crimes. Jake finds a real purpose, as it is suggested that becoming a hero and taking down Macha might finally give him peace. Religious allusions are a bit unusual for a Ritchie film, but unfortunately, Revolver isn’t nearly as fun as it should be.

Revolver is relentlessly dour and takes itself very seriously, which is a notable difference from the anarchic sensibilities of his earlier work. Many of Ritchie’s films employ voiceovers in which the characters directly address the viewer and help wade through the complex mechanics of the criminal underworld by adding in humorous one-liners. Revolver does contain a voiceover from Jake, but it’s simply a series of philosophical musings where he ponders his purpose in life. This may have been interesting if Ritchie had committed to making an emotionally intensive character drama, but at its core, there’s nothing that differentiates Revolver from any other neo-noir revenge thriller. When the fun, idiosyncratic Ritchie humor is removed, Revolver is just another story about the consequences of double-crossing the mafia.

‘Revolver’ Is a Betrayal of Guy Ritchie’s Style​​​​​​

Revolver does not allow Ritchie to create interesting characters, which has always been one of his greatest strengths as a writer. Jake’s assumption that he is unkillable makes it very hard to empathize with him as a character, as he never shows any real signs of vulnerability; the scenes of him bonding with Billy are too few and far between, as the film never commits to exploring what makes their family dynamic interesting. The one saving grace is a ridiculous eccentric performance by Liotta, who seems to be leaning into a more idiosyncratic style of acting that would have fit perfectly in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels or Snatch. Unfortunately, Liotta is the only cast member committed to this tone and sticks out like a sore thumb as a result.

Although it was a complete failure, Revolver led Ritchie to rest his career and return to his roots. He followed up Revolver with the underrated gangster thriller RocknRolla, which was far closer in tone to his earlier work. Ritchie may have been briefly tempted to go more mainstream by making blockbusters like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Aladdin, but he has thankfully returned to making crime movies like The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. Revolver is an oddity that may be worth watching Ritchie completionists, but its failings did allow one of the industry’s most signature filmmakers to avoid making projects that were entirely out of his expertise. Revolver may have been noble in its intentions, but it is nonetheless a failure.

Revolver Release Date September 11, 2005 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Jason Statham , Ray Liotta , Vincent Pastore , André 3000 , Terence Maynard , Andrew Howard , Mark Strong , Francesca Annis , Mem Ferda , Anjela Lauren Smith , Elana Binysh , Shend , Bill Moody , Stephen Walters , Vincent Riotta , Tom Wu , Ian Puleston-Davies , Jimmy Flint , Brian Hibbard , Bruce Wang , Tony Tang , George Sweeney , Martin Herdman , Tony Denham , Serge Soric Runtime 111 minutes Writers Luc Besson , Guy Ritchie Producers Steve Christian Expand

