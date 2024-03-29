There are few movies as endlessly comforting as a good comedy. Although some comedies are only good for a temporary distraction, others linger in our collective consciousness and reward repeat viewers with their hilarious and unique jokes. The early 2000s were a great time for the comedy genre, with a ton of iconic and endlessly quotable films being released between 2000 and 2010.

Although some jokes haven't necessarily aged well over the past two decades, many 2000s comedies still hold up wonderfully, whether as nostalgic comfort watches or because they remain just as comedically sharp. Taking into account critical reception, cult followings and overall quality, these are our picks for the most rewatchable early 2000s comedy movies.

10 'Bend It Like Beckham' (2002)

Directed by Gurinder Chadha

Bend It Like Beckham is a 2002 British comedy-drama directed by Gurinder Chadha from a screenplay by Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges and Guljit Bindra. The film follows Jess (Parminder Nagra), a sporty young British-Indian woman who is invited to join a local women's football team by Jules (Keira Knightley), much to the dismay of Jess' Punjabi Sikh family. The film is both witty and genuinely thoughtful, exploring themes of female friendship, discrimination and cultural norms.

Grossing $76.6 million worldwide on a budget of only $5.6 million, the film was a hit with both audiences and critics. The film is notable for its nuanced portrayal of a young British Indian woman pursuing her subversive dream of being a professional footballer, providing great representation to a marginalized demographic. In addition, the film is funny, sweet and a great feel-good comfort film, making it ripe for rewatches.

9 'Scary Movie' (2000)

Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans

Directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans from a screenplay co-written by various writers including stars Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Scary Movie is a 2000 comedy film that parodies the horror genre. The film draws from various popular horror films for its genre satire and bases its central story on a combination of plot points from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, starring Anna Faris as Cindy, a high school student who finds herself terrorized by a mysterious killer a year after she and her friends accidentally caused a man's death.

The film's comedy is outrageous, often gross-out and delightfully dumb, being greatly elevated by pitch-perfect comedic performances from its stars. From its ridiculous interpretation of Scream's iconic Ghostface mask, including a goofy stuck-out tongue, to its genuinely surprising ending twist, Scary Movie contains a ton of memorable comedy (albeit including some jokes that have certainly not aged so well) and remains a highly rewatchable parody of the slasher genre.

8 'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

Directed by David Wain

Directed by David Wain, who also co-wrote the film with Michael Showalter, Wet Hot American Summer is a 2001 satirical comedy film. Set at a 1980s summer camp, the film follows an ensemble cast of camp counselors on the last day of camp. The film explores common experiences from summer camp life and its satirical elements parody tropes from raunchy teen comedies of the 1980s.

The film's ensemble cast is fantastic, including talented comedic actors like Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler and Janeane Garofalo, and marking the debut film role of Bradley Cooper. Although the film flopped both critically and commercially upon release, it maintained a dedicated cult fanbase and is now considered by many to be one of the best comedies of the 21st century.

7 'School of Rock' (2003)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Written by Mike White and directed by Richard Linklater, School of Rock is a 2003 comedy film. The film follows broke and unemployed rock musician Dewey Finn (Jack Black) as he takes a substitute teacher job at a straight-laced prep school under false pretenses. After Dewey begins to warm to the students, he teaches his class how to perform as a rock band in the hopes of winning a battle of the bands competition for the prize money.

Anchored by a passionate lead performance from Jack Black and an incredibly likable supporting performance from Joan Cusack as the school's principal Ms Mullins, School of Rock is the rare comedy that is just as effective for both adults and kids. Boasting funny dialogue, a kick-ass soundtrack and a sweet and heart-warming core, School of Rock is endlessly rewatchable and surprisingly wholesome.

6 'Juno' (2007)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Juno is a 2007 coming-of-age comedy directed by Jason Reitman from a screenplay by Diablo Cody. The film follows Juno (Elliot Page), a smart and quirky teenager who accidentally becomes pregnant with her friend Paulie's (Michael Cera) baby. Choosing to search for an adoptive family for the baby, Juno becomes entangled in the messy marriage between the baby's potential adoptive parents, aging rock musician Mark (Jason Bateman) and seemingly uptight Vanessa (Jennifer Garner).

The film is a sweet and mature portrayal of a teenager's coming-of-age, taking a tender approach to the typically salacious topic of teenage pregnancy. Juno's aesthetics and screenplay helped to define the look and feel of 2000s indie culture, with its gorgeous indie-rock soundtrack being one of its most memorable elements. Heartfelt, funny and unique, Juno is an enduring comfort watch and one of the most rewatchable comedy films of the 2000s.

5 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Directed by Robert Luketic

Directed by Robert Luketic and written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, Legally Blonde is a 2001 romantic comedy. Based on the novel by Amanda Brown, the film follows bubbly sorority girl Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) as she attends Harvard Law School after being dumped by her boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis) in an attempt to win him back. However, the experience allows Elle to self-actualize and realize her potential as a genuinely great lawyer due to her affable personality and unique skill set.

The film features a fabulous lead performance from Reese Witherspoon, as well as a great supporting performance from the legendary character actress Jennifer Coolidge. Sweet, funny and subversively feminist in its celebration of Elle's femininity, the film is a great woman-led courtroom film and a delightfully rewatchable comedy, featuring myriad memorable moments from the 'bend and snap' to the film's incredibly satisfying courtroom climax.

4 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

Directed by Adam McKay

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is a 2004 satirical comedy directed by Adam McKay and co-written by McKay and Will Ferrell. Set in the 1970s, the film follows news anchor Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) as his male-dominated workplace environment is challenged by the arrival of female co-anchor Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate). After an initial attraction to one another, Ron and Veronica become rivals, greatly threatening the news station's status quo.

Ron Burgundy is one of the 2000s' most iconic comedic characters, brought to life wonderfully by Ferrell's hilarious lead performance. From Ron's classic catchphrase "Stay classy, San Diego" to the film's ridiculously over-the-top fight sequence, the film is one of the decade's most unforgettable comedy films. Full of great quotes, memorable characters and strong satire of 1970s culture, Anchorman has only improved with time.

3 'Superbad' (2007)

Directed by Greg Mottola

Directed by Greg Mottola from a screenplay co-written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen during their teen years, Superbad is a 2007 coming-of-age comedy film. The film follows teenage best friends Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) as they attempt to make their way to a party hosted by their classmate Jules (Emma Stone) before graduating high school. Meanwhile, their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), under the pseudonym 'McLovin', gets caught up in a ride-along with two incompetent police officers (Bill Hader and Seth Rogen).

The film is famous for its hilarious comedy - especially due to Mintz-Plasse's performance as McLovin - as well as for its genuinely sweet story of teenage friendship. The film was a hit with both critics and audiences, being widely praised as one of the best buddy comedies of the 2000s. One of Seth Rogen's best and most enduring projects, Superbad is a delightful and rewatchable film that helped define its generation of teen comedy.

2 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Directed by Edgar Wright and co-written by Wright and lead actor Simon Pegg, Hot Fuzz is a 2007 British buddy cop action-comedy film. The film follows police Sergeant Nicholas Angel (Pegg) as he is stationed in the sleepy rural village of Sandford alongside his new partner Danny Butterman (Nick Frost). While initially uneventful, Angel's time in Sandford is quickly uprooted by a series of mysterious killings that appear to be part of a grand conspiracy.

The second movie in Wright's 'Cornetto Trilogy' - three comedies starring Pegg and Frost, each parodying a different genre - Hot Fuzz is one of the most popular British comedy films ever made. The film is hilarious, being jam-packed with great visual comedy and excellent dialogue from beginning to end, and also features wonderfully over-the-top gore and explosions in classic action movie fashion. With the sheer volume of jokes and references within the film, Hot Fuzz proves extremely rewarding upon rewatches.

1 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Directed by Mark Waters

Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, Mean Girls is a 2004 coming of age comedy film loosely based on the non-fiction book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. The film follows teenager Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) as she attends a new high school and attempts to infiltrate the popular girl clique 'the Plastics' to take down the queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

Featuring some of Tina Fey's funniest and sharpest writing, the film is endlessly quotable. With its clever critique of teenage social dynamics, the film is both witty and heartfelt in a way that makes it one of the defining teen films of the 2000s. With its iconic characters, hilarious dialogue and great performances, Mean Girls is one of the most enduringly popular and rewatchable comedies of the 2000s.

