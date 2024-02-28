The 1950s was indeed a marvelous time for the horror genre. In a post-World War II era that saw growing economic changes, advancements in technology and understanding, and higher standards of living, it's great to see how much cinema and the horror category changed along with it. It was a decade that stepped away from the dark, Gothic, more supernatural horrors of the '30s and '40s and entered more into the realm of science fiction, a time when science experiments ran rampant, monsters were bigger and more prominent, and the boundaries of storytelling could be broken through the use of greater special effects. Simply put, it was a truly transformative time for all of cinema.

Today, there have been many films to come out of the '50s that have since become horror classics. Each of these is highly entertaining and easily rewatchable for any fan or newcomer to the genre. Whether they were B-movies, monster flicks, creatures from outer space movies, or even darker remakes, they stood the test of time to become some of the decade's most beloved and iconic horror pictures. Here are ten memorable horror movies of the 1950s, ranked by how exciting and rewatchable they can be.

10 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Directed by Edward D. Wood Jr.

Image via Distributors Corp. of America

Though far from being considered a great movie, there is still a lot to enjoy about Ed Wood's hilarious B-Movie horror cult classic Plan 9 from Outer Space. Released on a low-budget of $60,000 (roughly $636,842 today), the film posthumously features horror legend Bela Lugosi in a bizarre plot that sees alien invaders descending upon Earth to resurrect an army of the dead to attack humanity.

Nowadays considered one of the most iconic "So Bad, It's Good" movies of all time, Plan 9 from Outer Space has slowly garnered a strong cult following over the years from fans who laugh and can't get enough of its schlocky goodness. With hilariously over-the-top acting, bizarre dialog, and laughably terrible special effects, this is the perfect bad movie anyone could enjoy. Although it's not scary and learns heavily towards unintentional comedy, Plan 9 may not be the best horror movie of the 1950s. Still, it is one film buffs certainly haven't forgotten.

plan 9 from outer space Release Date July 22, 1959 Director Edward D. Wood Jr. Cast Béla Lugosi , John Breckinridge , Duke Moore , Tor Johnson , Tom Keene , Vampira Runtime 79 Main Genre Action

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

9 'The Curse of Frankenstein' (1957)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Close

As the atomic age of horror cinema started to take off in the '50s, many of the classic monsters, Dracula, Frankenstein, and Wolf-Man, were starting to make fewer and fewer appearances. However, in 1957, audiences were treated to a darker retelling of Mary Shelly's classic 1818 novel Frankenstein, released by the iconic Hammer Film Productions. Starring horror legends Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee, TheCurse of Frankenstein, like so many Hammer Horror films that came after it, was a loose but exceptionally violent adaptation of a classic monster story, now brought to the screen in beautiful technicolor.

Earning an impressive $8,000,000 at the box office, The Curse of Frankenstein was the highest-grossing horror movie of 1957. It kickstarted Hammer's now iconic horror series, followed by the equally impressive Horror of Dracula a year later. Today, this wonderfully entertaining adaptation of the classic Frankenstein story is a favorite among many horror buffs. Although it's not the most faithful to Shelly's work, it's still a must-watch for anyone who loves to see this iconic monster appear on-screen.

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

8 'The Blob' (1958)

Directed by Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr.

Close

Audiences in 1958 were treated to a different kind of alien invasion movie with Irvin Yeaworth Jr.'s The Blob. Starring action icon Steve McQueen in his first leading role, it follows a group of worried townspeople who band together when a carnivorous gelatinous alien organism crash lands on Earth and starts terrorizing their small community. As the creature grows to an enormous size with each new victim it consumes, the survivors try to find a way to stop this unstoppable alien beast before it can engulf the world.

You can't talk about the '50s science-fiction/horror genre without mentioning The Blob. It's easily one of the best B-movies ever to come out of the decade and became a massive financial success, grossing $4,000,000 against a $110,000 budget. Despite a lukewarm reception from critics at the time, The Blob continues to be a much-beloved horror cult classic that every horror fan can find amusement with every rewatch.

WATCH ON MAX

7 'House on Haunted Hill' (1959)

Directed by William Castle

Image via Monogram Pictures

B-Movie horror icon Vincent Price dominated the '40s, '50s, and even '60s with his slew of classic horror hits. In 1959, he teamed up alongside director William Castle for two feature films: the cult hit The Tingler and their more financially successful hit House on Haunted Hill. Co-Starring seasoned horror actors Carol Ohmart and Elisha Cook Jr., it follows the story of an eccentric millionaire who invites contestants to stay the night at a luxurious mansion rumored to be haunted by vengeful spirits. Whoever stays till morning will win $10,000. However, as the night goes on, the guests realize something terrible lurks around every corner.

In order to craft the perfect movie-going experience, William Castle famously employed a brilliant gimmick he called "Emergo," a strategy to heighten audiences' excitement in theaters by utilizing props and effects to pop out and scare the audiences during specific parts of the movie. As a result, the film became a smash hit at the box office, grossing $2,500,000 and becoming the highest earning horror film of the year. Today, House on Haunted Hill is best remembered for its entertaining scares and wonderfully eerie tone. Look no further than this movie for horror fans looking for a fun, creepy haunted house flick.

The House on Haunted Hill Release Date February 17, 1959 Director William Castle Cast Vincent Price , Carol Ohmart , Richard Long , Alan Marshal , Carolyn Craig , Elisha Cook Jr. Runtime 75 Main Genre Horror

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

6 'The Incredible Shrinking Man' (1957)

Directed by Jack Arnold

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on Richard Matheson's 1956 novel of the same name, The Incredible Shrinking Man is a visually jaw-dropping masterpiece and a staple of the science fiction genre. Directed by acclaimed '50s sci-fi director Jack Arnold, it follows the story of Scott Carey (Grant Williams), a man who, after being exposed to a combination of insecticides and a radioactive mist, steadily begins to shrink at an alarming rate. When he reaches a terribly short size, he soon finds himself fighting for survival against all manner of dangers around his house.

The Incredible Shrinking Man is the quintessential shrinking people movie. Despite coming out sixty-seven years ago, the film's amazing state-of-the-art visual effects created by cinematographer Clifford Stine still hold up and look stunning today, as they did in 1957. With an interesting buildup, palpable suspense, and thrilling action sequences, this one is tough not to watch only once.

The Incredible Shrinking Man Release Date February 22, 1957 Director Jack Arnold Cast Grant Williams , Randy Stuart , April Kent , Paul Langton , Raymond Bailey , William Schallert Runtime 81 Main Genre Drama

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

5 'House of Wax' (1953)

Directed by André De Toth

Close

One of the most influential horror films of the decade, André De Toth's 1953 original House of Wax was a technological achievement and one of the first 3-D and color horror films ever to hit the silver screen. Once again starring the always entertaining Vincent Price, it sees him playing Professor Henry Jarrod, a talented wax figure sculptor who, after being betrayed and left for dead by his greedy business partner, conducts a sinister revenge plan to rebuild his priceless wax statues by using the freshly murdered bodies of those who wronged him.

Price dominates the screen with his twisted, menacing performance as the monstrous Jarrod, both in and out of his disfiguring make-up effects. It's easily one of his darkest roles, making the film all the more interesting and creepy. Over the years, House of Wax continues its status as an unsettling, horror masterpiece that still manages to leave viewers uneasy and disturbed no matter how many times they watch it.

RENT ON APPLE TV+

4 'The Creature from the Black Lagoon' (1954)

Directed by Jack Arnold

Image via Universal Pictures

Universal's The Creature from the Black Lagoon has all the making for a classic '50s monster movie. It's a wonderfully iconic and entertaining creature feature that, along with its titular antagonist, The Gill-Man, has become ingrained in pop culture and has been constantly referenced and parodied for years to come. Set deep within the darkest reaches of the Amazon Rain forest, a team of scientists and fortune seekers stumble upon a mysterious black lagoon, guarded by a prehistoric amphibian creature who doesn't take too kindly to those trespassing on his territory.

Released in theaters during the early 1950s 3D craze, Creature from the Black Lagoon set out to give audiences a thrilling and terrifying action-horror experience all in three-dimensions. In many ways it succeeded. Grossing $1,300,000 at the box office, the film was one of the last big monster movies rounding out Universal's classic monster era, making it a wonderful send-off to this iconic age in the horror genre. With genuine terror, great suspense, and a fun, adventurous tone, The Creature from the Black Lagoon encompasses everything that made the 1950s such an exciting time for cinema.

Creature from the Black Lagoon Director Carl Rinsch Main Genre Adventure Writers Gary Ross Studio Universal Pictures

Watch On Prime Video

3 'The Thing from Another World' (1951)

Directed by Christian Nyby

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

While it's often overshadowed by John Carpenter's highly impressive 1982 remake, there's no denying Christian Nyby's 1952 sci-fi horror thriller The Thing from Another World isn't also a bonafide horror classic. Loosely based on John W. Campbell's 1938 novella "Who Goes There?," it follows a group of US airmen and scientists in a remote Arctic research outpost who accidentally resurrect a hostile plant-based alien organism trapped below the ice.

Much like its '82 successor, the horror of The Thing from Another World thrives on brilliant suspense and dread. It wisely takes advantage of people's fears of the unknown by mostly hiding the alien in shadows and in long shots in much of the film's runtime to make the viewers worry where the creature will strike next and what it will actually look like once it finally appears on-screen. The result created a genuinely frightening viewing experience that is still suspenseful and creepy today. Alongside Carpenter's masterpiece The Thing, this film can be seen over and over again, and still leave viewers afraid of what lurks beyond the stars.

The Thing from Another World Release Date April 7, 1951 Director Christian Nyby , Howard Hawks Cast Kenneth Tobey , Margaret Sheridan , James Arness , Robert Cornthwaite , Douglas Spencer Runtime 87 minutes Main Genre Horror

WATCH ON TUBI

2 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956)

Directed by Don Siegel

Close

There's something spectacularly terrifying about the thought that someone you know, whether it's a family member, best friend, neighbor, or average member of the community, may not be who they appear to be. That's the haunting idea brought to new horrifying levels by Don Siegel's 1956 sci-fi horror masterpiece Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Starring Kevin McCarthy and Dana Wynter, it follows the perspective of Dr. Miles J. Bennell, a small-town psychiatrist who, through a series of bizarre occurrences, horrifyingly realizes that residents are slowly being taken over, replaced by a sinister race of extraterrestrial doppelgängers.

Released during an intense time of suspicion and paranoia during what was known as "The Red Scare," Invasion of the Body Snatchers has become well-praised over the years for its powerful themes about the loss of individuality and dangers of conformity. Today, it's another staple of the classic sci-fi horror genre, spawning countless imitators and even a stellar 1978 remake starring Donald Sutherland.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

1 'Godzilla' (1954)

Directed by Ishirô Honda

Image via Toho

Of course, the King of the Monsters is also the King of 1950s horror cinema. The film that kickstarted many viewers' fascination with giant kaiju movies, Ishirô Honda's 1954 Godzilla, is the defining moment of the atomic age in cinema. It is a film that hauntingly explores the dangers of nuclear technology and the devastation it leaves behind. When a giant prehistoric dinosaur awakens and becomes enhanced by nuclear radiation, it goes on a destructive rampage through the streets of Tokyo, leaving a small group of scientists to figure out how to stop this invincible beast before it can conquer humanity.

Godzilla isn't just one of the most rewatchable horror movies of the 1950s, it's one of the most rewatchable films ever made. It's the godfather of modern giant monster films, a classic story with groundbreaking effects, thrilling action, and featuring one of the most iconic movie monsters of all-time. It deserves its place in the annals of horror history and continues to be watched again and again by Godzilla fans and regular audiences alike.

Godzilla (1954) Release Date November 3, 1954 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Takashi Shimura , Akihiko Hirata , Akira Takarada , Momoko Kôchi Runtime 96 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

WATCH ON MAX

NEXT: The 10 Best Horror Movies of the 1950s, According to Letterboxd