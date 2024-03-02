The 1960s were full of highly rewatchable horror classics. It was a time when the horror genre was changing for the greater. Movies were allowed to get bolder, take bigger risks, and push the envelope in terms of sex, violence, and disturbing imagery being shown on-screen. This was the decade where psychological thrillers reigned supreme, where killers and monsters hit closer to home, and the building blocks for the slasher sub-genre were finally taking place. It's certainly one of the most influential times for the horror genre.

Today, any horror movie buff can look back and pick at least one of the many classics to come out of this iconic decade as one of their favorites. So many of these films require the audience to see them more than once, whether to understand the movie better or learn to appreciate it more. From mind-bending thrillers to terrifying murderers and finally to supernatural undead creatures, here are ten timeless '60s horror movies, ranked by how watchable they can be over and over again.

10 'Onibaba' (1964)

Directed by Kaneto Shindô

An underappreciated Japanese horror classic, director Kaneto Shindô's 1964 film Onibaba will leave many viewers uneasy by the end. Set in war-torn 14th-century Japan, it follows the story of a worried mother of a soldier who, along with her daughter-in-law, murders and steals from any passing injured samurai to eke out a living. When her daughter-in-law begins having an affair with her son's bestfriend who's just come home from the war, the mother conducts a sinister scheme to scare the two away from being together by using a nightmarish demon mask.

How Onibabawasn't nominated for an Academy Award when it first came out is astounding. With beautiful cinematography, sharp editing, and two spectacular performances done by actors Nobuko Otowa and Jitsuko Yoshimuar, the film is one of the most flawless foreign language films ever to come out of the 1960s. It's eerie and foreboding, with a finale so shocking and disturbing it almost feels like the viewer is watching someone's nightmare unfold. It's undoubtedly for viewers looking to watch a perfect non-English black-and-white horror movie.

9 'Black Sunday' (1960)

Directed by Mario Bava

Acclaimed Italian horror filmmaker Mario Bava took the genre by storm with his supernatural gothic horror directorial debut film Black Sunday (also known as La Maschera del Demonio or Mask of the Demon). Starring Barbara Steele, it tells the story of a feared sorceress and vampire named Princess Asa Vajda, who is brutally executed and buried with a spiked satanic mask nailed to her face. Two hundred years later, two scientists looking over her grave accidentally unleash her from her eternal prison to enact a bloody vengeance against the world, as well as try to take control over the body of her beautiful young descendant.

Today, Black Sunday is considered one of the greatest horror films ever made. It's a stand out of the genre due to its impressively dark atmosphere and haunting imagery. It also has one of the most disturbing opening scenes that might seem commonplace in cinema today. However, in 1960, it was a genuinely shocking and violent moment that many audiences weren't prepared for. Horror fans shouldn't skip this one the next time they want to see a solid chiller from this decade.

Black Sunday Release Date April 1, 1977 Director John Frankenheimer Cast Robert Shaw , Bruce Dern , Marthe Keller , Fritz Weaver Runtime 143

8 'Eyes without a Face' (1960)

Directed by Georges Franju

For viewers looking for a truly frightening and disturbing black-and-white horror movie, look no further than Eyes Without a Face. Directed by Georges Franju, this unique and visually haunting French horror flick takes audiences on an uncomfortable journey as it follows a talented surgeon who aims to fix his daughter's disfigured face after a near-fatal car accident. As his mission to help his daughter becomes an obsession, he resorts to kidnapping and removing the faces of young women to return his daughter's face to its former beauty.

Behind its shocking imagery and violence, Eyes Without a Face is a tragic and eerie tale about what horrible lows a father would go to help his child. It's an extremely grim story that'll surely leave viewers unnerved from beginning to end. While it may seem too disturbing to rewatch at times, this film is still a must-see for any fans of the genre.

Eyes Without a Face Release Date March 2, 1960 Director Georges Franju Cast Pierre Brasseur , Alida Valli , Juliette Mayniel , Alexandre Rignault , Edith Scob Runtime 90

7 'The Haunting' (1963)

Directed by Robert Wise

Robert Wise's 1963 psychological horror marvel The Haunting leaves much up to the imagination. Starring Julie Harris and Claire Bloom, it explores the themes of loneliness and hysteria, all told with a dark, supernatural tone. The story follows an ambitious researcher named Dr. John Markway (Richard Johnson), who is accompanied by three associates to finally prove the existence of ghosts lurking within the home of the infamous Hill House.

Director Martin Scorcesse famously declared The Haunting one of the scariest movies ever, and he's certainly not wrong. The Haunting prays upon people's fears of the unknown and what is hidden in the shadows. It brilliantly makes the viewers question whether the lead character, Eleanor, is really experiencing supernatural phenomenons or if it's all just in her head. It all culminates in creating a fascinating and thought-provoking horror film that needs to be seen over and over again.

the haunting Release Date August 21, 1963 Director Robert Wise Cast Julie Harris , Claire Bloom , Richard Johnson Runtime 114

6 'Repulsion'(1965)

Directed by Roman Polanski

In his first-ever English-language film, Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski hit the ground running with his surreal psychological horror thriller Repulsion. Starring veteran actor Catherine Deneuve, it follows her character Carol Ledoux, a sexually repulsed young Belgian woman living in London with a unique fear of men and relationships. When she's left alone in her cramped apartment for two weeks after her sister and her boyfriend go on vacation, Carol starts to experience disturbing visions of her greatest fears, leading her to experience a violent, murderous breakdown.

Repulsion takes viewers on a bizarre and frightening journey as it follows a woman's complete descent into delusion and instability. It's a tragic but cautionary tale about the dangers of letting one's fears get the better of them. Catherine Deneuve is brilliant in her sympathetic portrayal of this frightened woman as she experiences countless horrors around her. Repulsion is an anxiety-inducing, dreamlike horror masterpiece that must be seen multiple times to appreciate every moment.

5 'The Birds' (1963)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

With a career spanning six decades, The Master of Suspense, Sir Alfred Hitchcock, has graced the silver screen with many of his impressive works. However, few are as memorable and terrifying as his 1963 animal attack movie The Birds. Starring Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren, it sees a peaceful Northern California community under attack by an aggressive migration of murderous birds.

Never have birds seemed so threatening as they did in this film. It's quite simply the most iconic movie about animals wreaking havoc. With decent effects, plenty of blood and violence, and memorable moments like Tippi Hedren's frightening scene in a phone booth, The Birds is a truly memorable horror flick and one that can still be enjoyed many times today.

The Birds Release Date March 28, 1963 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Rod Taylor , Jessica Tandy , Suzanne Pleshette , Tippi Hedren Runtime 119

4 'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Directed by Herk Harvey

Nothing is what it appears to be in Herk Harvey's 1962 surreal horror classic Carnival of Souls. Starring Candace Hilligoss, it tells the story of Mary Henry, a traumatized young woman haunted by the deadly car accident that claimed the lives of her two best friends. Choosing to move on with her life, she ventures to a new town to work as a church organist. However, as she struggles to look beyond her past, she soon becomes drawn to a strange abandoned carnival, home to all sorts of eerie and unusual-looking strangers.

Carnival of Souls has cemented itself in horror history as one of the most nightmarish, dreamlike psychological thrillers around. Featuring a great mystery, frightening and bizarre moments, and a satisfying twisted finale, you couldn't expect a better horror film that'll make you question your own reality. It's certainly one that needs to be explored many times to take in all its brilliance.

Carnival of Souls Release Date November 2, 1962 Director Herk Harvey Cast Candace Hilligoss , Frances Feist , Sidney Berger , Art Ellison , Stan Levitt , Tom McGinnis Runtime 84

3 Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

If there's one film that'll make just about anybody afraid of pregnancy and parenthood, it would be Rosemary's Baby. Once again directed by Roman Polanski and starring Mia Farrow, it takes viewers on a chilling psychological mystery. The story follows a young couple named Rosemary and Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes) as they move into a new apartment building occupied by supposedly friendly senior tenants. However, as Rosemary begins expecting her first child, she slowly pieces together a sinister plot between her husband and the tenants. She believes they may take her unborn baby for nefarious means.

Rosemary's Baby is dripping with tension and suspense. It features an incredibly effective slow burn build-up to one of the most iconic and shocking twist endings in horror history. It continues to be praised for its brilliant writing, performances, and horrifying reveals. It's a true classic of the 1960s that's still terrifying today, no matter how many times you watch it.

Rosemary's Baby Release Date June 12, 1968 Director Roman Polanski Cast Mia Farrow , John Cassavetes , Ruth Gordon , Sidney Blackmer , Maurice Evans , Ralph Bellamy Runtime 137 minutes

2 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

A near-perfect horror masterpiece that has stood the test of time, Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 suspenseful horror thriller Psycho is one of the most quintessential films of the decade. Starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, it follows a Phoenix desk secretary named Marion Crane who, after being fed up with her job and wanting a better life for her and her boyfriend Sam (John Gavin), embezzles $40,000 from her boss and runs off into the countryside. When she stumbles upon a remote motel for the night, she becomes acquainted with the motel's friendly owner, Norman Bates, who lives with his overbearing mother. However, as the night goes by, it terrifyingly becomes apparent Norman may not seem who he appears to be.

Psycho doesn't rely on many jump scares or gore to tell a compelling horror story. Instead, it relies on atmosphere and suspense, slowly making the audience feel a sense of dread as they wonder what shocking moment will happen next. It's also backed by a powerful performance by Anthony Perkins, who brings so much complexity and intrigue to his sinister and twisted role as the disturbed Norman Bates. The character has gone down as one of cinema's greatest villains and continues to be an iconic figure in the genre. Without any doubt, Psycho is one of the most-watched horror films of the '60s.

Psycho Release Date June 22, 1960 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109

1 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Directed by George A. Romero

Taking the crown for what is undoubtedly the most rewatchable '60s horror movie ever goes to George A. Romero's groundbreaking zombie horror classic Night of the Living Dead. Made on a small $14,000 budget and eventually grossing over $30,000,000 worldwide, this film is one of the most profitable movies of all time and continues to be beloved and recognized as the godfather of the modern zombie film. Its story follows a small group of strangers forced to work together to survive in an isolated Pennsylvania farmhouse after radiation from a crashed satellite resurrects and turns the dead into hordes of flesh eaters.

There's a reason why this film was added to the National Film Registry in 1999. Simply put, Night of the Living Dead is one of the most recognizable horror movies ever made. It was a shockingly violent, bleak, and vicious gore fest that pushed the limits of censorship and inspired other films to do the same and not hold back on what can and can't be shown on-screen. The 1960s wouldn't have been the same without this legend of horror cinema.

Night of the Living Dead Release Date October 4, 1968 Director George A. Romero Cast Duane Jones , Judith O'Dea , Karl Hardman , Marilyn Eastman , Keith Wayne , Judith Ridley Runtime 96

