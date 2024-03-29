After the turbulence, political unrest, and cultural shifts of the 1960s, the 1970s is remembered through its media as a time of personal expression, commentary, and a new sense of style. Horror films like The Exorcist and Sci-Fi films like Star Wars found new ways to shock, excite, and captivate audiences. With the collapse of the Hayes Code two years before the decade started, comedies were suddenly given the freedom to explore new ideas, taboos, opportunities for humor and a more interrogative lens toward culture and characters.

Some of these comedies have not aged as well as other films from this decade, but there are many that have managed to stay relevant, funny, and sweet, as they are continuously re-watched by audiences to this day. They’re films that remain beloved for their humor, stories, characters, laughs, and styles that can only come from a period as trailblazing as the 1970s.

10 'The Kentucky Fried Movie' (1977)

Directed by John Landis

Image via United Film Distribution Company

Before making his mark with films such as Animal House, The Blues Brothers, and An American Werewolf in London, John Landis directed this anthology sketch film. Most of the film comprises segments that last up to six minutes, all of which parody the likes of famous movie genres, television commercials, educational shorts, and even surround-sound theater systems. The longest and most prominent of these segments, A Fistful of Yen, is a parody of martial arts films that became popular around the 70s, concluding with a gag parodying The Wizard of Oz.

The Kentucky Fried Movie is not a film with a definitive story, but it has some of the funniest sketches ever put on the screen, many of them including famous guest stars such as Bill Bixby, George Lazenby, and Donald Sutherland. While these shorts are not entirely connected to each other, there is one crucial element that binds them together - their shared hatred for the city of Detroit.

9 'National Lampoon’s Animal House' (1978)

Director: John Landis

Image via Universal Pictures

National Lampoon’s Animal House is the film that invented the college movie. Set in 1962, college freshmen Larry Kroger (Tom Hulce) and Kent Dorfman (Stephen Furst) find themselves rejected and bullied by the snooty, distinguished Omega Thelta Pi but find their home fraternity in Delta Tau Chi right next door. Delta has a reputation for being mischievous, hard-partying troublemakers, including the likes of womanizer Eric “Otter” Stratton (Tim Matheson), daredevil motorcyclist D-Day (Bruce McGill), and gluttonous, sloppy Bluto (John Belushi).

They are the life of the party - and the cranky, corrupt Dean Wormer (John Vernon) wants them gone. And only a genuinely futile and stupid gesture must be made for the Deltas to get back at their snooty bullies. While several aspects of the film’s jokes have not aged as well as other 70s comedies, it remains an influential film that paved the way for many raunchy-themed comedies that came afterward.

8 'Meatballs' (1979)

Director: Ivan Reitman

Image via Paramount Pictures

Meatballs is the summer camp classic that not only kickstarted the career of Bill Murray as a leading man but served as the film that settled future Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman as one of the most prominent comedy directors of the next two decades. Rudy Gerner (Chris Makepeace) is a young teenager dumped at Camp North Star for the summer by his father. At first, Rudy lacks self-confidence and is desperate to get home. Rudy is taken under the wing of the uncouth, snarky, but good-hearted head counselor, Tripper Harrison (Bill Murray).

Tripper leads Rudy and the other teens at North Star through hijinks, romance, and eventually trying to beat their rival camp’s undefeated record in several sports competitions. Featuring a similar episodic structure to films like Animal House and Kentucky Fried Movie, it keeps a more sincere starting point for its story, as Tripper helps the young campers grow as people in his own snarky manner.

7 'Monty Python’s Life of Brian' (1979)

Directed by Terry Jones

Image via Cinema International Corporation

In Biblical Judea, Brian Cohen (Graham Chapman) is an average guy trying to survive the rule of the Roman Empire. He decides to join a resistance group, only for a series of unfortunate mishaps to lead him to unwittingly become a Messiah for the downtrodden people of Jerusalem. Thrust almost exclusively against his will into a journey involving gourd worshipers, lisping Roman leaders, and even space aliens, Brian’s only the viewpoint character of a spectacular biblical comedy of errors.

While many have claimed Monty Python’s Life of Brian to be a satire on the life of Jesus, in reality it targets everyone else from that era - romans, religious followers, and even a few cruxifixction victims who really don’t seem to mind it. Despite the film’s borderline unrelenting cynical streak, it also ends with a gentle song that reminds us to always look on the bright side of life - even as we’re dying on a cross.

6 'What’s Up Doc?' (1972)

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich

Image via Warner Bros.

A tribute to the tone and style of screwball comedies from the 1920s-30s, What’s Up, Doc? follows Dr. Howard Bannister (Ryan O’Neal), on a trip to San Francisco with his domineering, strict fiancée, Eunice Burns (Madeline Kahn). But Howard soon gets the attention of Judy Maxwell (Barbra Streisand), a bright young girl who has excellent knowledge despite being expelled from several academic institutions.

She decides to romantically pursue him, despite her knack for havoc and chaos that seems to follow her everywhere. If that wasn’t enough, an inconvenient switch-up involving multiple suitcases and secret government documents leads to hijinks, slapstick, chases, and misunderstandings that all get cleared away to a happy end. It’s a Barbra Streisand classic that feels less like a deconstructionist, raunchy 70s film and more like a live-action Looney Tunes cartoon - even ending with a shot from the Bugs Bunny short and song that provides the film’s namesake.

5 'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Image via 20th Century-Fox

The legend of Dr. Frankenstein and the monster recreated has been passed down through generations - much to the chagrin of his grandson, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder). Wanting nothing to do with his grandfather’s legacy - even insisting his name’s actually pronounced fronk-ensteen - he’s nonetheless forced to settle his grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Soon, he discovers his grandfather’s notes and finds himself seized with the inspiration to unleash a new monster upon the world. But this time, will the creator actually accept his creation?

Young Frankenstein is the quintessential team-up between director Mel Brooks and writer/leading man Gene Wilder. It takes many of the famed imagery and dramatic ideas of the story but looks at them with a thoughtfully hilarious point of view that serves as a perfect parody and tribute to the classic Universal Frankenstein movies. It respects its source material to the point where many of the props in the laboratory are the same ones used in the 1931 classic.

4 'Rock N’Roll High School' (1979)

Directed by Allan Arkush

Image via New World Pictures

Rock N’Roll High School is an underrated film, but it truly is a cult gem. Vince Lombardi High School is a place where the students rule. Teachers, staff, and a rotating list of principals constantly fail to control the kids and their love of rock ’n’ roll. But when their new principal, Miss Togar (Mary Woronov), threatens to take borderline fascistic control of the school, it’s up to rock' n-roll lover Riff Randell (P.J. Soles) to rally the students for their right to party. Eventually, they gain the support of Riff’s favorite band - punk rock legends The Ramones.

Rock N’Roll High School takes place in a world that runs in general on a different plane of reality from ours. There’s slapstick, sound gags and even talking animals that heighten the film’s camp to the point where it resembles a Three Stooges skit more than an average teen comedy.

3 'Harold & Maude' (1971)

Directed by Hal Ashby

Image via Paramount Pictures

Harold & Maude is a darker example of a beloved 70s comedy, but it still has laughs and a big heart where it counts. Harold Chansen (Bud Cort) is a moody teenage boy obsessed with death, to the point where he drives a hearse and attends the funerals of complete strangers. Maude Chardin (Ruth Gordon) is a bright and cheerful 79-year-old woman obsessed with living life to the fullest - even if that means breaking the law to steal cars or liberating government-owned plants to the forest. If there’s a pair that proves opposites attract, it’s Harold and Maude.

While their relationship goes to odd, and some would argue problematic, extremes, it’s also surprisingly wholesome and sweet. It has a dark, quirky sense of humor considering many of its jokes derive from Harold’s morbid interests, but it’s also a bittersweet coming of age tale about living life while you can.

2 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Image via Warner Bros.

The peaceful town of Rock Ridge in the old American West is under threat of destruction by the greedy Attorney General Hedley Lamar (Harvey Kormann), who will resort to any means to get it. He decides to appoint a new sheriff in the form of Bart (Cleavon Little) - a black man awaiting death row for assaulting his abusive white railroad boss. Knowing full well the town will not accept a black sheriff, Bart nonetheless makes it his mission to save the town, even gaining an ally with The Waco Kid (Gene Wilder).

Many have claimed Blazing Saddles is a film that couldn’t be made today because of its vulgar, racially charged humor. While there are areas of the film that are dated, it’s also a film that’s uniquely progressive for its time, with every character exhibiting racist attitudes portrayed as stupid, evil buffoons who always get their comeuppance. It’s unapologetically politically incorrect, but it uses that humor for a specific purpose rather than just being offensive for the sake of it.

1 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Directed by Terry Jones & Terry Gilliam

Image via EMI Films

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is not only one of the most re-watchable comedies of the 1970s, it also might be the most excellent comedy ever made. It’s the epic story of King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and the Knights of the Round Table’s quest to find the Holy Grail - as roughly translated by Monty Python. It takes much of the pomp and circumstance of classic medieval epics and gleefully skewers them through a low-budget, bizarre, and altogether silly lens. In this world, knights don’t fight dragons but argumentative 3-headed giants, knights who demand shrubbery, killer rabbits, and cartoon beasts.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is one of those films that seems to get better with age. Modern critics frequently cite it as an example of postmodern cinema, with its frequent fourth-wall breaks, playful attitude towards its own narrative, and abrupt conclusion without any end credits. Every time somebody watches it, they’re bound to find something new.

