Undoubtedly, the 1970s was the proudest time to be a horror movie fan. Where else can you find some of the most widely acclaimed and most terrifying films ever created than from the decade defined by the horror genre? These movies were finally given immense respect in Hollywood, being seen as more than just cash cows or mindless entertainment and finally recognized as tremendous cinematic achievements, as evident by the slew of incredible Academy Award-winning pictures that came out during that time.

For many fans today, the 1970s has so many incredible and frightening horror classics that made them fall in love with the genre in the first place. Each of these tells a unique and terrifying story that has not just become some of the most beloved movies in the horror genre but has ever been made. So, in honor of this remarkable time in horror cinema, let's look at a few of these terrifying classics, ranking them by what made them so enjoyable to watch over the years.

10 'Carrie' (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Flying off of shelves in 1974, acclaimed horror author Stephen King's wildly popular debut novel, Carrie, was a massive hit wonderfully brought to the big screens two years later with Brian De Palma's equally impressive film adaptation. Starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, this incredibly dark coming-of-age story follows the tragic life of teenager Carrie White, a troubled young girl burdened with an overbearing religious mother and a bullied social life. When she discovers mysterious telekinetic powers, a cruel prank at her high school prom leads Carrie to go on a violent, blood-soaked massacre.

Over the years, De Palma's '76 version of Carrie has become highly recognized as one of the greatest film interpretations of Stephen King's works. It's certainly the most definitive version out there, capturing key elements and the tragic themes of the book while also making it equally terrifying and memorable. It's all backed by outstanding performances from Spacek and Laurie, who were both given rare Oscar nominations for their chilling roles. For any fans, Carrie is a must-watch for any King-related horror movie marathon. Just make sure you skip over the unnecessary sequels and remakes.

9 'Black Christmas' (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark

It's hard to believe Bob Clark, director of the beloved, heartfelt 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story, was also responsible for making the memorably dark and eerie horror slasher Black Christmas. Starring Olivia Hussey and Margot Kidder, it follows a small group of sorority girls stalked and threatened by a mysterious caller. As they start to pick off one by one, it becomes horrifyingly clear the killer may be lurking in their home.

Black Christmas is the perfect alternative for horror fans looking to watch a good scare during the Christmas season. Despite its claims, the film isn't the first slasher flick, but it certainly set a standard that many slashers, including the iconic Halloween, would become inspired by. This is a definite '70s horror classic that'll put anyone in the right, creepy mood for the holiday season.

8 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Directed by Robin Hardy

Today, praised as one of the most inspiring horror movies ever, director Robin Hardy's 1973 mystery horror thriller The Wicker Man certainly has a long-lasting and unsettling impression among moviegoers. Starring Edward Woodward and the legendary Christopher Lee, it tells the story of a determined West Highland police officer named Sgt. Neil Howie who investigates the strange disappearance of a young girl in a remote Scottish island community. However, once he gets acquainted with the strange-acting residents, Howie slowly finds himself in a desperate fight for his life and the truth, as he realizes the island is home to a sacrificial cult of pagan worshipers.

The image of Christopher Lee standing with his arms raised in front of the film's titular wicker man is burned in the memories of many die-hard horror movie buffs. The Wicker Man is a memorable, haunting masterpiece of suspense and mystery that keeps viewers drawn in from beginning to end. It influenced many horror films and continues to be recognized as one of the scariest cult films of all time.

7 'The Omen' (1976)

Directed by Richard Donner

As far as creepy kid horror movies go, nothing tops Richard Donner's The Omen. Starring the always magnificent Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, and David Warner, this chilling supernatural mystery thriller terrifies viewers with its gripping suspense and incredibly forbidding tone. After the death of his newborn child, US Ambassador Robert Thorn (Peck) decides to adopt a mysterious child named Damien (Harvey Stephens) to raise as his own. However, a few years later, when a bizarre series of gruesome deaths and dark prophecies occur all around him, Thorn slowly pieces together a sinister plot and realizes Damien may be the son of Satin.

What better film preys on every parent's worst nightmares about child raising more than The Omen? It's dark, exceptionally violent, brilliantly acted, and features one of the most famous and ominous endings in horror history. Gregory Peck is remarkable in his heartbreaking performance as Robert Thorn, playing a troubled family man torn up about needing to stop the child he loves from growing up to destroy the world. It's a bleak, unforgiving, and frightening horror classic that still shocks and scares viewers no matter how many times they've seen it.

6 'Dawn of the Dead' (1978)

Directed by George A. Romero

The Father of the modern zombie film, George A. Romero, defined the sub-genre in 1968 with his beloved horror classic Night of the Living Dead. Ten years later, he released Dawn of the Dead, a triumphant and wildly entertaining masterpiece that, in many ways, tops the original. Starring the late David Emge, Ken Foree, Scott H. Reiniger, and Gaylen Ross, it follows four individuals who band together to survive in a zombie-infested shopping mall as the world around them falls apart.

Today, Dawn of the Dead is widely considered one of the greatest horror sequels of all time. It's everything a sequel can and should be. Going bigger, bolder, and bloodier, it goes all out and expands upon the world created in the original, adding more action and compelling characters. Its themes and ideas about the fall of society and the dangers of consumerism are ever-present and have helped make the film all the more studied and rewatchable throughout the decades. It's the perfect film to watch over and over again for any fan looking for a fun, gory, ridiculously entertaining zombie flick.

5 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

The slasher sub-genre owes much gratitude to Tobe Hooper's low-budget horror masterpiece, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Released in 1974, this shockingly bleak and often-time gory splatter flick frightened audiences with its disturbing violence and its oh-so memorable antagonist, the unhinged chainsaw-wielding murderer Leatherface (Gunner Hansen). Starring iconic Final Girl actress Marilyn Burns, it follows five friends who head out into the remote Texas countryside, horrifyingly encountering a sinister family of dangerous cannibals.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre raised the bar for slasher movies to come. With elevated violence, an iconic killer and weapon, and an eerie, isolated setting, it's become a tremendous classic that has influenced the horror genre forever. Without a doubt, many slasher fans have seen this movie more than once and continue to do so well into the modern age.

4 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott