Regarding action movies, no decade was a more glorious time to see them than in the 1980s. It was a thrilling decade full of fantastic summer blockbusters, massive box office hits, and some of the most iconic films ever brought to the big screen. Most importantly, it was a time when the action genre truly became the dominating force in cinema, which it is today.

The action genre is still going strong and has become hugely influential in our pop culture, primarily thanks to the big, bombastic, and highly enjoyable films from the '80s. Let's be honest: no action fans have seen many of these movies from this decade only once. They're fun, wildly popular, and keep viewers invested in their stories and characters, no matter how often they've watched them. From thrilling bar fights to epic alien duels in the jungle, here are ten of the most rewatchable '80s action movies.

10 'Road House' (1989)

Directed by Rowdy Herrington

Close

While Prime Video has had remarkable streaming success with a remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal, it never comes close to the booming popularity of Patrick Swayze's 1989 action cult classic original Road House. Co-starring acting legend Sam Elliot, it sees Swayze at the height of his tough-guy reign, playing the elite and resourceful bouncer James Dalton as he uses his wits and incredible fighting skills to protect a struggling Missouri nightclub.

Road House wastes no time entertaining viewers with its likable characters and cheesy action. It may seem too ridiculous at points, but the fact that the film never takes itself too seriously only adds to its rewatchability. It marked the height of Patrick Swayze's underrated career and certainly stands out as one of his best.

Road House Release Date May 19, 1989 Director Rowdy Herrington Cast Patrick swayze , Kelly Lynch , Sam Elliott , Ben Gazzara , Marshall R. Teague , Julie Michaels , Red West , Sunshine Parker Runtime 114 Minutes

WATCH ON MAX

9 'Commando' (1985)

Directed by Mark L. Lester

Image via 20th Century Fox

No action movie star dominated the 1980s more than Arnold Schwarzenegger. Already riding off the wild success of his early film career with Conan the Barbarian and The Terminator, Schwarzenegger kept the momentum going with 1985's Commando, co-starring Rae Dawn Chong and Dan Hedaya. It follows his character, ex-special forces agent John Matrix, in a race against time to rescue his young daughter (Alyssa Milano) from a sinister South American dictator.

Let's face it: no one going into Commando rewatching is expecting quality entertainment. It's big, loud, highly improbable, and features so many action clichés and tropes that it almost parodies the genre. We're all here to see Schwarzenegger and his impeccable charm as he single-handedly mows down waves of nameless bad guys without even breaking a sweat, and boy, does the final act deliver on that excitement. It may be too ridiculous most of the time. Still, Commando is a fun, light-hearted, and enjoyably cheesy masterpiece that perfectly embodies the goofy spirit of the 1980s action genre, one that certainly won't be forgotten.

Commando Release Date October 3, 1985 Director Mark L. Lester Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Rae Dawn Chong , Dan Hedaya , Vernon Wells , James Olson , David Patrick Kelly Runtime 90

RENT ON Amazon

8 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

Directed by Martin Brest

Image via Paramount

From being a prominent rising young star on Saturday Night Live to becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood at the time, Eddie Murphy truly was at the height of his powers in the 1980s. None of his films of the decade demonstrated this unstoppable star power more than his charming action comedy smash hit Beverly Hills Cop. Taking on his likable role as the loose canon but brilliant Detroit detective Axel Foley, it sees him venturing on a dangerous lone mission through the streets of Los Angeles to bring his childhood friend's murderers to justice.

Spawning two sequels, including an upcoming fourth installment/reboot, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the first Beverly Hills Cop will always be remembered as a hilarious action joyride that certainly doesn't fail to leave you entertained. It's wildly funny, memorable, and featuring some of Murphy's best comedic chops. While more of a comedy than a straightforward action movie, it's still a considerable contribution to the genre that many viewers still find funny and exciting today.

Beverly Hills Cop Release Date November 30, 1984 Director Martin Brest Cast Eddie Murphy , Judge Reinhold , John Ashton , Lisa Eilbacher , Ronny Cox , Steven Berkoff Runtime 105 minutes

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

7 'Escape from New York' (1981)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Embassy Pictures

Though he's mostly known for his considerable contributions to horror, the remarkable John Carpenter has proven his skills across many genres, including action. While Assault on Precinct 13 and Big Trouble in Little China are considered cult classics today, none of Carpenter's action movies rival his dystopian sci-fi action masterpiece Escape from New York. Staring his frequent collaborator Kurt Russell as the legendary anti-hero Snake Plissken, it follows him as he reluctantly takes on a one-man mission to save the US President (Donald Pleasence) lost somewhere in Manhatten, which has now become a maximum security prison.

Escape from New York is arguably one of Carpenter's most intense movies. From its pulse-pounding action and suspense to its race against time-style plot, it'll leave you on the edge of your seat till the very end. It's all made perfect thanks to Kurt Russell and his commanding performance as Snake. He easily makes you root for this nontraditional action hero as he faces and wins against impossible odds to eventually win the day.

WATCH ON Amazon

6 'RoboCop' (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Easily one of the most quotable action movies of all time, Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven's rewatchable 1987 sci-fi action classic RoboCop ranks among some of the greatest films of the decade. Starring Peter Weller as the titular cyborg, it follows this heroic supercop on a mission to protect the streets of Detroit, Michigan, while also tracking the criminals criminals responsible for his murder.

Even if you haven't seen RoboCop, you at least know some of its iconic lines. "Dead or alive, you're coming with me!" "B*****s, leave!" and "I'd buy that for a dollar!" are instantly recognizable and have all become ingrained in pop culture. Despite having a ridiculous premise, it's an incredible sci-fi action masterpiece that has stood the test of time to become one of the most unique and intriguing additions to the genre.

RoboCop Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Peter Weller , Nancy Allen , Ronny Cox , Kurtwood Smith , Miguel Ferrer Runtime 102

WATCH ON MAX

5 'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

Directed by Richard Donner

It's not a '80s rewatch without including one of the best buddy-cop action movies ever, Lethal Weapon. Featuring the most iconic acting duo, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, its story takes their polar opposite cop partners, Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, on an explosive, bullet-riddled action adventure to uncover a mysterious drug syndicate before they can take over the streets of Los Angeles.

To say Gibson and Glover's incredible chemistry is the driving force of Lethal Weapon is an understatement. The two brilliantly work off each other, complementing their strengths and delivering a genuine on-screen partnership that has influenced countless crime-fighting duo movies to come. Watch it with a friend because this thrilling '80s classic deserves to be seen throughout the years.

RENT ON Amazon

4 'The Terminator' (1984)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to director James Cameron, before taking audiences to new, exciting worlds with his successful Avatar films, in 1984, he was already blowing them away and making cinematic history with his incredible sci-fi action thriller The Terminator. Starring, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role that made him a household name, it follows an unstoppable, nightmarish cyborg assassin sent to the present day of 1980s Los Angeles from an apocalyptic future to target the mother of the savior of humanity before he can be born.

Terminator is not just one of the most iconic action movies of the decade; it's one of the most iconic movies ever made. It's a film teaming with so much spectacle and amazement. From Schwarzenegger's pitch-perfect performance as the titular Terminator to the impressive effects and stunt work, it all comes together to make a bona fide action classic. Along with its arguably superior sequel, T2: Judgment Day, it can be viewed again and again and still leave fans excited.

WATCH ON Amazon

3 'Top Gun' (1986)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image Via Paramount Pictures

1986 was truly one of the best years for cinema. Among all the great blockbusters and beloved classics, English director Tony Scott left his mark by delivering his high-flying action drama hit Top Gun, starring the always memorable Tom Cruise. Featuring Kelly McGillis, Tim Robbins, Anthony Edwards, and Val Kilmer, it follows Cruise's iconic character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, as he strives to become one of the best pilots at the elite Top Gun flight school.

With a likable cast, daring stunts, and enough thrills to leave you cheering, is it any wonder why Top Gun is one of the most recognizable action movies around? While most of its plot and dialog might seem too cheesy for modern audiences, it's still an entertaining, highly quotable joyride that is a perfect capsule of this exciting year. It's fun to rewatch occasionally, especially if you're a fan of its superior 2022 sequel.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

2 'Die Hard' (1988)

Director: John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Fox

You can't get bored rewatching this thrilling 1988 action masterpiece. Directed by John McTiernan and starring then-comedic actor Bruce Willis, Die Hard was a massive gamble for 20th Century Fox that defied the odds to become an enormous box office hit and one of the most significant action movies ever made. Co-starring the late Alan Rickman, this pulse-pounding action adventure follows an everyday cop on a one-man mission to save the day after armed thieves take over his wife's high-rise office building on Christmas Eve.

No movie screams the '80s more than Die Hard. It's arguably the most famous and influential of the genre, spawning a multi-million dollar franchise and inspiring countless entertaining knockoffs. The film introduced the world to Bruce Willis, the action star, and we all love it for that. Despite coming out more than thirty years ago, it still leaves fans cheering at all its greatest moments.

RENT ON Amazon

1 'Predator' (1987)

Directed by John McTiernan

Close

Was there ever any doubt this wouldn't make the list? It's undeniable that John McTiernan's 1987 science fiction action horror classic Predator is hands down one of the most rewatchable movies of all time. Starring an iconic muscle-bound cast of action stars, including Schwarzenegger, the late Carl Weathers, and Jesse Ventura, its story follows an elite special forces unit in a Central American jungle as they slowly get picked off one at a time by an invisible alien poacher hunting them for sport.

The thing about Predator is that it only gets better the more you watch it. No matter how many times it's rewatched, its story and characters will always be enjoyable, and never for once is there a dull or boring moment. With explosive action, gripping suspense, genuine terror, and some of the most quotable lines in cinematic history, it reigns supreme as the ultimate 1980s action movie.

Predator Release Date June 12, 1987 Director John McTiernan Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Carl Weathers , Elpidia Carrillo , Bill Duke , Jesse Ventura , Sonny Landham Runtime 107 minutes

WATCH ON HULU

NEXT: The 10 Most Rewatchable Modern Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked