The horror genre truly flourished in the 1980s. In an iconic decade that saw the biggest blockbusters, hilarious classic comedies, and the most explosive action movies ever brought to the big screen, horror continued to be a dominant force at the box office, turning out some of the most commercially successful and acclaimed movies in the genre's history.

From terrifying masked hockey-wearing slasher villains, to haunted hotels and, finally, to shape-shifting extraterrestrial monsters, the '80s were full of highly rewatchable horror classics. They're fun, highly memorable, and stand above so many impressive others from this classic era to be some of the most remarkable horror films to see. Let's honor these cinematic arts by ranking how rewatchable they are.

10 'Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives' (1986)

Directed by Tom McLoughlin

Created by American film producer Frank Mancuso Jr. in 1980 as part of the booming slasher craze, The Friday the 13th series has become one of the most recognized and beloved slasher franchises in the horror genre. The best and most rewatchable of the franchise was Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, a delightful, action-packed sequel with a perfect balance of humor and scares. After effectively killing the unstoppable Jason Vorhees at the end of Part IV: The Final Chapter, a now grown-up Tommy Jarvis (Thom Mathews) accidentally shocks Jason's corpse with a bolt of lightning while visiting his grave one night, leading him to resurrect as an all-powerful, immortal zombie.

Jason Lives is a ridiculously fun action, horror thrill ride that leaves viewers entertained right from when Jason hacks and slashes his way on screen. With a more significant budget, more considerable, better effects and stunts, and a rock'n theme song courtesy of the legendary Alice Cooper, this impressive sequel was the peak of The Friday the 13th series' dominance in the 1980s.

9 'The Fly' (1986)

Directed by David Cronenberg

From the visionary mind of director David Cronenberg, 1986's The Fly is the ultimate body horror movie that'll leave any viewers squirming in their seats. Starring the always fantastic Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis, it follows the tragic story of ambitious scientist Seth Brundle, a genius inventor who unlocks the secret to teleportation. However, when an ordinary house fly accidentally gets transported along with him on his first successful test, Seth horrifyingly realizes his body is slowly being transformed into a horrific human/fly hybrid.

The Fly is a bold, highly disturbing, and grotesque horror masterpiece that's frightened and amazed audiences for decades with its jaw-dropping, Academy Award-winning special effects. It's a frightening but also heartbreaking and cautionary tale of what happens when science goes too far. While it might be too repulsive to watch at times, this body horror classic has stood the test of time as one of the genre's most recognizable and watchable films.

8 'Day of the Dead' (1985)

Directed by George A. Romero

Rounding out his original "Dead Trilogy" with this memorable third installment, director George A. Romero's Day of the Dead was an incredible conclusion to this beloved and iconic zombie horror franchise. Starring Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, and the late Joseph Pilato, it follows a small group of US soldiers and scientists struggling to cure the current zombie outbreak while surrounded by the undead in an underground bunker facility. When tensions begin to mount between the scientists and the soldiers' deranged new commander, Captain Rhodes (Pilato), they know one spark could threaten to turn them all against each other.

Like its predecessors, Day of the Dead ranks among the best in the zombie horror subgenre. It's a wonderfully violent, gory, and action-packed monster thriller that's just as good as the others in Romero's trilogy. Unfortunately, Day of the Dead wasn't well received upon release compared to Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead. Despite this negative response, the film was a massive box office hit, grossing $30 million and slowly gaining more respect over the years from fans praising the film's bloody special effects and enjoyable performances. It's a film that kept zombies in the limelight in the 1980s and continues to be beloved and watched today.

7 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Directed by John Landis

Considered the greatest werewolf movie ever made, John Landis's 1981 dark comedy horror classic An American Werewolf in London certainly left its mark on the genre. Starring David Naughton, Griffin Dunne, and Jenny Agutter, it follows an unfortunate American tourist named David Kessler (Naughton), who, after his best friend is viciously murdered and himself left bitten by a mysterious wolf, finds his life turned upside down every full moon as he violently transforms into a bloodthirsty, murderous werewolf. As his body count rises, haunting visions of his best friend and past victims force David to find a way to put an end to his terrible curse before his beastly side can kill again.

An American Werewolf in London is a benchmark in state-of-the-art make-up and special effects. It's a film responsible for pushing the creative limits of its visionary effects' artist, Rick Baker, to create an Oscar-winning and realistic portrayal of a graphic werewolf transformation scene that still looks visually flawless and horrifying today, as it did back in 1981. No matter how many times viewers watch it, this classic werewolf flick still entertains and ranks as one of the best of the decade.

6 'Evil Dead II' (1987)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Before creating the highly popular Toby McGuire Spider-Man trilogy, director Sam Rami changed the horror genre with his unapologetically grotesque and entertaining supernatural horror series, The Evil Dead. In 1987, his second installment, Evil Dead II, was released to wild acclaim and today is considered one of the best of the franchise. Starting with a loose retelling of the first movie, it follows the lone survivor, Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), stuck at the dreaded cabin in the woods along with a new group of unfortunate survivors as the dark forces of the sinister book of the dead threaten to kill them all.

Today, seen as one of the greatest horror comedies of the 1980s, Evil Dead II thrills audiences with its spectacular laughs, chilling scares, and iconic practical effects. It's all hammered in by great performances, especially leading star Bruce Campbell, who gave terrific physicality and depth to his demanding role, cementing his character as one of the best in horror history. It's easily the most rewatchable film in the series and continues to be watched by fans today who laugh and cheer at all its wonderful moments.

5 'Poltergeist' (1980)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

You'll never look at a static screen the same way ever again. From the horrifying mind behind The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Invaders from Mars, and Life Force, director Tobe Hooper's 1982 supernatural horror masterpiece, Poltergeist, makes viewers think twice about buying their first home. Starring JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, and Zelda Rubinstein, it follows an ordinary, everyday American family called the Freelings as their ideal California dream home turns into a nightmare when terrifying paranormal disturbances plague them after the youngest child, Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke), begins communicating with mysterious voices coming from their living room TV.

Poltergeist is the ultimate suburban horror movie, a frightening ghost thriller that'll make just about anyone paranoid of what might be lurking within their house. With a likable cast, a haunting theme, and some truly iconic and terrifying moments in horror history, it's easily one of cinema's most recognizable movies. Whether you've seen it once or multiple times, it's still an enjoyable movie-watching experience in the comfort of your own home. Beware, though, you might not want to watch it alone.

4 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven