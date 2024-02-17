Everyone needs to see so many great '80s movies more than once. This was truly an impressive and transformative time for cinema in a decade that saw marvelous wonders, jaw-dropping spectacles, box office heights, and blockbuster juggernauts. Today, many of the classics to come out of this glorious decade have since become recognized as some of the greatest movies ever made and continue to be watched, studied, and appreciated long since their release.

Every year in the '80s has at least one enjoyable classic. Whether blockbusters. Best Picture winners, or charming little films that just wanted to tell a good story, these massive hits were wildly successful and represented the best the 1980s had to offer. These movies are immensely entertaining and make for great viewing experiences. With so many to choose from, here are ten of the best '80s movies, ranked by how enjoyable they get with every rewatch.

10 'Rain Man' (1988)

Directed by Barry Levinson

Starting with one of the decade's most deserving Best Picture wins, 1988's Rain Man sees Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise at the top of their game in this brilliantly acted adventure drama. When selfish L.A. car dealer Charlie Babbitt returns to his childhood home to collect his recently deceased father's estate, he shockingly discovers that most of his father's fortune has been given to his previously unmentioned impaired brother Raymond. Frustrated and wanting his share, Charlie quietly takes Raymond on a cross-country road trip back to California to bargain for half the inheritance. However, along the way, the two slowly begin to form a connection as they finally bond as brothers.

Rain Man takes viewers on an emotionally captivating journey about two brothers finally learning to be a family after such a long separation. It's all backed by Hoffman's and Cruises' incredible chemistry as they give some of the compelling performances of their entire careers. In a year that saw fellow impressive Best Picture nominees like Mississippi Burning, Working Girl, and Dangerous Liaisons, this incredible dramedy stood out as one of the most beloved of its time.

9 'Gremlins' (1984)

Directed by Joe Dante

Joe Dante's 1984 horror-comedy masterpiece Gremlins charms audiences with its memorable laughs and wickedly dark sense of humor. Starring Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates, it follows the story of Billy Peltzer, a young man who one Christmas receives a mysterious but adorable pet known as a Mogwai that he names Gizmo. However, through a series of unfortunate events, Billy learns a little too late that owning a Mogwai comes with terrible consequences, as Gizmo spawns an army of nightmarish, mischievous monsters known as Gremlins.

Gremlins became a pop-cultural phenomenon when released, spawning countless knockoffs and even a criminally underrated sequel in 1990. It became Dante's most enormous critical and commercial success of his career, pulling in over $148 million and ranking third in the highly competitive 1984 box office season. Everything from the likable cast to the fantastic puppet effects created by the visionary Chris Walas cements this film's legacy. It's a wonderful dark comedy best enjoyed by any non-traditional Christmas movie lover.

8 'Top Gun' (1986)

Directed by Tony Scott

Tony Scott's high-octane action thrill ride Top Gun continues to be one of the pinnacles of late 1980s nostalgia. Starring Tom Cruise in the role that made him a household name, it sees him playing hot shot ace pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he navigates through one of the most elite flight schools in the country. Forming powerful bonds, bitter rivalries, and experiencing tragic losses along the way, he strives to become the best of the best.

Though this film's popularity has become greatly overshadowed by its far superior 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, there's no denying the monumental impact this 1986 classic has on pop culture as we know it today. A film that's just as endlessly quotable as it is entertaining, this is one remarkable popcorn flick that gets more and more fun with every rewatch.

7 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

A visually groundbreaking and stellar masterpiece, Robert Zemeckis' Who Framed Roger Rabbit? remains a much-beloved classic enjoyed by all ages. Starring the late Bob Hoskins and Christopher Llyod, it takes viewers on a wacky, fun adventure through a world where humans and cartoons all coexist in the same place. When the adored toon star Roger Rabbit is wrongfully accused of murder, it's up to the toon-hating private detective Eddie Valiant to uncover and expose the true culprit, leading him to delve into a dangerous conspiracy revolving around the sinister Judge Doom.

For kids in the 1980s, it must have been pretty mind-blowing seeing the flawless 2D animation mixed with the live-action bringing to life classic cartoon characters blended into the real world. With visuals still impressive today as it was in its time, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? was a landmark achievement that pushed the imaginations of countless moviegoers into believing the impossible could be brought to the silver screen. Coupled with its hilarious jokes, outstanding characters, and iconic villain, it's a film that only gets more appreciation as the years go on.

6 'Batman' (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

The film that defined the superhero blockbuster forever, Tim Burton's 1989 Batman, brought the iconic Caped Crusader back in a triumphant return to the big screen. Starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson, it follows The Dark Knight on his challenging mission to save the streets of Gotham City from the criminal underworld and his greatest adversary, The Joker.

Even before it was released, fans and general audience were skeptical that a quirky, unique, young director like Tim Burton and a comedy star like Michael Keaton could pull off making a faithful Batman adaptation. Despite their misgivings, however, this wonderfully impressive '89 version managed to become the highest-grossing movie of the year, as well as the highest-earning superhero movie up to that point until Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in 2002. It's a fun, action-packed, over-the-top adventure flick that's always a joy to start with during any Batman movie marathon.

5 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

A true comedy classic of the '80s, Ivan Reitman's smash hit Ghostbusters exploded onto screens in 1984, wowing audiences everywhere with its supernatural charm. Starring comedy legends Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, it follows a group of paranormal experts and scientists as they go into business saving the world from a growing supernatural threat.

With its unique premise, witty dialog, impressive visuals, and Ray Parker Jr.'s iconic, catchy theme song, Ghostbusters stands as the ultimate '80s dark comedy. It's a film that defined the childhoods of many young moviegoers who loved to dress up and play as their favorite characters. Today, anyone can sit down and still crack up at this hilarious, feel-good comedy and always find something new to love about it.

4 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

One of the greatest sci-fi films ever made, Robert Zemeckis' first notable contribution to '80s cinema started with 1985's hilarious time-traveling comedy blockbuster Back to the Future. Starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, it follows the adventures of high schooler Marty McFly, who finds himself stuck in 1955 after driving a time-traveling DeLorean created by the brilliant, bizarre scientist Dr. Emmett Brown.

Time traveling has never looked so cool as it did in Back to the Future. The film sparked many viewers' fascination with the concept and what kinds of rules and consequences could come with it. It's plot and characters have constantly been referenced and parodied across all forms of media, and continues to be a pop culture icon. Along with its two stellar sequels, it makes for an excellent viewing experience any film buff could watch time and time again.

3 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Join the fun with one of cinema's greatest adventurers. Released in 1981, Steven Spielberg's action-adventure masterpiece Raiders of the Lost Ark hit theaters and captured the fascination of millions of young audiences wanting to become famous explorers. Starring Harrison Ford as the famed archaeologist Indiana Jones, it follows this brave professor as he races against time in a dangerous mission to stop the Nazis from uncovering the hidden lost Ark of the Covenant.

With thrilling chases, daring escapes, dastardly foes, and exotic locations, Raiders of the Lost Ark has everything one could expect and love from a summer blockbuster. It's a film that never lets up on the excitement and continues to thrill audiences with its iconic protagonist and oh-so memorable moments. For any adventure fan, this is an exciting, flawless film that just can't be seen only once.

2 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg strikes box office gold once again with his heartwarming 1982 family classic E.T. The Extra Terrestrial. With a whimsical tone, iconic premise, and an Oscar-winning score done by the great John Williams, it's widely regarded as one of Spielberg's best. When a peaceful alien accidentally gets left behind on Earth, a young boy named Elliot quickly forms a beautiful friendship and shelters the poor creature from the authorities while trying to find him a way back home.

To say E.T. was a massive commercial success is an understatement. Pulling in over $600 million worldwide and remaining #1 at the box office for sixteen whole weeks, the film became not only the highest-grossing of 1982 but also the highest of all-time, until Spielberg broke the record again eleven years later with his equally impressive Jurassic Park. Despite being released more than forty years ago, this beloved and wholesome family adventure truly is one of the most timeless stories ever to come out of the '80s.

1 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

It's not a '80s movies list without mentioning a Star Wars film. Taking the top spot as the most rewatchable film of the decade goes to what many fans consider to be the greatest installment of the series, The Empire Strikes Back. Directed by Irvin Kershner, it follows the heroic rebels on a desperate retreat across the galaxy after suffering a crushing blow at the hands of the Galactic Empire. Meanwhile, Luke Skywalker continues his training to become a Jedi while preparing to finally face his dreaded nemesis, Darth Vader.

The Empire Strikes Back takes everything everyone loved about A New Hope and outshines it in every way with more interesting characters, memorable performances, terrific action sequences, and featuring one of the most shocking plot twists in film history. It's a film that transcends the 1980s and deserves its crown as the one movie many viewers look back on and remember best from this truly magnificent decade.

