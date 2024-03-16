The 1980s were one of the best decades for television. The decade ushered in a new selection of TV shows of all kinds, from dramas to comedies, sitcoms, and more. Kids who grew up in this decade relish the memories of shows that helped them through coming-of-age challenges or simply provided a respite after school. Kids today, meanwhile, can find many of these shows on linear TV in syndication or via streaming services. Those so inclined to go retro can also purchase seasons on DVD.

Some of the aspects of these sitcoms don’t hold up today, considering they depict life before cell phones, the Internet, and social media. But the storylines, characters, jokes, and lessons are timeless.

10 'Who’s The Boss?' (1984-1992)

Created by Martin Cohan, Blake Hunter

With rumblings over the past few years about a possible revival of this sitcom, Who’s The Boss? is one of few during that decade that was well before its time. At the center is Angela Bower (Judith Light), a divorced single mother and ad executive who is struggling to raise her son Jonathan (Danny Pintauro) and keep house on her own while maintaining her career. Tony Micelli (Tony Danza), meanwhile, is a recently widowed single father and former Major League Baseball player who, forced into retirement due to injury, needs to find a way to make ends meet. He wants to find a better life for his daughter Samantha (Alyssa Milano), so he decides to move out of Brooklyn and apply for a job as a live-in housekeeper. There’s initial trepidation, but as fans know, it more than works out.

Who’s The Boss? follows the hijinks that ensue during this role reversal, which was far more progressive in the ‘80s than it would be considered today. With scene-stealing performances by Angela’s feisty mother Mona (the late Katherine Helmond) and heartwarming stories about the make-shift family coming together, Who’s the Boss? is satisfying to watch. But most importantly, the show bucked stereotypes at a time when it was unthinkable for a man to work as a housekeeper and a woman to be the breadwinner.

9 'Diff’rent Strokes' (1978-1985)

Created by Jeff Harris and Bernie Kukoff

Diff’rent Strokes made the late Gary Coleman a star and popularized phrases still heard today, like “What you talkin’ ‘bout Willis?” The story centered around Philip Drummond (the late Conrad Bain) as a wealthy businessman and widower who takes in two boys from Harlem, Arnold (Coleman) and Willis (Todd Bridges) to raise alongside his daughter Kimberly (the late Dana Plato). The Facts of Life became a successful spin-off of Diff’rent Strokes, centered around Edna Garrett (the late Charlotte Ray), who was the family’s housekeeper.

Another progressive show, like so many others in the ‘80s, Diff’rent Strokes was a comedy, first and foremost. But the show also didn’t shy away from touching on serious issues, too, like racism, drug use, alcoholism, eating disorders, child sexual abuse, and more. Watching the talented cast perform on screen, seeing the dynamic among them, and the deep storylines impacted a lot of fans at the time, and could still do so today.

8 'Night Court' (1984-1992)

Created by Reinhold Weege

Recently rebooted with John Larroquette reprising his role as Daniel Fielding, Night Court was pure silliness throughout its nine-season run. Each episode followed the ridiculous cases overseen by eccentric judge “Harry” T. Stone (the late Harry Anderson) during the late-night shift at a Manhattan Criminal Court. In the sequel series of the same name, Melissa Rauch stars as Harry’s daughter who has followed in her father’s footsteps.

The show was unique in that every episode started with a cold open and each one ended with a jazzy theme song and images of landmarks throughout New York. The theme song, in fact, has endured, even appearing in various episodes of Family Guy. Night Court was a masterclass in witty and clever writing, comedy that simply made fans laugh and that was delivered by some of the best in the business.

7 'Murphy Brown' (1988-1998)

Created by Diane English

Debuting at the tail end of the decade, making it one of the best ‘90s sitcoms as well, Murphy Brown came at a time when the idea of feminism and “female power” in the workplace was hitting its stride. Candice Bergen became an icon of this movement as the title character, a recovering alcoholic returning to run a fictional newsmagazine called FYI. Everything about her was atypical of women prior to this time: she’s over 40 and single, she has no kids, and she isn’t afraid to exert her authority. Brown was a character who women looked up to, wondering if they would ever be able to shatter the glass ceiling in the way she had.

Each episode follows Brown’s interactions with her staff, rivals, and friends, both inside and outside the office, along with the hard-hitting stories they cover. A short-lived revival of the series debuted on CBS in 2018, but it only lasted a single season. Nonetheless, the original is worth watching again for both entertainment and inspiration.

6 'Growing Pains' (1985-1992)

Created by Neal Marlens

The late Alan Thicke became the dad everyone wanted to have after watching Growing Pains, which centered around the Seaver family and the challenges they dealt with in day-to-day life. Another progressive show featuring a working mother, a trend, through that decade, mom Maggie (Joanna Kerns) is a reporter who returns to work now that her kids are old enough. Dad Jason (Thicke) moves his psychiatric practice to the home, so Maggie can pursue her career dream. Together, they share three children; the rebellious, trouble-making Mike (Kirk Cameron), the bookworm Carol (Tracey Gold), and the precocious Ben (Jeremy Miller).

Fans get to see the kids grow up on the show, then are introduced to young Ashley Johnson as the fourth child Chrissy and Leonardo DiCaprio as Luke, a homeless teen the Seavers welcome into their family. With heartwarming stories, relatable moments, sibling rivalry, getting into trouble, and even serious topics, Growing Pains is the type of sitcom that’s still worth watching with kids today. There are lessons to be learned all around and plenty of laughs to be had, too.

5 'Family Ties' (1982-1989)

Created by Gary David Goldberg

Most people know Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly from the Back to the Future movies. But anyone who grew up in the ‘80s instantly equates him with Alex P. Keaton, the upright Republican son of the Keatons, one of the best ‘80s sitcom families. He wore suits and ties to school and never let up on his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. Despite becoming heavily focused on Fox as a scene stealer, Family Ties was really designed to be a family show about two baby boomers, liberal, former hippie parents, Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse (Meredith Baxter) raising their three kids. Along with Alex, this also included the fashionable airhead Mallory (Justine Bateman) and tomboy Jennifer (Tina Yothers).

Family Ties is one of the earlier shows to highlight political differences within families. Despite being raised by free-spirited hippies, Alex is destined to become his own person and holds his own aspirations and political viewpoints. He’s not afraid to share them either. A fun series that tackles conservatism, feminism, and materialism, offering enlightening viewpoints from all sides, Family Ties is more than just a garden variety sitcom. But it’s deeply funny as well.

4 'Married…With Children' (1987-1997)

Created by Michael G. Moye, Rob Leavitt

Married…With Children is likely one of those shows that would never get made today: it’s filled with content that hasn’t aged well. The show depicts the lower-class Bundy family, including a depressed, foul-mouthed father, a lazy housewife, a rebellious teenage daughter, and a smart-aleck son. But the beauty of Married…With Children is that it deliberately satirizes politically incorrect situations in the most unbelievably embellished ways. Peggy Bundy (Katey Sagal), for example, never went grocery shopping, so the kids ate things like “Tang sandwiches.” Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill) hated his job as a shoe salesman and constantly cracked jokes about overweight female customers. The insults were usually under his breath but often loud enough that they could hear and angrily storm out (to which he’d follow it up with another insult).

But the ensemble cast, including Christina Applegate as teenage daughter Kelly and David Faustino as son Bud along with Amanda Bearse as nosy, stuck-up neighbor Marcy Rhoades, made for comedy gold. Every episode tackles a different issue with the family, usually with Peggy whining and begging Al for something, and Al doing anything in his power to have some time to himself to slouch down on the couch and watch the game. In the end, the family always came together, and it was clear they loved one another. The antithesis of politically correct, Married…With Children doesn’t ruffle feathers because the situations are often so ridiculous, no one can take the storylines, nor characters, seriously enough to be offended.

3 'Cheers' (1982-1993)

Created by Glen and Les Charles, James Burrows

Who wouldn’t want to frequent a bar where everyone knows your name? That was the theme song for this sitcom that made Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, Woody Harrelson, and the late Kirstie Alley household names. Danson starred in Cheers as Sam Malone, owner of the title bar and former Major League Baseball player. He loved entertaining his frequent patrons but loved womanizing attractive new ones more.

The ensemble cast and the eclectic personalities are what truly makes Cheers one of the most watchable (and rewatchable) sitcoms on television. From the uptight regular Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist who went on to star in his own spin-off Frasier (which became one of the most successful show spin-offs of all time and has recently been rebooted), to the know-it-all, mail carrier Cliff (John Ratzenberger) it was so fun to watch everyone interact. This includes the bar staff as well, like stand-out dimwitted bartender Woody (Harrelson) and sophisticated barmaid Diane (Long) who eventually becomes Sam’s love interest. The on-the-job stories combined with the intimate discussions of the characters’ personal lives make fans feel like they’re sitting at the bar enjoying a beer along with everyone else.

2 'M*A*S*H' (1972-1983)

Created by Larry Gelbart (based on MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors by Richard Hooker and M*A*S*H by Ring Lardner Jr.)

Often cited as not only one of the best sitcoms of all time, but one of the best TV shows of all time, overall, M*A*S*H has a serious premise about war but injects humor into the storylines. It’s about the team of doctors and support workers in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in South Korea, treating soldiers during the Korean War. The ensemble cast includes Alan Alda and the late Wayne Rogers, and the episodes tackle both the difficulties of dealing in a warzone and the personal storylines for each character. Fans never knew what they would get: one episode might focus on silly antics and another on a more serious, emotional situation.

M*A*S*H was the type of show where families rushed to finish dinner so they could gather around the TV to watch together. The show’s series finale was the most-watched TV broadcast ever until 2010 (usurped by the Saints win over the Colts in the Super Bowl that year). But it still remains the most watched finale of any TV series and the most-watched episode of any scripted series.

1 'The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

Created by Susan Harris

From the witty writing to the incredible performances, running gags, silly storylines, and serious moments, too, The Golden Girls is one of the best sitcoms of all time, never mind just the ‘80s. It’s emotional to know that the last remaining star, Betty White, passed away in 2021, weeks shy of her 100th birthday. White starred as Rose alongside Bea Arthur (Dorothy) and Rue McClanahan (Blanche) as three single women in their 40s living together in a house in Miami along with Dorothy’s elderly mother, Sophia (Estelle Getty). The interactions among the women, from the sharp-tongued Dorothy to the man-crazy, materialistic Blanche and the dimwitted Rose made for belly laughs the entire way through.

So many catchphrases originated from The Golden Girls along with clever one-liners and insults. Ryan Reynolds reinvigorated interest in The Golden Girls by inserting references to the show in the movie Deadpool. The ensemble cast is what truly made The Golden Girls resonate with all types of viewers, and the jokes and storylines are just as funny today than they were decades ago.

