The 1990s are arguably one of the best decades for sitcoms. Some of the most iconic ones of this generation premiered or aired within those 10 years, many of which have since returned in some fashion with a spin-off, sequel, or new show inspired by the original. Each had a unique concept that, while potentially gaining inspiration from other shows, including ones from other countries, were made their own. The best sitcoms from the ‘90s paved the way for many of the best sitcoms today.

It's not uncommon for parents to sit down with their kids and re-watch old sitcoms they used to watch as children. Together, they relive the nostalgia and bask in the tech-free, less politically correct nature of some of the shows. When it comes to re-watch value, a few ‘90s shows in particular top the list.

10 'Martin' (1992-1997)

Created By John Bowman, Martin Lawrence, Topper Carew

The premise of Martin is simple: it’s centered around Martin (Lawrence) and his girlfriend Gina (Tisha Campbell) and their lives as a young couple navigating work, friends, and their relationship. From typical fights, some sparked by things Martin says on his radio show, to standard couple issues (think forgetting an anniversary or competing with friends), Martin is relatable and hilarious, thanks to the comedically talented cast.

The cast reunited at the 2024 Emmy Awards to look back at the success of the show, and the odd lack of awards recognition. Martin was overlooked in that respect, but the sitcom, which aired for five seasons, was a hit for Fox. In fact, it was one of the network’s highest-rated shows at the time and is often considered a ground-breaking sitcom.

9 'The Nanny' (1993-1999)

Created By Peter Marc Jacobson, Fran Descher

Remembered for her nasal voice and the funny fish-out-of-water story, The Nanny is arguably one of the most underrated sitcoms of the decade with a premise that is still as relevant today as it was back then. After being broken up with, Fran (Fran Drescher) goes door-to-door selling cosmetics when she meets Maxwell (Charles Shaughnessy), a wealthy widowed Broadway producer caring for his three children. On a whim, he hires the very likable Fran to be a nanny for the kids. At first, Fran’s lower-class upbringing and street-smart style doesn’t fit in with the family. But soon, it’s evident her lessons, however unconventional, are working, and the kids are doing better than ever. A love story is also brewing, too.

Drescher has since opted to work behind the camera, serving as the national president of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). In fact, she was instrumental in fighting for the rights of writers and actors during the recent record-breaking strike. But the role of Fran Fine from The Nanny remains her most recognizable. The sitcom was so popular, it spawned several adaptations in other countries.

The Nanny Release Date November 3, 1993 Cast Fran Drescher , Charles Shaughnessy , Lauren Lane , Nicholle Tom , Benjamin Salisbury , Madeline Zima , Renée Taylor Seasons 6

8 'Home Improvement' (1991-1999)

Created By Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean, Matt Williams

It doesn’t get more stereotypical than the nuclear family, the Taylors, led by their Mr. Fixit husband Tim (Tim Allen), homemaker mom Jill (Patricia Richardson), and their three sons. Tim “The Toolman” Taylor loves power tools and everything that screams stereotypical “male.” He has even turned his passion into a job, hosting a home improvement show called Tool Time. But it’s clear based on the show and Tim’s work at home that while he loves fixing things, he's more hapless than skilled. Home Improvement follows Tim’s life at home and interactions with his wife and kids. He is silly and corny, often delivering witty jokes at even the most inappropriate times. When he is in a pickle, however, Tim turns to his mysterious neighbor Wilson (the late Earl Hindman), whose face is never fully seen. He dolls out sage advice from behind his backyard fence.

Home Improvement, which is largely based on Allen’s own stand-up comedy and was one of the longest-running live-action sitcoms, made Allen a mainstream star. The series is great to watch with the whole family. Parents will find it relatable and appreciate the corny dad jokes, while kids will love the mischievous storylines.

Home Improvement Release Date September 17, 1991 Creator Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean Cast Tim Allen , Earl Hindman , Richard Karn , Debbe Dunning , Zachery Ty Bryan , Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seasons 8

7 Frasier (1993-2004)

Created By David Angell, Peter Casey, David Lee

Resurrected for a revival spin-off in 2023, Frasier is widely considered to be one of the best sitcoms ever made and certainly counts among the best spin-offs. The series was born from Cheers, centering around the bar’s frequent patron Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), a psychiatrist who runs his own radio show. Frasier focused on his character along with his producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), ailing father Martin (the late John Mahoney), and Martin’s live-in caregiver Daphne (Jane Leeves). The series chronicles Frasier’s day-to-day life now that he has returned to his hometown of Seattle, fresh from a divorce, and finds himself tasked with taking in his father.

Having won a total of 37 Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its run, including Outstanding Comedy Series for five years in a row, Frasier has all the makings of a great sitcom, including sarcastic family members and biting remarks, romance, and irony. While both Frasier and his brother dedicate their lives to helping others, neither can seem to solve their own problems.

Frasier Release Date September 16, 1993 Creator David Angell, Peter Casey, Glen Charles, David Lee Cast Kelsey Grammer , David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney Seasons 11

6 Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2005)

Created By Philip Rosenthal

Every frustrated housewife and goofy husband can relate to Everybody Loves Raymond, as can anyone who has an invasive in-law that seems to pop in unannounced, or an aimless sibling. That’s the gist of this sitcom, which centers around the Barone family, including sportswriter Ray (Ray Romano) and housewife Debra (Patricia Heaton) and their three kids. Ray doesn’t do much around the house or with the kids, often coddled by his mother Marie (the late Doris Roberts). She lives across the street and continues to cater to his every whim, much to Debra’s chagrin. He jokes around all the time, juxtaposed by Debra’s often uptight personality, usually fueled by the passive-aggressive insults her mother-in-law dolls out.

From the surly grandpa Frank (the late Peter Boyle) to the jealous older brother Robert (Brad Garrett) who can never live up to Raymond, it’s the fabulous writing and cast that made Everybody Loves Raymond one of the best sitcoms of that decade. The topics are timeless and still relatable to this day. It’s no wonder the sitcom ranks on many lists naming the best sitcoms of all time.

Everybody Loves Raymond Release Date September 13, 1996 Cast Ray Romano , Patricia Heaton , Doris Roberts , Peter Boyle , Brad Garrett Seasons 9

5 Saved By The Bell (1989-1993)

Created by Sam Bobrick

When it comes to the ‘90s, the teen series to watch was the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. But for kids who wanted a more comedic take on the coming-of-age challenges of being a teenager, Saved By The Bell was a good choice. The series centered around students at Bayside High School in Los Angeles and all the typical things that go on, from dating to schoolwork, friends to after-school fun, and, of course, mischief. The latter was often led by the class clown Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), who would often break the fourth wall by calling a timeout to talk to the audience at home about what was happening.

Saved By The Bell beautifully weaved comedy into serious storylines about everything from eating disorders to bullying, drug use to homelessness, women’s rights, and even death. The sitcom was ahead of its time, and while it depicts a high school experience without cell phones or even the Internet, many of the storylines in Saved By The Bell will resonate with kids today, too. The sitcom spawned several spin-offs and two TV movies, along with the Peacock original revival of the same name that streamed for two seasons.

Saved By the Bell Release Date August 20, 1989 Cast Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Mario Lopez , Dustin Diamond , Tiffani Thiessen , Elizabeth Berkley , Dennis Haskins Seasons 4

4 Full House (1987-1995)

Created By Jeff Franklin

The sappy music to accompany a moral lesson at the end of every episode, the theme of family and acceptance, the running jokes, and the precocious kids all combine to make Full House one of the most beloved sitcoms of the ‘90s. The story begins when Danny Tanner (the late Bob Saget) loses his wife in a tragic car accident. His brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help him care for his three young daughters. The unconventional groups break barriers in terms of what is considered a family and give new meaning to the saying “it takes a village” to raise children.

Heartwarming and sweet, every episode of Full House offers important lessons to learn about parenting, coming-of-age, acceptance, and love. Much of the original cast returned for the sequel series Fuller House, which featured a similar premise centered around the eldest daughter DJ (Candace Cameron) who had just lost her firefighter husband. That series introduced a new generation to the story and characters, streaming for five seasons.

3 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996)

Created By Andy Borowitz, Susan Borowotiz

While the new series reimagining Bel-Air, which currently streams on Peacock, is a much darker take on the story, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was one of the funniest ‘90s sitcoms on television. Will Smith, who went on to become an A-list Hollywood star, is Will, a young man from West Philadelphia who is sent by his mother to live with his affluent aunt and uncle in Bel Air. She’s worried he will go down the wrong path if he keeps skirting school and getting into fights. A fish-out-of-water story, Will’s way of life is much different than his extended family, who live in a mansion with a butler. His nerdy, uptight cousin Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) is his polar opposite, his cousin Hilary (Karyn Parsons) an elitist, materialistic snob, and his cousin Ashley (Tatyana Ali) a picture of complete innocence.

While Will’s methods don’t always sit well with his new guardians, especially his stern uncle Phil (the late James Avery), the hijinks and heartwarming stories demonstrate the importance of both respect and letting loose sometimes. The cast is top-notch, and while it’s a comedy at heart, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air didn’t shy away from touching on serious topics like race and fractured family dynamics as well.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Release Date September 10, 1990 Cast Will Smith , James Avery , Janet Hubert , alfonso ribeiro , Karyn Parsons , Tatyana Ali , Joseph Marcell , Daphne Reid , Ross Bagley Seasons 6

2 Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Created By Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld

One of the most iconic sitcoms of all time, Seinfeld was created to be a show about nothing. The idea was to follow along with the main characters, including comedian Jerry Seinfeld playing a version of himself and his friends Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards). Each day, they dealt with ridiculously mundane issues relating to dating, work, and even local businesses. Despite being about nothing more than the minutiae of daily life, Seinfeld got funnier and funnier with each episode and season.

Spawning some of the most quotable lines and talked about moments, from the puffy shirt to man hands woman and the Elaine Dance, Seinfeld has become a part of pop culture history. The fact that the series continues to air in re-runs is a testament to its rewatchability. Fans of the show will also love Curb Your Enthusiasm, a series with a similar premise that stars Seinfeld creator Larry David as a surly version of himself, dealing with the everyday fake enthusiasm of people around him.

Seinfeld Release Date July 5, 1989 Creator Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld Cast Jerry Seinfeld , Jason Alexander , Michael Richards , Julia Louis-Dreyfus Seasons 9

1 Friends (1994-2004)

Created By David Crane, Marta Kauffman

Friends is one of those iconic sitcoms that could likely never be remade because nothing would ever live up to the original. What’s more, it inspired so many others that came after it. Ensemble cast shows like How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, and Happy Endings would never have existed had it not been for the success of Friends. The story focuses on five friends living in New York City and navigating life as singles in their 20s and 30s. They often meet in the local coffee shop Central Perk or in one another’s apartments to discuss dating, work, and other details of their personal lives.

From the chemistry among the cast to the quotable lines (“Pivot!”), phrases “(“we were on a break”), and even haircuts (The Rachel), it would be difficult to find anyone who hasn’t at least seen one episode of the show. The stories remain relatable today as do the characters. Everyone can compare themselves to at least one of the five friends. From Chandler’s (the late Matthew Perry) witty sarcasm to the on-again, off-again relationship between Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer), fans were hooked from start to finish. Rewatching some of the best episodes, they aren’t any less funny than they were the first time around.

