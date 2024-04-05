ABC is one of the "Big Three" networks, along with NBC and CBS. After beginning as a radio operation in 1927, the company branched out into TV in the early 1960s. Since then, the corporation has produced a ton of content. There are a number of duds in its roster of shows, of course, but also a fair number of legitimate classics, like Lost, Grey's Anatomy, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Comedies might be where ABC shines the most, however. They've released dozens of memorable sitcoms over the years, usually leaning toward family-friendly entertainment. The best of them lend themselves to endless rewatching; comfort in TV form. As a result, a few of them went on to become syndication staples. From Roseanne to The Flintstones, these are the most rewatchable ABC sitcoms, ranked.

10 'Roseanne' (1988-2018)

Starring: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman

"I consider myself to be a pretty good judge of people... that's why I don't like any of them." Created by and starring Roseanne Barr, Roseanne follows the blue-collar Conner family living in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. Roseanne Conner, the wisecracking and resilient matriarch, navigates the challenges of raising her three children alongside her husband Dan (John Goodman) while juggling the demands of everyday life.

Roseanne was more realistic than most '80s sitcoms, eschewing rapid-fire one-liners for a more warmhearted and believable take on family life. Crucially, the show tackled sometimes-taboo subject-matter frankly and without getting sentimental. It's also less dated now than many of its peers. The fashion is very much of its era, but the dialogue and situations are surprisingly timeless. This, coupled with the nuanced main characters, makes it very rewatchable. Indeed, Roseanne connected with audiences at the time, hitting No. 1 in the Nielsen ratings during season two.

9 'The Brady Bunch' (1969-1974)

Starring: Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Ann B. Davis, Maureen McCormick

"If there's anything I can't stand, it's a perfect kid. And SIX of 'em? Yecch!" This iconic show introduced audiences to the Brady family, consisting of widowed architect Mike Brady (Robert Reed), and his three sons Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight), and Bobby (Mike Lookinland), along with his new wife Carol (Florence Henderson), and her three daughters Marcia (Maureen McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb), and Cindy (Susan Olsen). Together, they face the ups and downs of everyday life, from school crushes and sibling rivalries to loss and life lessons.

The Brady Bunch is wholesome to the core. The characters are innocent, and the plots typically revolve around ordinary experiences and challenges. This might be exactly why it resonated so much with audiences. While the series was not especially popular at first, it became a staple show in syndication, reaching countless viewers over many decades. It was also ahead of its time in portraying a blended family at a time when they were not common on screen.

8 'Black-ish' (2014-2022)

Starring: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner

"I gave her some generic advice in a deep, soothing voice. I Morgan Freeman’ed her." Black-ish centers on the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family living in a predominantly white neighborhood. They are dad Dre (Anthony Anderson), an advertising executive, mom Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), a biracial anesthesiologist, and their four children. The Johnsons confront issues like cultural assimilation and racial stereotyping with humor, honesty, and some phenomenal scriptwriting.

The show's best moments can be found in its frank exploration of parenting. Dre and Rainbow attempt to do their best for their kids, while also grappling with their own imperfections and personal growth. Dre, in particular, emerges as a relatable everyman just trying to provide for his family in a complex, ever-shifting world. This may sound serious, but jokes aplenty and frequently quotable dialogue keep Black-ish light and effervescent. Plus, Laurence Fishburne's supporting performance as Dre's dad Earl is always a treat.

7 'Home Improvement' (1991-1999)

Starring: Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith

"We'll be right back after a word from Binford Tools." Tim Allen leads this one as Tim Taylor, the affable but accident-prone host of the fictional home improvement show "Tool Time." Tim's love for power tools often leads to hilarious disasters, much to the chagrin of his wife, Jill (Patricia Richardson), and their three kids. Adding to the chaos are Tim's trusty assistant Al Borland (Richard Karn) and eccentric neighbor Wilson (Earl Hindman), who dispenses sage advice over the backyard fence.

Home Improvement wasn't groundbreaking; in fact, it's usually very predictable, harking back to earlier sitcom structures and stories. But this is also its charm. The show is enjoyably straightforward, drawing inspiration from Allen's stand-up comedy. Much of the fun stems simply from Tim's overestimated self-assurance and propensity for physical mishaps. This makes it cozy, comfortable viewing, and thus a great show to return to when you feel like something light and breezy.

6 'Dinosaurs' (1991-1994)

Starring: Stuart Pankin, Jessica Walter, Jason Willinger, Sally Struthers

"Dinosaurs: big laughs, small brains." Set in Pangaea during the Mesozoic Era, Dinosaurs follows the Sinclair family, a lovable clan of anthropomorphic dinosaurs inhabiting a world of towering ferns and volcanic eruptions, but also modern challenges. At the center of the show is Earl Sinclair, a well-meaning but often clueless megalosaurus who works as a tree pusher at the Wesayso Corporation.

Some of the voices are grating, but there's no denying the creativity of the puppets (partially designed by The Jim Henson Company). The characters are distinctive and recognizable. The humor is also frequently sharp, satirizing contemporary life. In particular, some of the deadpan clips of TV programs the dinosaurs watch are spot-on in their parody. Likewise, while each episode revolves around a moral lesson, the show adds its own twist to this formula. Often, the moral lesson is either mixed, resulting in comedic effects, or it's subverted and discarded at the last moment in favor of irony.

5 'Laverne & Shirley' (1976-1983)

Starring: Penny Marshall, Cindy Williams, Michael McKean, David Lander

"Ahhhh! I just said 'Bet your buns' to a nun!" Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams) are two best friends who work as bottle-cappers at the Shotz Brewery. They make a dynamic duo who get up to all kinds of misadventures in late '50s/early '60s Milwaukee. The brash, street-smart Laverne is the perfect complement to the naive and sweet-natured Shirley. Together, they brave work and romance, serving up memorable catchphrases and iconic dance routines.

Laverne & Shirley began as a spinoff of Happy Days but quickly found its own voice. Much of this is due to the talent and charisma of the leads. They have a wonderful screwball quality, channeling stars like Barbara Stanwyck, Eve Arden, and Lucille Ball. Michael McKean and David Lander are also terrific as their neighbors Lenny and Squiggy, characters the two developed while in college. Ratings declined in later years, but in 1977, Laverne & Shirley was the most-watched American television program, according to Nielsen.

4 'Abbott Elementary' (2021-)

Starring: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter

"I love it here! It's like Cheers. Except nobody knows my name." One of the breakout comedies of the last five years, Abbott Elementary focuses on an eclectic group of educators and students at a Philadelphia public school. They are led by the idealistic and determined second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (played by series creator Quinta Brunson). She's joined by a motley crew of characters, including​​​​​​ rookie teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and tone-deaf principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James).

The plots often center around the efforts of teachers to address various challenges, such as the lack of school supplies. These real-world storylines are lightened by the rapid succession of jokes and mockumentary-style asides. The result is a show that pays homage to earlier comedies like Modern Family and Parks and Recreation, while still showing off a personality that is very much its own. As a result, Abbott Elementary received rave reviews, with increasing praise for every season.

3 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Starring: Ed O'Neil, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell

"Success is 1% inspiration, 98% perspiration, and 2% attention to detail." The defining mockumentary sitcom of the 2010s, Modern Family revels in the zaniness of the extended Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, an unconventional family living in suburban Los Angeles. While simple in its premise, the show represented a great fusion of writers and performers, with stars like Sofia Vergara and Ty Burrell taking their characters from good to iconic. (The latter received eight consecutive Emmy nominations for his efforts.)

In this regard, Modern Family felt like the logical next step in the evolution of family sitcoms, while also paying tribute to edgier shows like The Office and Arrested Development. Not every episode is fantastic, but it deserves praise for reliably producing big laughs, memorable lines, and tender moments. It could get cheesy, but with performers this likable, it didn't matter much. Consequently, Modern Family is the kind of easygoing comedy that is sure to be in syndication for a long time to come.

2 'Happy Days' (1974-1984)

Starring: Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Anson Williams, Marion Ross

"You ain't nobody until you do what you want!" Another TV staple, Happy Days revolves around the Cunningham family, especially teenaged Richie (Ron Howard), and their escapades alongside their close-knit group of friends, notably the charismatic Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler). The whole affair is nostalgic, with a rebellious streak but ultimately a warm, family-friendly center. It conjures up a sunlit world of adolescent fun, which was a hit with audiences in its early seasons.

The undisputed highlight, however, was Fonzie. The epitome of cool, he quickly outshone Richie despite not being the main character. The strong, silent character quickly became iconic and remains so today. He's frequently ranked among the greatest TV characters of all time. Sure, Happy Days lost some of its luster over time. Indeed, this was the show that coined the phrase 'jumping the shark'. But its best seasons are still a ton of fun, and hold up decently all these years later.

1 'The Flintstones' (1960-1966)

Starring: Alan Reed, Jean Vander Pyl, Mel Blanc, Daws Butler

"Yabba-dabba-doo!" There are classic sitcoms, and then there's The Flintstones, a simple, timeless show that's almost universally recognized more than five decades after it premiered. Since then, generations of fans have enjoyed the antics of the titular family, comprising Fred and Wilma, their daughter Pebbles, and their loyal pet dinosaur, Dino. They're joined by neighbors, the Rubbles: Barney, Betty, and Bamm-Bamm.

Originally targeting an adult audience, The Flintstones drew inspiration from popular sitcoms of the time like The Honeymooners. Specifically, it took familiar elements such as marital discord and the challenges of mundane jobs but reinvigorated them by setting them in the prehistoric era. In this regard, the authenticity of the relationships and the relatability of the characters were intentionally crafted to resonate with a mature or semi-mature audience, making it a notch above most other animated shows. This approach left a lasting influence on the genre, evident in everything from The Simpsons to Family Guy. The show might be set in the Stone Age, but it never gets old.

