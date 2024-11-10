One of the biggest constants when it comes to the viability and frequency of franchises in Hollywood is that, above everything else, if audiences show up to watch a series, new entries will continue to be made. This can help explain why several entries, even after the entries were repeatedly lambasted and ripped apart by critics, continued to receive new entries despite their perceived low quality. However, just because a film series isn't filled with critically acclaimed masterpieces doesn't mean that they aren't endlessly rewatchable.

There is an inherent joy that can be achieved from watching films that are less than the highest quality possible, with their distinct charms and personalities being that much more effective thanks to their inherent flaws. To fans who have fallen in love with the quirks and charm of the franchises, they can make for a wildly fun time to watch and rewatch over and over again, both in terms of genuine enjoyment as well as 'so-bad-they're-good' enjoyment.

10 'Spy Kids' Franchise

5 Movies

Movie Year Spy Kids 2001 Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 2002 Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over 2003 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 2011 Spy Kids: Armageddon 2023

The iconic family movie franchise helmed by versatile filmmaker icon Robert Rodriguez, Spy Kids's mix of dated visual effects and often-recycled storylines has made the series largely ineffective in the eyes of critics. The series has largely followed the ventures of various youth spies, using their views and perspectives as children to take the fight against the maniacal adults who threaten to take over the world. While the first three films in the series follow the ventures of the Cortez siblings, the series has had numerous reboot movies that feature a new duo of Spy Kids agents.

While the first Spy Kids film was beloved by critics upon its release, each additional film in the franchise has critically lowered the bar thanks to its usage of largely dated CGI mixed with increasingly absurd premises. However, these same aspects that give the films an objective low quality also make them endlessly entertaining to watch, as they are fully aware of their own absurdity and play into these elements for the sake of entertainment. While it may not particularly make for a good movie, it's a selection of experiences that never get tiring no matter how many times they're rewatched.

9 'Z-O-M-B-I-E-S' Franchise

3 Movies

Movie Year Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2018 Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 2020 Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3 2022

There have been many successful and iconic Disney Channel Original Movie series that have balanced the line between low quality and entertainment value. However, their most recent hit series, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S., proves to be one of their worst yet one of their most entertaining yet, managing to be that much more fun and entertaining the worse the films get. The film follows the teenage drama and tension of a high school that begins to admit zombie students into their masses, as there is a struggle as they fight for acceptance amongst their human peers.

The original Z-O-M-B-I-E-S premise was already comedically entertaining enough, lacking just enough self-awareness yet having enough cheesy execution to make it a fun time to not take as seriously. However, the sequels that introduce additional fantasy creatures into the mix, including werewolves and aliens, while at the same time repeating the themes of acceptance, manage to each make the premise that much funnier and more entertaining. Between the choreographed dance numbers and in-your-face message of equality, it's hard to not have a good time rewatching these less than high-quality movies.

8 'Paranormal Activity' Franchise

7 Movies

Movie Year Paranormal Activity 2007 Paranormal Activity 2 2010 Paranormal Activity 3 2011 Paranormal Activity 4 2012 Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones 2014 Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension 2015 Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin 2021

While it wasn't the first film to introduce the masses to the found footage horror genre, Paranormal Activity quickly became the face of found footage horror, with its semi-realistic footage helping launch the series into some of the most influential horror of the 21st century. Each film follows a different middle-class family who begin to suspect supernatural occurrences in their home, using various cameras in an attempt to capture these strange occurrences as they happen. While the first film made massive waves, each subsequent film didn't add much to the formula and became critically reviled as a result.

When it comes to the classic horror formula of unending tension and abrasive jump scares, no franchise quite effectively pulls it off like Paranormal Activity, giving it endless rewatchability among horror films. The films also work effectively to binge one after another, as while each baseline story stands on its own, there is an overarching story with increasing stakes during the finale of each film, making watching this story unfold always entertaining.

7 'American Pie' Franchise

9 Movies

Movie Year American Pie 1999 American Pie 2 2011 American Wedding 2003 American Pie Presents: Band Camp 2005 American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile 2006 American Pie Presents: Beta House 2007 American Pie Presents: The Book of Love 2009 American Reunion 2012 American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules 2020

When it comes to raunchy comedies of the early 2000s, no franchise had quite a chokehold on audiences quite like American Pie, which quickly became a household name with its groundbreaking approach to risque content in comedy. The initial film followed a group of four friends who make a bet with each other to lose their virginities before their senior prom, getting into all sorts of shenanigans and chaos in the process. However, even outside of this cast of characters, the name brand of American Pie became a jumping-off point for various raunchy coming-of-age comedies.

The style of humor present within the American Pie films is tailor-made for not being necessarily high quality, but managing to scratch an undeniable itch that other comedies cannot compare to. Their style of over-the-top, shocking and hilariously vile comedy is something that certainly doesn't connect with anyone, as well as largely losing steam and memorability as the series went on, but lends itself to endless rewatchability.

6 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Franchise

7 Movies

Movie Year Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2010 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules 2011 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days 2012 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul 2017 Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2021 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules 2022 Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever 2023

Based on the series of fan-favorite family novels, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise follows the misadventures of Greg Heffley as he attempts to survive his painful middle school years. He constantly butts heads with his family who simply don't understand him, constantly getting into trouble and shenanigans with his best friend, Rowley Jefferson. The series has seen various iterations over the years, most notably with a controversial recasting for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, and a reboot to animation for specials on Disney+ in the 2020s.

While from a critical lens, it's easy to write off the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films as simply yet another generic coming-of-age family movie with generic humor and by-the-numbers themes, there is a charm and wit to the series that make them a joy to rewatch. For all the clichés and tropes that the films use, it's hard not to have a fun time in the process, especially when the film has such a wide array of great characters who pop off the screen, such as Steve Zahn's role of Frank Heffley.

5 'Saw' Franchise

10 Movies

Movie Year Saw 2004 Saw II 2005 Saw III 2006 Saw IV 2007 Saw V 2008 Saw VI 2009 Saw 3D: The Final Chapter 2010 Jigsaw 2017 Spiral: From the Book of Saw 2021 Saw X 2023

Few franchises have created such a notorious name for themselves when it comes to endless bloodshed and graphic content like Saw, a series that popularized the torture porn genre of horror for wide audiences. The series follows the depraved and chaotic series of murders by the hand of the jigsaw killer, who places victims inside of complicated death trap games that force them to face their greatest flaw and inhibitions head-on. Many die as a result of the traps, yet the belief is that the few who survive will have a newfound appreciation and love for life.

Saw as a concept is already largely alienating to a chunk of audiences who can't handle the excess gore, made worse by the various entries increasing nonsensical storylines and nausea-inducing traps made primarily for shock value. Especially with the films being released within a year of one another and all blending together with one another, many entries made the concept grow tiring and obnoxious. However, the fact that nearly every entry connects with one another as if it were one elongated soap opera, as well as the absurd variety of traps and chaos unfolding, the films lend themselves to being binged over and over again.

4 'Transformers' Franchise

9 Movies

Movie Year The Transformers: The Movie 1986 Transformers 2007 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 2009 Transformers: Dark of the Moon 2011 Transformers: Age of Extinction 2014 Transformers: The Last Knight 2017 Bumblebee 2018 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2023 Transformers One 2024

At one point being the face of dumb, in-your-face action movies that were more focused on massive explosions and CGI destruction over everything else, the Transformers franchise was a critical punching bag for many years despite its box office success. The films follow the struggle and intergalactic battle between the Autobots and Decepticons, with their quarrel and battles finding themselves happening on Earth. Throughout the films, various human companions team up with the Autobots to help save their world from the wrath of the Decepticons.

Ironically, the Transformers series has had some standout titles in recent memory with Transformers One and Bumblebee that finally did justice to the franchise. However, the overwhelming consensus of the franchise and what the majority of audiences associate the franchise with has been one of constant explosions, jarring editing, and even problematic caricatures. Even with all the problems and issues that plagued this dark era of Transformers, there is an undeniable strength that they have when one turns off their brain and enjoys the ride of explosions and giant robots.