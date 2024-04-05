CBS (originally called Columbia Broadcasting System) is one of the "Big Three" networks, along with NBC and ABC. It has a long history dating back all the way to 1927. Originally a radio broadcaster, CBS got its start in TV in 1941. In the decades since, it has produced countless shows, including many duds but not a few masterpieces. Their best series span many genres, but CBS seems to be particularly good at dramas.

In particular, the broadcaster has produced dozens of shows that lend themselves to rewatching. These series have likable characters and engaging plots that are still enjoyable on second, third, or (sometimes) eighth viewing. A few of them have garnered devoted fanbases who treat them as 'comfort viewing', which only gets more reassuring the more familiar one is with the episodes. From Blue Bloods to The Twilight Zone, these are the most rewatchable CBS dramas ranked.

10 'Blue Bloods' (2010–2024)

Starring: Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes

"I'm the Commissioner. I know everything." Blue Bloods introduces us to the tight-knit Reagan clan, headed by patriarch Frank (Tom Selleck) who serves as the New York City Police Commissioner. Alongside Frank are his children: seasoned detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg); Erin (Bridget Moynahan), a formidable Assistant District Attorney; and Jamie (Will Estes), a Harvard Law School graduate turned police officer. The Reagans navigate the complexities of their personal and professional lives, with danger never far away.

This is a show that can get very predictable, with occasional endings the viewer can see coming from a mile away. The dialogue is likewise frequently hammy. Still, Selleck and Wahlberg's performances are engaging, and the production values are impressive. The themes of family are also handled well; one of the show's strengths is its abundance of heart. It's no masterpiece, but Blue Blood towers above most of the post-CSI cop shows.

9 'The Mentalist' (2008–2015)

Starring: Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, Owain Yeoman

"There's no such thing as psychics." Patrick Jane (Simon Baker) is a former fraudulent medium turned consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation. Jane's unique skills in observation and deduction make him invaluable in solving complex cases, but his methods often clash with those of his colleagues, especially Senior Agent Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney). Jane's ultimate goal in the series is to track down Red John, the serial killer who murdered his wife and daughter.

Jane is essentially a wise-cracking spin on Sherlock Holmes, with a disdain for all things supernatural. Baker plays him with a balance of confidence and humility, depth and playfulness. Crucially, he can also be morally ambiguous, making him far more interesting than your standard crime show protagonist. Fitting the character, the series maintains a generally relaxed tone, punctuated by occasional moments of intense suspense. The banter between Jane and Lisbon is consistently enjoyable, making The Mentalist a breezy gem with a lot of rewatch value.

8 'Murder, She Wrote' (1984-1996)

Starring: Angela Lansbury, Ron Masak, Louis Herthum, Tom Bosley

"Now, I may be wrong, but frankly, I doubt it." Angela Lansbury leads this crime drama as Jessica Fletcher, a retired English teacher turned successful mystery writer whose knack for solving crimes surpasses even the most seasoned detectives. Set in the picturesque town of Cabot Cove, Maine, the series follows Jessica as she becomes entangled in myriad murder mysteries. Whether she's unraveling the secrets of the upper crust in New York City or delving into the dark underbelly of Hollywood, Jessica's adventures are always filled with wit and unexpected twists.

Murder, She Wrote eschews high-octane action for gentler, more dialogue-driven storytelling. It works thanks to the talents of Lansbury. She had been turning in fantastic work on stage and screen for decades, but Murder, She Wrote brought her worldwide fame. She portrays Jessica as down-to-earth and practical, with a penchant for simple pleasures like fishing and a good chat. However, she's also charming, resourceful, and, where necessary, tough-as-nails, elevating the show to classic status.

7 'Walker, Texas Ranger' (1993-2001)

Starring: Chuck Norris, Clarence Gilyard, Sheree J. Wilson, Noble Willingham

"You are under arrest for robbery, assault on a peace officer, and for making me miss the rodeo!" Chuck Norris delivers his most iconic performance here as Cordell Walker, a gruff and principled lawman with impressive martial arts skills. His unyielding dedication to protecting the innocent and bringing criminals to justice leads him into confrontations with a colorful array of villains, ranging from drug lords to human traffickers.

This was the show that cemented the tongue-in-cheek perception of Norris as the deadliest man alive, and for good reason. Here, he dispatches baddies with ease and is always ready with a cheesy but badass quip. He's also morally steadfast, tirelessly serving the community and abstaining from vices. The show is undoubtedly over-the-top, goofy, and sometimes downright bad, but that's also its charm. Walker, Texas Ranger is pure fun and, fortunately, doesn't take itself too seriously. It's escapism that takes pride in being an escapist, and that's what makes it perfect.

6 'Gunsmoke' (1955-1975)

Starring: James Arness, Milburn Stone, Amanda Blake, Dennis Weaver

"Get outta Dodge!" This Western captivated audiences for two decades with tales of frontier justice and morally gray characters. The series follows Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) as he upholds law and order in a land where chaos often reigns supreme. Alongside Dillon are his loyal deputies, including the sharp-witted Chester Goode (Dennis Weaver), and the resolute Festus Haggen (Ken Curtis). Together, they confront a diverse array of challenges, from outlaw gangs and cattle rustlers to feuding families and corrupt officials.

The Western genre has always been flexible, allowing filmmakers to infuse their narratives with contemporary social commentary while retaining the classic cowboy backdrop of the Old West. Gunsmoke brought this approach to television, setting a new standard for depth and complexity in Western storytelling on the small screen. In the process, it exerted considerable influence on many Westerns that would follow. Gunsmoke connected with audiences, holding the record for the longest-running primetime, live-action TV show until Law & Order: Special Victims Unit displaced it in 2019.

5 'Magnum, P.I.' (1980-1988)

Starring: Tom Selleck, Roger E. Mosley, Larry Manetti, John Hillerman

"I know what you're thinking. I was thinking it too." Magnum P.I. revolves around the titular Navy SEAL turned private investigator (Tom Selleck) living the high life on the sun-drenched shores of Oahu. With his trademark aloha shirt, short shorts, and impressive mustache, Magnum takes on a variety of cases, from missing persons to international espionage, all while contending with the stern but lovable estate caretaker, Jonathan Higgins (John Hillerman).

The show embraces its cheesiness with gusto, offering a delightfully silly romp firmly rooted in its genre conventions. It also doesn't shy away from self-awareness, with moments where Magnum breaks the fourth wall to share a knowing shrug with the audience. (There's even a memorable crossover episode with Murder, She Wrote.) Yet, beneath the surface of the protagonist's wild lifestyle - characterized by fast cars, alcohol, and womanizing - lies a deeper portrayal of a man grappling with his experiences in the Vietnam War.

4 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000–2015)

Starring: William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan, George Eads

Image via CBS

"I tend not to believe people; they lie. The evidence never lies." CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was a smash hit during its initial broadcast, drawing the highest ratings for any CBS show at the time. This procedural centers on Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and his team, including Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), Nick Stokes (George Eads), Warrick Brown (Gary Dourdan), and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Together, they unravel crimes by meticulously analyzing evidence found at the scene. From blood spatter patterns to trace fibers, no detail is too small.

When it first premiered, the scientific aspects of criminology were relatively unexplored on TV. CSI distinguished itself from earlier crime shows by focusing on the forensic side of the investigations (and by delving into the characters' personal lives with soap opera flair). Sure, the plots get a little formulaic and some of the writing is cringe-inducing, but the series is more than entertaining enough to compensate for the occasional stumble. As a result, it left a massive imprint on its genre, spawning endless copycats.

3 'Criminal Minds' (2005–)

Starring: Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Matthew Gray Gubler

Image via CBS

"Oracle of Quantico - speak if you deign to hear truth!" Criminal Minds follows the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, a team of elite profilers tasked with investigating and apprehending the most twisted criminals in the United States. Led by the formidable Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson), the team comprises various specialists who bring their unique expertise to the table. They range from the talented, troubled Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) and the brilliant but socially awkward Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) to the intuitive Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook) and the charismatic Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore).

Criminal Minds carved out its own niche by being darker and more violent than the competition. The cases are sometimes unoriginal, retreading superior episodes of earlier shows, but ultimately it remains gripping thanks to its quotable dialogue and committed performances (Patinkin and Grubler are especially good). The spinoffs offer diminishing returns, but the original Criminal Minds should continue to please crime fans.

2 'NCIS' (2003–)

Starring: Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette

Image via CBS

"I am the Energizer bunny of forensic science." NCIS reinvigorates police procedural tropes by focusing on crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, led by Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), investigates cases linked to service personnel and their families, leading to some thoughtful and dramatic exploration of military life and what it means to serve.

It may borrow a lot from CSI and its progenitor show JAG, but NCIS is definitely rewatchable, with a litany of fascinating storylines and compelling characters. Harmon, in particular, is fantastic at playing characters in uniform, recalling his performance as a Secret Service agent on The West Wing. The narrative and dialogue are also quite mature, ably blending mystery, thriller, and drama. Occasional injections of humor, often of a very dark nature, provide relief from the overall serious atmosphere. While the pacing drags in some episodes and a few arcs are predictable, overall, NCIS is engaging viewing that doesn't demand too much of the viewer, making it perfect for unwinding.

1 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

Starring: Rod Sterling, Robert McCord, Vaughan Taylor, Jay Overholts

Image via CBS

"This is the dimension of imagination." Few shows loom quite as large as the original Twilight Zone. From tales of time travel to alien encounters, each episode presents a self-contained story, building off an off-kilter premise to explore themes of morality, humanity, and the unknown. Creator-host Rod Serling guides the viewer through each one, making for a sci-fi masterpiece that is far more than the sum of its parts.

The show was remarkably ahead of its time, addressing the era's complex feelings toward progress and technology in a way that remains captivating even half a century later. It also takes aim at Cold War tensions and the moral dilemmas of modern life. Many episodes feature an everyman protagonist dealing with the temptation of making Faustian bargains for personal gain, often leading to their downfall. These characters become stand-ins for society as a whole. One of the greatest TV series ever made, The Twilight Zone has been endlessly imitated but never surpassed.

