Film is a medium that requires artists to exercise the fullest extent of their imagination, and thus science fiction is one of the most important genres in cinema. By looking into the depths of technological innovation or imagining what the future could look like, science fiction films have the power to both inspire and empower their audiences. Given how many science fiction classics have actually predicted the future, it's easy to link great works of cinema with real world innovations.

Although the 21st century has no shortage of modern favorites, the most rewatchable science fiction films tend to be older classics. These films have simply had the time to age within the public consciousness, and proven themselves worthy of praise and reconsideration. It speaks to a film’s lasting impact if it can once again conjure the same level of enthusiasm that it may have received upon its initial release. Here are the most rewatchable science fiction classic movies, ranked.

10 ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

While director Stanley Kubrick has mastered many genres, 2001: A Space Odyssey has stood the test of time and continues to spark different interpretations. Addressing everything from religious fanaticism to the overreliance on technology, 2001: A Space Odyssey feels just as relevant now as it did upon its initial release. Kubrick’s groundbreaking achievements in visual effects have also ensured that the film does not look antiquated; its aesthetics became highly inspirational in the appearance of all space movies going forward.

Although it did inspire the underrated sequel 2010: The Year We Made Contact, 2001: A Space Odyssey is highly rewatchable because of the ambiguous nature of its ending. The film’s psychedelic, thematically rich final act is one that can be rewatched multiple times and never truly comprehended; it's impressive that a film that’s over half a century older continues to inspire such thoughtful discourse.

9 ‘Planet of the Apes’ (1968)

Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner

Although it inspired an epic franchise that continues to churn out new installments, the original Planet of the Apes remains the most rewatchable entry in the series. Part of the film’s magic is the iconic twist, which forces viewers to consider whether mankind could truly be overthrown and subverted by an even more powerful species. It’s also simply a kinetic work of entertainment that contains a highly energized performance from Charlton Heston.

Although later installments in the series would feature more prominent action sequences, the original Planet of the Apes featured groundbreaking makeup effects that changed the industry forever. The film is well worth revisiting simply to experience the sizable impact it had on the development of inventive creature designs in genre films. Younger viewers who enjoyed the new prequel trilogy starring Andy Serkis owe it to themselves to see where the franchise began.

8 ‘Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope’ (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

It would not be an overstatement to say that Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope was the most influential film of the 20th century, as it ushered in a new era of blockbuster filmmaking and inspired a resurgence in the science fiction genre. By drawing from the influence of Western films, Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epics, Greek mythology, and the philosophy of Joseph Campbell, director George Lucas created a work of imaginative worldbuilding that has never been fully recaptured.

Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope holds up very well within the Star Wars saga, and features some of the better performances in the series. While The Empire Strikes Back certainly took the saga in a darker direction and Return of the Jedi is perhaps the most action-packed installment of the original trilogy, the original 1977 classic has the unique appeal of introducing viewers to the galaxy far, far away for the first time.

7 ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ (1978)

Directed by Philip Kaufman

Although the original film from 1956 is a classic in its own right, Philip Kaufman’s 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers is one of the scariest science fiction horror films ever made. By using the attack of a malevolent alien species as a parallel to the anxieties perpetrated by the Watergate scandal, Invasion of the Body Snatchers examined Americans’ collective fear of their actions being watched. It’s a politically vibrant project that’s worth revisiting for the insights it gives on the era of its release.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers proved great science fiction horror films didn’t need jump scares, as the film creates anxiety through the use of suspense and intrigue. Nonetheless, the film’s final shot is one of the most terrifying in film history, proving that truly terrifying works of sci-fi can stand the test of time.

6 ‘Alien’ (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Like Star Wars, the original 1979 Alien inspired a fairly successful film franchise that continues to expand with new installments. While Aliens may be the most action packed of the series, the original Alien completely inverted expectations of what a space movie could look like. By essentially creating a version of Jaws set in space, director Ridley Scott managed to combine the outer space opera epic with a style reminiscent of slasher films. The film’s grotesque makeup effects and memorable death sequences remain effective in inspiring a visceral reception from audiences.

Although it's become synonymous with the striking image of the Xenomorph creature, Alien is responsible for creating one of the greatest sci-fi heroes of all-time with Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley. Weaver delivers a truly inspiring performance that empowered a new generation of sci-fi heroines to follow in her footsteps.

5 ‘The Thing’ (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Although it was considered to be a box office disappointment during its initial release, the 1982 remake of The Thing has become one of the most beloved films of John Carpenter's career. By isolating his characters to a remote location and teasing the lurking presence of an enigmatic force of evil, Carpenter created a highly suspenseful work of body horror that mastered the art of subtly. While it certainly contains some gruesome makeup effects, The Thing proved that offscreen threats were often more effective than jump scares.

Unlike other monster movies, The Thing is very rewatchable because of its endearing cast of characters. The strong performances by Kurt Russell, Keith David, T.K. Carter, Donald Moffat, and Wilford Brimley among others ensure that the viewer has characters that they can invest in once the film gets into its shockingly gruesome final act.

4 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Similar to The Thing, Blade Runner was a major box office disappointment that has become regarded as an all-time classic. Serving as further evidence that Scott is one of the foremost masters of the sci-fi genre, Blade Runner examined the prospects of artificial intelligence long before it became an essential discussion point. The film’s viscerally haunting, melancholy aesthetics evoke strong parallels to the classic noir films of the 1940s. The infamous “tears in rain” speech given by Rutger Hauer’s Roy Batty remains one of the most beautifully performed monologues in film history.

Blade Runner is worth rewatching because of its ambiguous ending, which leaves it up to the viewer to determine whether or not Richard Deckard (Harrison Ford) is himself a replicant. The film also inspired the terrific sequel Blade Runner 2049 from director Denis Villenueve, which expanded the universe’s mythology and took it to even greater emotional depths.

3 ‘E.T. the Extra Terrestrial’ (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Although director Steven Spielberg has made no shortage of great movies, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial is one of the most emotional science fiction films ever made. By examining the bond between a young child and his extraterrestrial best friend, Spielberg created a joyous family drama that didn’t talk down to its youthful audience. The film’s themes of loyalty, perseverance, and belief make it a timeless story for audiences of all ages. It also inspired an Academy Award winning score by John Williams that ranks among his best.

Although it’s become an increasingly popular trend for films to be cheeky and self-referential, the success of E.T. the Extra Terrestrial proves that sci-fi films are best when they are sincere. Under a lesser filmmaker the film could’ve been deemed melodramatic, but Spielberg captured an earnest depiction of friendship that holds the same impact that it did four decades prior.

2 ‘Robocop’ (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Although its graphic content nearly landed it with a dread X-Rating, Robocop was both an expertly crafted action film and an astutely observed work of satire. Paul Verhoeven used the premise of a cybernetically enhanced law enforcement officer to create a darkly hilarious commentary on the corruptive nature of capitalism, perils of a police state, and American reliance on corporate advertising. Both cheeky and genuinely thrilling, Robocop is a film that dared to challenge expectations.

While it is now regarded as both a sci-fi and action classic, the Robocop franchise failed to live up to the potential of the first film. Both Robocop 2 and Robocop 3 ignored the satirical elements that had made the first film so unique, and the 2014 reboot ditched the graphic content for a PG-13 rated adventure. It’s best to simply rewatch the original instead of giving the larger franchise any attention.

1 ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Although 1984’s The Terminator proved just how much James Cameron could accomplish with limited resources, Terminator 2: Judgment Day instantly proved to be one of the greatest sequels ever made. By turning Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor into a gritty warrior and transforming Arnold Schwarzeneggar’s T-1000 into a quippy hero, Cameron inverted audiences expectations to make a sequel that expands the franchise in a novel way that reaches surprisingly emotional places.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day featured a groundbreaking use of computer generated imagery that set the standard for the use of special effects in blockbuster film. However, Cameron never fails to put its story first and foremost, creating one of the few time travel centric films that actually makes logical sense. Although it was followed by four additional installments in The Terminator franchise, the 1991 masterpiece is certainly where the franchise peaked.

