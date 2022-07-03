From an extensive list of Disney classics to choose from, here are the most rewatchable ones!

For over 100 years, Disney has produced our favorite animated movies and characters in the history of cinema. The production company has an extensive list of incredible masterpieces loved by people worldwide, but we have narrowed it down to the ten most rewatchable (some might not agree with the list!) Disney animated classics.

Many of the ones chosen were released in the “Disney Renaissance” period (from 1989 to 1999), the films which became commercially successful musical adaptations of popular stories and fairy tales.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ (2002)

Though released in 2002, Lilo & Stitch has remained one of Disney’s most heartwarming and feel-good animated classics throughout the years. The story revolves around a young Hawaiian girl, Lilo, who was raised by her older sister Nani after their parents died in a car accident. Lilo later adopts a dog-like extraterrestrial creature who she named Stitch.

Unknown to Lilo and her family, Stitch is part of an experiment that escaped from a different planet and crashed on Earth before being discovered by them. Through Lilo’s love and care towards Stitch, she teaches him the meaning of family

‘Lady and the Tramp’ (1995)

Released in 1955, the classic musical romance film Lady and the Tramp has stood the test of time as one of Disney’s beloved films. Jim Dear gifts a cocker Spaniel named Lady to his wife, Darling, on Christmas day. While Lady lives a comfortable life with the Dears, a stray mutt, Tramp, lives alone and eats leftover scraps from Tony’s Restaurant.

Lady decides to leave her house after being treated coldly by her owners and crosses paths with Tramp. The two spark a romance, but they face struggles as Lady’s owners try to separate them.

‘The Little Mermaid’ (1989)

The Little Mermaid, released in 1989, was loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s 1837 Danish fairy tale of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a teenage mermaid, Ariel, whose dream is to become a human and who eventually falls in love with a human prince, Eric. Ariel makes a deal with the villain, Ursula, by giving up her voice in exchange to be human.

The film won many awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Song from Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Grammy Awards, among other accolades. Since The Little Mermaid was the first animated fairy tale since Sleeping Beauty (1959), it became an important film in the history of animation because it re-established feature-length animated films as a profitable enterprise. It inspired the release of many more Disney musical animated classics, such as Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), and The Lion King (1994). A live-action adaptation of the same name will be released in May 2023.

‘One Hundred and One Dalmatians’ (1961)

The 1961 adventure animated film, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, film is based on the 1956 Dodie Smith novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians. Roger Radcliffe owns a pet Dalmatian dog named Pongo, who realizes that he and his owner want female companions in their lives. Pongo observes a woman named Anita and her Dalmatian, Perdita. Soon, Roger and Anita fall in love, and so do Perdita and Pongo. Perdita becomes pregnant with many puppies, but their lives were under threat when Anita’s old school friend, Cruella de Vil, wants to buy all the puppies to make herself a fur coat.

The film has been one of Disney’s most popular franchises, with various adaptations being made, including a live-action version, 101 Dalmatians(1996), and Glenn Close playing the role of Cruella de Vil, and most recently Emma Stone also playing the titular character of Cruella (2021).

‘Aladdin’ (1992)

Aladdin is based on the Arabic folktale of the same name from One Thousand and One Nights, a collection of Arabic folk tales compiled during the Islamic Golden Age. With its memorable characters, such as the titular character himself, Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, Jafar, Abu, and the Genie, the film has become one of Disney’s most iconic and beloved films to this day.

Aladdin’s iconic “A Whole New World” won many awards from Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Grammy Awards, and more.

‘The Lion King’ (1994)

The Lion King has remained a Disney phenomenon since its release in 1994. The film focuses on the adventures of Simba, King Mufasa, Nala, Timon, Pumba, and the main antagonist, Scar, who overthrows Mufasa as a king. Later, a grown-up Simba attempts to take back his father’s homeland with the help of his friends.

The film is widely praised for its beautiful animation and richly-drawn characters. The spectacular “Circle of Life” scene (and song) in the film, along with other hit songs, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, and “Hakuna Matata” makes the film irresistible, and one that you keep wanting to come back to.

‘Pinocchio’ (1940)

Pinocchio is a tale as old as time. The film is based on Italian author Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio 1883 novel. It is Disney’s second animated feature film after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). The story follows a woodworker, Geppetto, who, after witnessing a falling star, wishes for his carved wooden puppet, Pinocchio, to turn into a real boy. The Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish but with the condition that Pinocchio (with the conscience of Jiminy Cricket) has to remain truthful to become a real boy. Pinocchio's truthfulness is measured by his wooden nose, which grows longer each time he lies.

Because Pinocchio was released in 1940, it was mostly compared to Disney’s previous and first feature animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

‘Mulan’ (1998)

Mulan, inspired by the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, made Disney history by being the first princess who wasn’t born of royalty or married to a prince and also the first one of Asian descent. The story follows the journey of Mulan, who takes the spot of her father, who is in poor condition, in the Chinese military. Though unqualified to serve, she disguises herself as a man and joins the military training along with her dragon, Mushu.

The film, among many awards, was nominated for and won awards from Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Grammy Awards.

‘Fantasia’ (1940)

Though released over 80 years ago, Fantasia has remained one of the most daring and beloved Disney animated films. The musical anthology film started as an experiment to boost the popularity of Mickey Mouse. Walt Disney became interested in abstract animation after watching Len Lye’s A Colour Box (1935).

Around the time of its release, the film garnered a lot of attraction and received universal acclaim from film critics.The film was and still is widely considered a landmark in animation and made history as an experimental success.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ (1991)

A prince, who gets turned into a Beast, has to learn how to love to free himself from the wicked spell he is under. His castle’s servants were also turned into household objects, such as Lumière the candelabra, Cogsworth the mantel clock, and Mrs. Potts and Chip, the mother and son turned into a teapot and a teacup. The film follows the story of Belle, who wants to set his father free from the Beast’s castle, but along the way teaches the Beast how to love again.

Beauty and the Beast received nominations and won awards from Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Grammy Awards, to name a few. “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast” have remained some of the most iconic Disney songs today.

