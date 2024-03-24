The fantasy genre has been through many ups and downs in cinema. In the 1980s, there was a golden age of fantasy films beloved for their impressive practical effects and dark atmosphere, but this style faded during the 1990s. Then, in 2001, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters, spawning a new age of fantasy in their image.

Many of the fantasy films released in this decade hold up when viewed twenty years later. Unlike the current trend of fantasy, which tries to make things as dark and realistic as possible to copy Game of Thrones, 2000s fantasy offered a mix of everything. There are whimsical low-stakes adventures, dark atmospheres that push the characters into uncomfortable places, and epic displays of heroism and bravery.

10 'Twilight' (2008)

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke

Image via Summit Entertainment

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) moves to Forks, Washington, to stay with her father, Police Chief Carlie (Billy Burke). While attending high school, she meets Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a quiet young man who saves her from a van with seemingly superhuman strength and speed. Bella eventually deduces that he and his family are vampires, and despite the inherent danger, attempts to pursue a romantic relationship with Edward.

Twilight has a very divisive reputation among fans of cinema and vampires, and it deserves all of its praise and criticism. That said, the first movie is worth revisiting now and again thanks to its decent pacing and the unintentional hilarity of the dialogue and performances, which quickly reaches so bad it's good quality. It also offers a fun look at where actors like Stewart and Pattinson were at over a decade ago compared to where their careers have taken them now.

9 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp) and Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson) are two young aristocrats set to marry, but Victor messes up the wedding rehearsal. That night, he wanders into the woods and practices his vows before placing his ring on a skeletal finger. This brings the corpse, named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter) to life, and she takes Victor to the underworld with her, believing that his practice vows are sincere.

Corpse Bride is a wonderful gothic-horror fantasy film inspired by Jewish folklore and brought to life by legendary macabre director, Tim Burton. Despite its fantastical premise, it has a very down-to-earth story that focuses on themes of life, love, regret, and looking at death in a less terrifying light. The music by Danny Elfman is also wonderful, with the standout song being "Remains of the Day", which tells Emily's tragic story in a colorful jazz number.

8 'Stardust' (2007)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via Paramount Pictures

As the king of Stormhold (Peter O'Toole) lies on his deathbed, he throws his ruby into the sky, claiming that whichever of his three living sons gets it first will be the next king. The ruby knocks a star named Yvaine (Claire Danes) out of the sky, and she is found by Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox), a young man from the human city of Wall, who wants to retrieve her to marry his crush, Victoria (Sienna Miller). Meanwhile, the witch queen Lamia (Michelle Pfeiffer) is also pursuing Yvaine to cut out her heart so she and her two sisters can regain their youth.

Stardust is an admirable attempt to adapt Neil Gaimen's dark satirical adult fairytale, though it leans more on the side of whimsical and family-friendly. This isn't a bad thing, as many of the changes to the story are incredibly charming and help to give the film its own identity compared to other fantasy films released at the time. The best example of this is Captain Shakespeare (Robert De Niro), the captain of a group of sky pirates who acts tough to his men, but is secretly a crossdresser in love with English culture.

7 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

Image via Focus Features.

Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning) is not a happy child when her parents move to a new home in the Pink Palace apartment complex, which is full of odd tenants. One day, she discovers a small door in the wall, which leads to an alternate world inhabited by her Other Mother (Teri Hatcher), who has hand-crafted the world to suit Coraline's every desire. However, the more Coraline explores this other world, the more it becomes apparent that something wicked dwells beneath the glamor.

Coraline is one of the best examples of a dark family film thanks to its impressive animation, creepy atmosphere, and likable characters. Coraline herself is a pretty good representation of a young girl struggling to adapt to a new house, and though she can be a bit snippy sometimes, she's overall a nice person. Her story is one about recognizing that, while life is not always perfect, it's better to appreciate what you have, because the alternative could be something much worse.

6 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe' (2005)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

To escape the Blitz, the four Pevensie children, Peter (William Moseley), Susan (Anna Popplewell), Edmund (Skandar Keynes), and Lucy (Georgie Henley), are sent to live with a reclusive professor (Jim Broadbent) in the countryside. While playing hide-and-seek, Lucy goes through a wardrobe and arrives in a magical land called Narnia. Eventually, her siblings join her and learn that they are prophesiing to save Narnia from its eternal winter, caused by Jadis (Tilda Swinton), the White Witch.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe is a solid adaptation of the book by C. S. Lewis. Though the filmmakers included more action sequences to mimic The Lord of the Rings trilogy, they also stuck true to the book's whimsical feeling, especially when going over the seemingly contradictory nature of Narnia. The casting is also phenomenal, with the highlight being Swinton, who manages to give Jadis an unmatched level of elegance, grace, and tranquil fury befitting a magical tyrant.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Release Date December 9, 2005 Director Andrew Adamson Cast James McAvoy , Jim Broadbent , Liam Neeson William Moseley , Anna Popplewell , Skandar Keynes , Georgie Henley , Tilda Swinton Runtime 143 Minutes Main Genre Fantasy Writers Ann Peacock , Andrew Adamson , Christopher Markus , Stephen McFeely Studio(s) Walt Disney Pictures , Walden Media , Mark Johnson Productions Distributor(s) Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

5 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Image by Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliff) third year at Hogwarts is shaping up to be his most difficult yet due to the escape of Sirius Black (Gary Oldmen), a convicted murderer linked to the death of Harry's parents. As such, the grounds of Hogwarts are now patrolled by Dementors, horrible spectral monsters who drain their victims of happiness. Still, the year has some promising moments, such as riding on the back of a hippogriff and learning from the newest Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Remus Lupin (David Thewlis).

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is widely considered the best film in the Harry Potter franchise, and with good reason. Director Alfonso Cuarón wanted to put his own stamp on the franchise, resulting in a darker, more stylistic approach to directing, and creative transitional shots using the Womping Willow. The story also serves as a strong coming-of-age tale as Harry and his friends are forced to adapt to the next stage of life and leave behind their childhood for the confusing, messy world of adolescence.

4 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

As a young girl, Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) took a pirate medallion from a young boy named William Turner (Orlando Bloom), fearing that he would be punished if found with it. Years later, she is abducted by the crew of the Black Pearl, who mistake her for the person they need to rid themselves of their curse of undeath. To rescue her, Will aligns himself with Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), a pirate like no other who has a history with the Black Pearl and a score to settle with her captain, Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush).

A gamble upon release, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was a smash hit with audiences and kickstarted an entire franchise of high-seas adventure films. This is due to its many impressive qualities, from the immersive ship-to-ship action scenes, likable characters, and iconic score by Hanz Zimmer. Depp's portrayal of Jack Sparrow is also nothing short of iconic: beneath his drunken swagger and never-ending cycle of betrayals is a man whose sole purpose is to exercise his freedom, with every action he takes, good or bad, working towards that goal.

3 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Toho

While moving to a new home, Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi/Daveigh Chase) and her parents accidentally stumble upon a bathhouse in the Spirit World. Her parents are transformed into pigs for eating spirit food, but Chihiro is helped out by a young man named Haku (Miyu Irino/Jason Marsden), who tells her that, to survive, she will need to get a job from the witch in charge of the bathhouse, Yubaba (Mari Natsuki/Suzanne Pleshette). Chihiro succeeds, but Yubaba takes her name and re-names her Sen, trapping Chihiro until she can find a way to reclaim her identity.

Spirited Away is a masterpiece of hand-drawn animation and the crowning achievement of acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki. The world it brings to life is creative and lively, where each spirit is well-designed and fits perfectly with its theme and personality. Though the situation of Chihiro and her family is dire, the film knows when to take things slow and let the atmosphere suck the audience in and convey how, even in times of peril, there are moments of contemplation and beauty.

Spirited Away Release Date July 20, 2001 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Runtime 125 minutes Main Genre Anime Writers Hayao Miyazaki Studio Walt Disney Pictures

2 'Shrek' (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson

Image via DreamWorks

Deep within a fairy tale swamp lives Shrek (Mike Myers), an antisocial ogre who would rather keep to himself than be judged by the world. One day, several dozen fairy tale characters are forced into his swamp by Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow), who has expelled them from his kingdom. Aided by a talking Donkey (Eddie Murphy), Shrek agrees to go on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) in exchange for Farquaad removing the squatters.

While Toy Story was the first fully CGI animated movie, Shrek was the one that cemented its dominance over 2D animation and put DreamWorks on the map as an animation company that could challenge Disney. It still holds up thanks to its memorable characters, stellar voice cast, and strong story about judgment and inner beauty. The comedy is also strong, with most of the jokes poking fun at Disney and fairy tale clichés, which are also used to create a beautiful climax for Shrek and Fiona's relationship.

Shrek A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to get his land back. Release Date May 18, 2001 Director Andrew Adamson , Vicky Jenson Cast John Lithgow , Mike Myers , Eddie Murphy , Cameron Diaz Vincent Cassel , Peter Dennis Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers William Steig , Ted Elliott , Terry Rossio , Joe Stillman , Roger S.H. Schulman , Cody Cameron

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinema

In a cozy corner of Middle Earth called the Shire, the hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) inherits a magic ring from his uncle, Bilbo (Sir Ian Holm), which is revealed to be the One Ring linked to the Dark Lord, Sauron (Alan Howard). Pursued by Sauron's agents, Frodo and his friends travel to the Elven valley of Rivendell. There, they learn that the only way to destroy the ring is by throwing it into the very volcano it was forged in, Mt. Doom, located at the heart of Sauron's domain of Mordor.

The Lord of the Rings is heralded as one of the best film trilogies ever made, and Fellowship of the Ring is the one that introduces audiences to the deep world and memorable characters of Middle Earth. It makes excellent use of its runtime and pacing, especially by giving out backstory and key character information in organic ways without confusing the audience. The effects also hold up incredibly well thanks to the sheer volume of different techniques used, from practical effects and CGI to models and impressive sets that help convey a difference in size between hobbits and other species.

