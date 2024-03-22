HBO has been the home of stellar entertainment for over five decades. Fifty years' worth of movies and TV shows in the palm of its viewers' hands, just waiting to be enjoyed. Founded in 1972, the American cable company began as a one-stop shop for extras that people could pay more to access. As they expanded, it became a place where audiences could watch exclusive programs and movies housed on the network. Over the years, it has only continued to grow with the release of original TV series propelling them into the spotlight.

With over a thousand series to choose from on HBO Max, there really is something for everyone to enjoy. But when it comes to their drama stories, there's something so undeniably gripping about them that it's almost impossible to stop once that play button has been pressed. While TV shows like Game of Thrones and its spin-off House of the Dragon instantly spring to mind, there's no doubt they're not their only amazing shows. From classics like The Sopranos and the recent game adaptation success The Last of Us, these ten HBO original series are more than easy to rewatch over and over again.

10 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Created by Tom Hanks and Stephen Spielberg

HBO is no stranger to releasing award-winning TV shows. Their productions have paved the way for greats to follow time and time again, and this award-winning miniseries by executive producers Stephen Spielberg and Tom Hanks is no exception. Band of Brothers is arguably one of the best TV originals released by HBO in the last twenty-five years, and it's a story everyone should watch at some point in their lives.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning miniseries consists of ten episodes, each between fifty and seventy minutes long. Each one tells the continued story of members of the Easy Company, 2nd Batallion, and their experiences in a somewhat fictionalized fashion. However, it takes inspiration from real events that occurred during the time, with interviews with veterans and extensive research laying the foundation for the incredible retelling. Its brutality and rawness are present throughout, but incredibly important to prove the harshness these soldiers went through.

9 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Created by Craig Mazin

Movies and TV shows that take their inspiration from true-story events can pack one hell of a punch if it's a dramatized retelling of a traumatic or catastrophic event. Throughout history, there have been dozens of situations that have brought people to their knees. But few can compare the level of cataclysm brought on by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

This five-part miniseries' historically accurate depiction of the devastation it left in its wake and the clean-up that followed are second to none, and it's not hard to see why Chernobyl resonated among viewers and critics alike. It's unlikely that people will have ever heard of this man-made disaster, but the 2019 telling of the events is one of those shows people can watch through for a second time and pick up on things missed on the first viewing. With source material as impactful as this, it's something everyone should be familiar with.

8 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010 - 2014)

Created by Terence Winter

Running for four seasons at the start of the new decade in 2010, Terence Winter's period drama Boardwalk Empire became one of his best works to date. Second only to his work on twenty-five episodes of The Sopranos, his crime drama set in the 1920s Prohibition Era has the most award nominations, including two Primetime Emmys and four Writers' Guild Awards.

Boardwalk Empire stars Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson in the lead role, based on and inspired by real-life political boss Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson. The show takes most of its inspiration from the non-fiction book of the same name and became a critically acclaimed serial drama on HBO. The historical nature and subject it stems from make for an entertaining and gripping watch, no matter what number of rewatch someone is on.

7 'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

Created by David Simon

The Wire is an early 2000s American crime drama that ran on HBO for the entirety of its five seasons between 2002 and 2008. The critically acclaimed series far exceeded expectations, being seen as superior to many other police dramas of its kind by various critics. Two of its seasons, both three and four, received perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores.

David Simon's serial drama is a must-see for any fan of the genre. Its storylines change per season, but continuity remains for each as characters and plots flow over into the next installment. Set in Baltimore, Maryland, the diverse locations and use of the city within the series is a constant presence throughout. Rewatching The Wire is easy as the drama has the ability to grip its audiences from start-to-finish.

6 'The Leftovers' (2014 - 2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta

It's easy to grab an audience's attention when a show's primary genre is that of the supernatural. But what makes The Leftovers great isn't just its genre. The show has one of the most memorable pilot episodes of all time, and when a series is able to grab its viewers that strongly in the first episode, amazing things are sure to follow.

Marvel fans will have heard of "The Snap" and its disastrous consequences, but unless they've also seen The Leftovers, they may not be familiar with "The Sudden Departure." The series centers on people left behind after a catastrophic event of lesser magnitude in which only 2% of the world's population is suddenly wiped from existence. Its series garnered almost thirty award nominations for outstanding cast performances, writing, and directing and became one of the greatest TV shows ever made in the eyes of many critics. The Leftovers have a cult following that is more than happy to rewatch this enthralling series on repeat.

5 'Westworld' (2016 - 2022)

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

With elements of Western adventures and science fiction, and set in a dystopian world, this popular Warner Brothers Television series has something for everybody. It began airing on HBO in 2016 and has developed quite a following with fans since its initial release. Westworld centers on a world run by robots and artificial intelligence. What could possibly go wrong?

The series stars an array of famous faces from Luke Hemsworth, Ben Barnes, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and many more as favored characters during its four-season run. Even today, Westworld's pilot episode and subsequent first season remain the most-watched of every original series by HBO.

4 'Euphoria' (2019 - )

Created by Sam Levinson

Euphoria went viral almost the moment it was released, propelling series stars Zendeya, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Eric Dane, and the rest of its incredible cast into the eyes of fans and critics everywhere. The critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning HBO series first aired in 2019 and now has two seasons under its belt, with a third on the way.

Despite some controversy surrounding some explicit scenes, Euphoria stands as the fourth most-watched series on the HBO network. It follows Rue Bennett, a troubled teen, as she tries to fit in upon returning from rehab, but also centers on its other main characters, telling their stories, respectively, in conjunction with hers. The gritty nature of the show provides audiences with no problems getting hooked. And while it can be downright emotional, its cinematography and phenomenal cast performances make it more than worth the watch.

3 'The Last of Us' (2023 - Present)

Created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin

The fearful anticipation that accompanies the impending release of any beloved video game adaption only gets stronger the closer to release day it gets, especially when the trailer looks as promising as it did for The Last of Us. In rare cases, these adaptations can take viewers by surprise and deliver one of the best adaptations in recent years.

With a game as loved and treasured by fans worldwide as The Last of Us, the pressure to get it as perfect as possible can weigh heavily on the people involved in production. But TLoU did an absolutely fantastic job at bringing the Cordyceps-run world to life on the small screen, with sets, costumes, sound design, dialogue, and phenomenal cast performances paving the way to success. Season two is currently in development, set for release at some point in 2025; so, unfortunately, there's still quite a wait for its continuation. In the meantime, now that all episodes are out, fans can rewatch the series without the agony of waiting a week and binge-watching all nine episodes at once as many times as they want.

2 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

For a show as widely followed as Game of Thrones, it has one of the most disappointing series finales ever made. But despite its rocky reception when the curtains closed on this iconic HBO original, it remains one of their most rewatched drama series yet.

Known for its unwavering ability to throw just about anything at its audiences, no matter how tough of a watch it may be, the show has arguably become one of the most brutal fictionalized series on the network. However, it's a comfort show for many fans who will have it on in the background while doing the housework or cooking dinner. Despite that aforementioned disappointing finale, Game of Thrones will always be an easy show to rewatch due to its gripping storylines. Just remember not to get too attached to its characters as they'll probably be killed off in the next episode.

1 'The Sopranos' (1999 - 2007)

Created by David Chase

James Gandolfini leads this 1990s/2000s mobster crime series that was first released on HBO in 1999 after getting the green light go-ahead two years prior. It takes its viewers through the life of Tony Soprano, his family, rivalries, and various mafia-related stories that keep them on the edge of their seats.

Since its release in the late 90s, the show has garnered eighty-six episodes over an eight-year run, remaining on HBO for its entirety. What makes The Sopranos so rewatchable is its characters and storylines, and only gets better as the seasons go on. For a show to consistently receive positive feedback from both audiences and critics is a testament to how loved and amazing the series was and still is almost twenty years after it stopped airing.

