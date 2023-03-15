The surprising plot twist at the end of a movie makes the initial viewing experience memorable. However, sometimes the surprise element is not needed to prompt a rewatch.

Classic movies remain rewatchable even after a viewer discovers the surprise plot twist at the end of the films. Layered M. Night Shyamalan motion pictures, like The Sixth Sense, offer more than a twist ending and have stood the test of time with high ranking rewatchability.

10 'The Prestige' (2006)

Hugh Jackman stars as a magician who desperately attempts to learns the secret of his rival’s teleportation trick. Jackman’s deadly quest to uncover the secret is finally revealed at the end when he learns that Christian Bale’s character has a secret twin brother.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Plot Twists Everyone Knows (Even Without Watching The Movie)

The period piece is a recipient of Academy Award nominations for Art Direction and Cinematography making it aesthetically satisfying for multiple viewings. Also, similar to other Christopher Nolan films, The Prestige has a series of twists and when coupled with the main surprise ending, the audience is kept on the edge of their seats.

9 'Unbreakable' (2000)

A security guard is fed a theory that he possesses super strength after he survives multiple life-threatening accidents. Bruce Willis’ character learns that the man who taught him about his powers is the same villain who orchestrated the terrorist attack that showcased the character’s super strength.

Ranked as M. Night Shyamalan’s fourth-best film on Rotten Tomato, the movie is a solid comic book origin story. Without the plot twist at the end, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis’ performances remain captivating. The movie serves as a contrast to big budget superhero movies and explains heroes in a refreshing practical light.

8 'The Departed' (2006)

An undercover cop and a police mole struggle to learn each other’s identity to save their own lives in The Departed. A series of twists happen in the film including the revelation that Jack Nicholson’s character, the subject of the police department’s investigation, is an FBI mole.

The Departed incorporates a series of plots twists. The surprising string of deaths at the end, Leonardo DiCaprio’s recorded evidence and Frank Costello’s ties to the FBI are elements that attract repeat viewers.

7 'Scream' (1996)

Image via Dimension Films

A serial killer is on the loose in Woodsboro and is hunting teens in a series of violent murders. The whodunit horror flick’s twist reveals there are two killers instead of one maniac behind the crimes.

RELATED: 10 Best Whodunit Slasher Movies to Watch Before 'Scream VI'

Scream holds up because of the comedy and parody elements. The murder mystery is the heart of the film, but after viewers learns the killer’s identity, they’ll still be entertained by references to other horror movie classics, the meta humor moments and the self-parody elements in the motion picture.

6 'CoCo' (2017)

A young boy named Miguel visits the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather for inspiration on becoming an accomplished musician. Miguel seeks the late famous singer Ernesto de la Cruz, but learns that Cruz exploited his real great-great-grandfather’s music.

Disney has mastered the art of storytelling over the years and Coco features some of the same elements as other Disney animated classics. The musical numbers and family themes keeps Coco entertaining during repeat viewings. Some of the best parts in the movie happen after the twist and scenes with grandma Coco make the film worthy of tears and rewatches.

5 'Fight Club' (1999)

Edward Norton stars as a man suffering from depression and insomnia who befriends a man named Tyler Durden and together, they start an underground Fight Club. Norton’s character in Fight Club learns that he suffers from dissociative identity disorder and he is Tyler Durden.

The plot twist is the most memorable part of the film, however, the social commentary in the movie provokes multiple rewatches. Fight Club has been the recipient of numerous interpretations because of the dialogue concerning consumerism and the thematic elements relating to masculinity in modern society.

4 'Se7en' (1995)

Two detectives chase down a serial killer who’s targeting victims he believes embody the seven deadly sins. Brad Pitt’s character and the audience are both surprised to learn that Detective David Mills is one of the targets.

Se7enis a well crafted crime thriller and knowing the ending doesn’t spoil the film. The murder mystery remains suspenseful and the graphic murder scenes are like a train wreck viewers can’t turn away from.

3 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

A suspect is pardoned after offering details about a fabled criminal mastermind named Keyser Söze to the authorities. After the con man leaves the precinct, the detective learns that the suspect is actually the criminal the police are looking for.

The bulletin board material in the detective's office serve as the origins of Kevin Spacey character’s fake story. Knowing the twist in The Usual Suspects enhances the cinematic experience. The audience notices how Verbal’s story is triggered by details from the board and the mug after additional viewings.

2 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

A young boy shares a secret with his psychologist that he’s haunted by ghosts with unresolved problems. First time viewers are shocked to learn that the psychologist in The Sixth Sense is revealed to be one of the ghosts haunting Haley Joel Osment’s character.

Repeat viewings remain entertaining because of the bread crumbs left behind by director M. Night Shyamalan. No one responds to Bruce Willis’ character during conversations and the dead psychologist is also missing his wedding ring in scenes. These clues foreshadow the unpredictable ending and are only noticed during rewatches.

1 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

While training to become a Jedi Master in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker learns more about the death of his father. Skywalker’s world is flipped upside towards the end of the film when he learns Darth Vader is his estranged father.

RELATED: 'Star Wars': 10 Greatest Acting Performances from the Franchise, According to Reddit

The galaxy far, far away is filled with other intriguing elements besides family trees. Han Solo and Princess Leia’s romance, the sequel’s action, and the emotions that lead up to the pay-off of the reveal make Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back a rewarding rewatch.

NEXT: 10 TV Show Plot Twists Everyone Missed (Even While Watching the Show)