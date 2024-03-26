NBC has had some wonderful dramas over the last several decades, many of which are available to stream on Peacock and some that stream elsewhere. The network is known for producing some of the most iconic dramas in television history, from Law & Order to The West Wing. And the network continues to deliver fascinating dramas, including ones based on new concepts and even revivals of old favorites.

When it comes to rewatch value, a few stand out as TV dramas fans love (or should) watch again and again for various reasons. In some cases, it’s for nostalgia. In others, it’s to get a better handle on the complex plot and many twists and turns. Watching a second time around offers a fresh, new perspective after knowing how a storyline ends. And with these shows, a rewatch will deliver satisfaction.

10 Found (2023-)

Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll

With a second season on the way for this procedural drama, it’s the perfect time to re-watch the first season of Found and recall all the most pivotal moments. The series centers around Gabi Mosley, who runs a crisis management team working to find missing people that the system has otherwise overlooked. She discovered this passion from personal experience: she was kidnapped as a teenager and held captive for almost a year. What no one knows, however, is that Gabi found her captor, her old English teacher Hugh “Sir” Evans, and he has been keeping him locked up in her basement for months. She uses his twisted mind to help her solve cases, unbeknownst to the others on her team.

What’s interesting about Found is that as the episodes progress, Gabi begins to realize that Sir might actually like being held captive. What he craves is to be needed and wanted, especially by Gabi. Rewatching the episodes a second time, looking for clues to this early on, makes the dynamic between them even more fascinating.

Found (2023) Release Date October 3, 2023 Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Network NBC Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Found can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

9 Quantum Leap (1989-1993)

Created by Donald P. Bellisario

This isn’t the revival that continues to air on NBC: the original Quantum Leap on which that show is based is a fun one to re-watch again and again, reliving the moments as Dr. Sam Beckett travels through space and time to try and fix historical mistakes. What’s great about rewatching this show today is that it features futuristic technologies that are commonplace today, like Admiral Al Calavicci appearing as a hologram to Dr. Beckett as he exists in the past.

With social commentary throughout the episode that is fitting for the time of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Quantum Leap is also funny, romantic, and filled with sci-fi goodies. Considering the show hasn’t been on the air for more than three decades, even those who have watched it will have forgotten about the plot and best episodes by now.

Quantum Leap Release Date March 26, 1989 Cast Scott Bakula , dean stockwell Main Genre Action Seasons 5

Quantum Leap can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

8 Grimm (2011-2017)

Created by Stephen Carpenter, Jim Kouf, David Greenwalt

A fantasy police procedural drama, Grimm follows homicide detective Nicholas Burkhardt who realizes that he is actually a guardian named Grimm, tasked with keeping the balance between humanity and mythological creatures. As he solves cases typical of traditional police procedurals, there’s also a hint of fantasy, as each character he encounters is based on one of Grimm’s many classic fairy tales.

It's fun to re-watch and see how the stories and characters are integrated, enjoying the nostalgia of classic fairy tales as well. As with any procedural, the show is formulaic, so it’s easy to digest each episode. Grimmcombines chilly scenes with humor to keep viewers entertained, even a second or third time around.

grimm Release Date October 28, 2011 Cast Silas Weir Mitchell , Russell Hornsby Sasha Roiz , Reggie Lee , Bree Turner , Bitsie Tulloch Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Studio NBC

Grimm can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

7 The West Wing (1999-2006)

Created by Aaron Sorkin

The West Wing is widely considered to be one of the best serial political dramas on television, even one of the best TV series ever. Created by Aaron Sorkin, it tells the story of the fictional White House administration led by President Josiah Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen. From the fabulous cast starring actors familiar from other popular shows and movies, like Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, and Dulé Hill, the show is a masterclass in acting and writing.

The political topics covered throughout The West Wing, often with the signature framing of characters talking while walking down long hallways, remain topical today. Another crucial aspect that remains relatable today is how Bartlet deals with his own PTSD while running the country. The fact that real life former White House staffers have praised the show for capturing the real feel of working in the West Wing makes the show a fascinating re-watch, especially while dealing with current political controversies.

The West Wing can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

6 Hannibal (2013-2015)

Created by Bryan Fuller (based on characters from Red Dragon by Thomas Harris)

Based on characters from Thomas Harris’ well-known novels, which also inspired the movie The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal is a serialized look at the serial killer Hannibal Lecter who, ironically, works as a forensic psychiatrist by day. The show follows his complicated relationship with FBI special investigator Will Graham who is trying to solve heinous murders, unaware that the only person who understands him – his psychiatrist – has a dark and murderous secret himself.

Watching the cat and mouse dance between the two along with Lecter’s cunning ways at manipulating Graham is fascinating. It’s also interesting to see the two grow warmer to one another, with even the serial killer developing a conscience for this man he is helping while betraying at the same time. Having developed a cult following, the psychological horror thriller doesn’t get any less intriguing when watching it again.

Hannibal can be streamed on AMC+ in the U.S.

5 The Blacklist (2013-2023)

Created by Jon Bokenkamp

With so many plot holes and twists and turns, re-watch The Blacklist to pick up on things that might have been missed the first time around, or connect dots that can only be connected once knowing how it all ends. James Spader is charming Raymond “Red” Reddington, a career criminal known as the Concierge of Crime who is number-one on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. When he decides to turn himself in unexpectedly, the authorities are baffled. But ever a negotiator, he has a reason and strikes a deal: if they let him go free, he will deliver awful criminals to them on a silver platter. These are the kinds of people doing bad things that the FBI doesn’t even know exist.

It’s a moral dilemma, but they relent, especially when Red takes a particular interest in a young agent named Liz who he seemingly knows from his past but refuses to explain how and why. The reason Red is turning on other criminals also remains a double-edged sword: will be might be repenting in some way, he’s also expanding his own empire by eliminating them. After watching the series the entire way through, fans will appreciate going back and at least re-watching the first five seasons or the best episodes to try and find connections and hints to the truth about Red’s identity.

The Blacklist can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

4 This Is Us (2016-2022)

Created by Dan Fogelman

An emotionally charged drama, This Is Us brings out the tissues in nearly every episode. With the stories of the Pearson family being told through several timelines, including different moments from the past, present, and future, there are a lot of connecting dots throughout. With only six seasons, re-watch and relive the ups, downs, struggles, and triumphs of each member of the family.

The talented cast of actors playing the characters include several child actors playing the three Pearson kids at different ages, so fans feel like they are growing up with the family. This Is Us is the type of show that will make fans cry even when re-watching the same moments they have seen before: it doesn’t get any easier to see the death of William Hill, for example, or Rebecca’s diagnosis and descent. For those who want something emotionally cathartic, This Is Us fits the bill, again and again.

This Is Us Release Date September 20, 2016 Cast Milo Ventimiglia , Mandy Moore , Sterling K. Brown , Justin Hartley , Susan Kelechi Watson , Jon Huertas Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Studio NBC

This Is Us can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

3 Law & Order (1990-2010, 2022-)

Created by Dick Wolf

So popular that it was brought back for a revival with an entirely new cast, Law & Order is a part of pop culture history. The series is a police procedural that tells both sides of the law: when perpetrators are captured and then when they move through the justice system. Since the original has an entirely different cast, with new cast members added each season (a few main ones starred in multiple spin-offs), it’s always fresh and exciting.

It has been so many years that it’s easy to forget the stories. It’s also one of those shows that will have viewers jumping out of their seats when they recognize the up-and-coming actors in small guest roles. Some of the most notable actors who had small roles in episodes include Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Sarah Hyland, Sebastian Stan, and Sarah Paulson. Catching these faces before they became stars is a solid reason alone to re-watch the series.

Law & Order can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

2 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-)

Dick Wolf

A hugely successful spin-off of Law & Order that now has more seasons under its belt than the original, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, also referred to as Law & Order: SVU, follows the same formula. But it focuses on more heinous, sexually oriented crimes involving things like rape, child sexual abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking. The series is now the longest-running primetime live-action series, fourth longest when it comes to episode count. Lead characters Detective Olivia Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler have become fan favorites.

What’s most fascinating about Law & Order: SVU is that many of the stories depicted on the show are inspired by real-life crimes. It’s hard-hitting and deeply troubling. But some episodes are worth a re-watch once fans have had time to digest the horrifying content and can process it differently. While Stabler now stars in the spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime, it’s worth reliving the relationship between the two detectives as it evolved over the seasons. Like the original, Law & Order: SVU also had a long list of guest stars worth seeing again.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Release Date September 20, 1999 Cast Mariska Hargitay , Ice-T , Kelli Giddish , Peter Scanavino Main Genre Action Seasons 21

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

1 Manifest (2018-2022)

Created by Jeff Rake

There are so many moving parts and complex, intertwining storylines in Manifest that fans can watch again and again and pick up on new details each time. The supernatural drama is about a group of passengers who went missing on a plane, then re-appear five and-a-half-years later. No one can explain why or how, but they have seemingly not changed while life has gone on without them. It throws a wrench into society, especially when passengers experience strange premonitions referred to as “callings” and weird things keep happening to them and those around them. Some people in society, meanwhile, think they are cursed and should be locked up and studied.

Manifest was so popular that when NBC canceled the series after three seasons, Netflix, which saw massive viewership numbers when adding the show to its line-up, decided to renew it for a fourth and final season. The show wraps up satisfyingly, but there’s so much to explore, going back and re-watching once fans know how it ends and have answers about the mystery.

Manifest Release Date September 24, 2018 Cast Joshua Dallas , Athena Karkanis , Matt Long , Melissa Roxburgh , Luna Blaise Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 4

Manifest can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

