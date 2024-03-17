Netflix and the streaming service era as a whole have thrived greatly when it comes to their original content, creating a wide variety of engaging and interesting cinematic experiences across the board. Part of the major benefit of the streaming service model is not only the comfort and simplicity of being able to watch things anywhere at any time at one's own convenience, but also the ability to rewatch to one's heart's content. Netflix especially has made an effort to encourage this, creating a multitude of films that are built to be endlessly rewatchable.

There are a lot of different facets and aspects that can make a film rewatchable in nature, whether it be the inherent knowledge of what will happen changing the viewing experience as a whole, or aspects of the film never losing their impact on rewatch. Especially with so many Netflix original movies that have been released over the years, a select few have risen above the ranks to be the definitive best and most rewatchable films on the platform.

10 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Director by Adam McKay

From acclaimed and award-winning comedy director Adam McKay, Don't Look Up is a modern-day satirical comedy that follows two low-level astronomers who make the terrifying discovery of a meteor that will collide with the Earth in six months. They attempt to go on a media tour to spread the word and warn everybody about this impending danger, but seemingly everyone in the world either doesn't believe them or, even worse, simply doesn't care.

While McKay's comedy ventures have always been highly rewatchable experiences over the years, with comedic hijinks that live and thrive by their rewatchability, the plot progression placed Don't Look Up a step further. Especially with the dire and hilariously dark ending of the film, it makes subsequent rewatches that much more effective, knowing exactly what the stakes and eventual ending of society and the earth will be for everyone involved.

9 'Leave the World Behind' (2023)

Director by Sam Esmail

One of the most defining yet divisive films by Netflix in recent memory, Leave the World Behind follows the story of a family's getaway to a luxurious rental home. However, their time is suddenly interrupted by a strange and terrifying cyberattack that knocks out all of their devices and leaves them isolated from the rest of the world. To make things more complicated, a duo of strangers appear at their door, claiming to be the owners of the home that they are renting.

Much like the dramatic thrillers that defined it, Leave the World Behind is a film that is greatly defined by its wild and unexpected twist, one that recontextualizes and changes everything you know about the film. Rewatching the film with this twist in mind changes the entire viewing experience as a result, as viewers can pick up and better pay attention to the clues and pieces of the puzzle that the film is eventually leading towards.

8 'The Killer' (2023)

Director by David Fincher

The latest crime thriller from masterful director David Fincher, The Killer follows the story of a highly meticulous and dangerous assassin, enacting his latest job in the busy city of Paris. However, after an unexpected fatal error, he is forced to face off against his employers in a battle that spans across multiple continents and will have him take down everyone in his path. As he takes down each subsequent person in his path, he keeps battling with himself internally as to whether this mission has crossed the line and become personal.

As with all of Fincher's work, the film is riddled with a multitude of meanings, interpretations, and small details that help make each viewing their own standalone experience. It helps that the film is highly entertaining and engaging on its own front, with several different locales and sequences to keep audiences engaged, no matter how many times they've seen it. The high intensity of Fincher's films as a whole is something that doesn't go away on subsequent viewings, and continues to make the film an engaging and sometimes comedic thrill ride.

7 'Extraction' (2020)

Director by Sam Hargrave

One of the biggest and most successful action movies from Netflix, Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a highly capable mercenary working on the black market. He is hired with the dangerous and arduous task of rescuing the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord, leading him into a dangerous chase where seemingly the entire city is against him. It's the type of film where the plot is far from the main priority, as it acts more as a backend way to allow for a great number of highly engaging and exciting action sequences.

Action movies are a type of movie that rarely loses their flair and excitement upon rewatches, with Extraction being one of many key examples of such a phenomenon. Especially when the film offers top-notch action sequences such as the legendary long take, it's hard not to get amped up with the film, no matter how many times it has been rewatched. The same applies to the sequel, Extraction 2, which provides similar levels of high-octane action and masterful stunt choreography.

6 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Director by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

One of the very few modern teen films that have been able to capture the manic and chaotic energy of teen satires, like Mean Girls, Clueless, and Heathers, Do Revenge is a love letter to the teen movie genre. The film follows the story of Drea Torres, a former queen bee at her private high school who is dealing with the ramifications of being betrayed by her closest friends in the toxic adolescent climate. However, she soon hatches a plan with the unassuming new student to enact revenge upon their respective enemies, earning their spots back at the top in the process.

Teen movies have continuously been some of the most rewatchable genres of all time, with their mixture of quotable lines, simple and relatable characters, and effective comedy giving them endless rewatchability. Just like the films that inspired it, Do Revenge is filled with a multitude of memorable sequences and lines, rootable and entertaining characters, and a great deal of charm. On top of that, the film features a genuine twist that recontextualizes the entire film.

5 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' (2021)

Director by Lin-Manuel Miranda

One of the very few highly successful musicals that Netflix has released, Tick, Tick...Boom! follows the story of famous theater composer Jonathan Larson, on his 30th birthday and still dealing with his simple life. He has high hopes and dreams of making it big and making a true work of musical art, yet he is continuously stuck in a cycle of his café job, painful friendships and relationships, and writer's block. He attempts to do all that he can to create a truly great musical before time runs out.

Musicals have always lent themselves to highly rewatching cinematic experiences, basically begging audiences to sing along with their wide variety of catchy and infectious tunes. While far from being the flashiest and most colorful musical in recent memory, Tick, Tick...Boom! certainly delivers when it comes to memorable songs combined with a highly engaging narrative. While Larson's other musical works like Rent may be more iconic and continuously rewatched, Tick, Tick...Boom! will surely attain a similar legacy as the years go on.

4 'Murder Mystery' (2019)

Director by Kyle Newacheck

One of many collaborations between Adam Sandler and Netflix, Murder Mystery sees Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a wholesome and everyday American couple enjoying a long-anticipated European vacation. However, after a series of unfortunate events, after being invited onto a billionaire's yacht, the duo end up becoming the prime suspects for the billionaire's sudden murder. The duo are now forced to do what they can to solve the mystery at hand and figure out who among the billionaire's closest friends and relatives is behind the murder.

Sandler's comedic works have always been endlessly rewatched by his fans over the years, with their signature style of comedy and slapstick hijinks never falling out of style. Murder Mystery is easily the strongest of Sander's works with Netflix when it comes to rewatchability, combining the always funny comedy with a murder mystery story that works perfectly for rewatchability. Especially after knowing who is behind the murders, it's easier to appreciate the clues leading up to a massive reveal, on top of Sandler's signature comedic style.

3 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Directors by Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

One of the highest-rated and most beloved animated films that Netflix has released, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a masterful stop-motion recreation and retelling of the classic children's tale. However, it takes a much darker and more gothic look at the classic story, having it backdropped during the rise of Mussolini in Italy, and focusing more on the dread and emotional turmoil of its characters. It breathes new life and originality into the world and character of Pinocchio in a way that very few adaptations have been able to do.

Through its stop-motion animation style, this rendition of Pinocchio is filled with extravagant details and beautiful animation in nearly every frame, making it a visual delight upon every rewatch. Even as it shares parallels and similarities with the vast ocean of other Pinocchio adaptations, the film sticks true to its singular vision in a way that makes each viewing its own beautiful and world-changing experience. The film is a true work of art brought to life by some of the greatest filmmakers and visionary minds of the modern era.

2 'Klaus' (2019)

Director by Sergio Pablos

One of the most defining and prominent holiday films of recent memory, Klaus tells the unlikely and unassuming origin story for what would eventually become the largest holiday in the world: Christmas. The film follows the story of delinquent postal academy student Jesper, who is sent off to serve as the local postman for Smeerensberg, an arctic village with no need for mail services. In his attempts to create a business for himself, he hatches a plot to deliver the leftover toys of a mysterious local carpenter, unintentionally putting into motion the holiday known as Christmas.

Nearly everyone has their own selection of favorite movies to rewatch during the holiday season, ranging from true classics like It's a Wonderful Life to fan favorites like How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Klaus is easily the closest that any modern Christmas film has gotten to cementing itself as a classic to be rewatched every holiday season, as it perfectly embodies and embellishes the wholesome holiday spirit.

1 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Director by Rian Johnson

The sequel to the legendary modern whodunit, Knives Out, Glass Onion sees detective Benoit Blanc at the head of another mysterious murder case, this time arriving on the scene before the murder has even begun. When a tech billionaire has invited all of his closest friends to his private island for a party, Blanc's mysterious arrival proves to create more questions than answers. It soon becomes apparent that someone during the night may attempt to strike and murder the billionaire, with Blanc on the case to figure out the culprit before it was too late.

Whodunit films are incredibly hit or miss when it comes to rewatchability, as their dependence on the twist revealed in its final act theoretically removes all sense of suspense and questioning upon rewatches. To make whodunit rewatches such an enthralling experience, films like Glass Onion throw in a multitude of clues, red herrings, and everything in between to let audiences pick up on more facets of the web that is the mystery with each viewing. As if this wasn't enough, Glass Onion is also a terrific comedic experience, with a great comedic cast, many iconic quotable lines, and hilarious sequences and callbacks.

