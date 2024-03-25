What makes a TV show or a movie so rewatchable? Is it critical acclaim, a certain storyline, or a specific character? Maybe it's all of the above. But what makes a go-to for someone could be another person's worst idea of a comfort show. There's no right or wrong; it's a personal opinion. To each their own. Nowadays, there's so much variety available online or on TV to access anything someone may be in the mood for, and platforms like Netflix are up there with some of the most reliable sources of entertainment for a wide variety of genres.

For years, the streaming service has provided viewers with a library of classics, from period dramas to supernatural thrillers, heartfelt comedies, and downright heartbreaking TV series. Of the 6500+ movies, shows, and specials currently streaming on the platform, over 3500 of them are Netflix originals, some of which have become so loved by viewers that they've formed extensive fandoms. But while Netflix has some great original movies, their TV shows have been on another level in recent years with the release of beloved series like Arcane and Stranger Things. There are thousands of choices on the platform just yearning for a rewatch session, but these ten TV shows are some of the best of the best to date.

10 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan

This horror miniseries from 2018 had audiences hooked from the get-go. Its chilling, spooky, and suspenseful nature made it easy to grip its viewers, no matter how much it had them on the edge of their seats. It follows a family in both past and present experiences and how the supernatural experiences they suffered as youngsters are still affecting them years into their adult lives.

The Haunting of Hill House proved it wasn't above scaring the pants off its audiences with one of the biggest heart-stopping jump scares in TV, and despite knowing it's coming on a rewatch, it's still able to do just that when it comes out of literally nowhere. This show served as a successful beginning to Mike Flanagan's The Haunting's anthology series and paved the way for the production of The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was just as much a success as its predecessor.

9 'The Crown' (2016 - 2023)

Created by Peter Morgan

Historical drama The Crown has received a whopping 438 award nominations since its release in 2016, of which it has won 132, including every single drama category at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. The Netflix series has gone on to become one of the most notable on the platform, praised for its cast performances, cinematography, and writing despite some historical inaccuracies.

The Crown has seen an impressive array of famous faces portray some of Britain's royals throughout its six seasons, with performances from acting royalty Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman, and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II standing as some of the show's best. Now that the series has come to an end just before Christmas last year, going back to the beginning of this iconic show will be worth it to experience it from start to finish in one foul sweep.

8 'Heartstopper' (2022- )

Created by Alice Oseman

Heartstopper took the world by storm when it first hit Netflix in 2022. The young romance takes its inspiration from the graphic novel series of the same name, written and adapted for screen by author Alice Oseman. The show garnered widespread acclaim from the moment it released on the platform, with both critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes bordering on 100%.

The British coming-of-age series follows two teenage boys in high school by the names of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, played by Joe Locke and Kit Conner, as they navigate life and love for a young couple in school. The first season explores the boys as they grow closer and face challenges with their budding relationship. It also explores their friendships and how challenging love can be. Season three is in production, with its release set for the end of this year, but in the meantime, it's a show fans will always be willing to rewatch.

Heartstopper Release Date April 22, 2022 Cast Joe Locke , Kit Connor , William Gao , Yasmin Finney , Tobie Donovan , Olivia Colman Seasons 2

7 'Orange Is the New Black' (2013 - 2019)

Created by Jenji Kohan

Orange is the New Black was a major success during its six-year run on Netflix, but what many people might not know is that it took its foundation from a true story. The show was based on the memoir of American author Piper Kerman, a woman who served thirteen months in a woman's prison on money laundering charges in the late 1990s.

The show ran for seven seasons, culminating just shy of one hundred episodes in 2019, racking up critical acclaim and over 160 award nominations for its success. The dramedy follows the lives of the inmates within the fictional federal prison and takes viewers along for one hell of a ride. OITNB is a show its fans could watch over and over and never get bored of.

orange is the new black Release Date July 11, 2013 Creator Jenji Kohan Cast Taylor Schilling , Natasha Lyonne , Danielle Brooks , Selenis Leyva , Taryn Manning , Nick Sandow , Kate Mulgrew , Laura Prepon Seasons 7

6 'Black Mirror' (2011- )

Created by Charlie Brooker

Black Mirror is a series easily capable of confusing its audiences. For this reason, it wouldn't be a bad idea to rewatch this on multiple occasions to understand the complexity of its individual episodes. The British anthology consists of six seasons and covers a variety of topics, branching into differing genres.

The Twilight Zone-inspired show has been dubbed one of the best TV series of the 2010s by many critics, and its visionary yet sometimes worrisome storytelling has grasped the attention of millions of viewers more and more as it's progressed towards a creepy seventh season, which as of yet is due for release at some point in 2025.

Black Mirror Release Date December 4, 2011 Cast Douglas Hodge , Brian Pettifer , Jessie Cave , Hannah John-Kamen Seasons 6

5 'The Witcher' (2019- )

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Fantasy and drama meet in the Netflix original, The Witcher, which began streaming in 2019. The show is set in a fictional location but takes inspiration from medieval times and follows various characters throughout its continuing run on Netflix.

Over the span of almost five years, The Witcher has had three seasons air on the platform, spanning twenty-four episodes. The first three seasons received mostly positive feedback from its audiences, with combined Rotten Tomatoes scores of 248%, so it's not hard to assume the fourth will be any different. The SAG-AFTRA strikes caused a delay for this and many other productions, so season four likely won't arrive until early to mid-2025, which gives its fans plenty of time to catch up on the events of The Witcher in the meantime.

4 'Arcane: League of Legends' (2021- )

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee

Arcane is living proof that not all video game adaptions are doomed to fail. Alongside HBO's The Last of Us, this 2021 animated adaptation of the popular League of Legends games is up there with some of the best yet. Arcane is a steampunk action-adventure series that follows sisters Jinx and Vi (voiced by Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld) set within the world of Riot Games' popular game franchise.

The show received critical acclaim from those who saw it, crediting just about everything about it as great as it could be. Arcane walked away with an incredibly impressive total of seventeen wins out of twenty-three award nominations. Its faithfulness to its source material and ability to bring the world to life on screen earned it its much-deserved success. Season two will hit Netflix in November this year.

3 'Wednesday' (2022- )

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

The Addams Family-inspired Netflix original Wednesday released on the platform in 2022 to widespread acclaim from critics and audiences. It followed Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams as a single-character spin-off from the popular 1991 black comedy film.

Tim Burton directed four of Wednesday's eight episodes, bringing his knowledge of the goth franchise and creepy vibes to the small-screen exploration of one of the family's children. The Wednesday-centered series primarily delves into her experience at a private school, her struggles to fit in among her peers, and her newfound psychic abilities. The multi-award-winning TV show is the second most-watched English-language Netflix series to date. Season two will begin production in April, so viewers can rewatch the first on Netflix as many times as they'd like in what will likely be at least a year before release.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Seasons 2

2 'Squid Game' (2021- )

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk

The release of Squid Game in September 2021 had everyone dressing up in guard and player outfits for Halloween. There'd be people in red jumpsuits sporting triangle-faced masks and green sweatsuits with white numbers everywhere around; either that or creepy doll outfits with orange and yellow dresses. It was practically inescapable.

But the influence it had on its audiences is only a testament to how much people loved this new, darker take on the classic Red Light/Green Light playground game. It was thrilling, gripping, intense, and incredibly easy to binge-watch, with only nine episodes in season one. Season two is currently filming, with a targetted release at some point this year, but until then, the suspenseful first season will have to suffice for yet another rewatch.

Squid Game Release Date September 17, 2021 Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Cast Jung-Jae Lee , Park Hae-soo , Oh Yeong-su , Wi Ha-joon Seasons 2

1 'Stranger Things' (2016- )

Created by The Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things is arguably one of the most universally loved Netflix original series ever. Almost ten years after its initial release in 2016, the series is set to end with the culmination of season five when it drops on the streamer at some point, although little is known about when this will be. However, the show is currently back in production.

This beloved show follows the lives of a group of youngsters from Hawkins, Indiana, and the strange happenings around town. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matterazo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), and more discover the suspicious events and get caught smack bang in the middle of it. The show explores its characters and storylines fantastically, hooking audiences from the moment they press play. Even if it's the seventeenth time they've seen it, it never gets old.

Stranger Things Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Seasons 5

