Over the years, Netflix has become one of the preferred streaming platforms for the quantity of different content it provides across all genres. However, it has stood out exceptionally in the romantic genre — whether that means movies or TV shows — delivering equally entertaining and comforting love stories suited for every mood that manage to keep global audiences' boredom at bay.

Naturally, considering that the streaming service has put out many engaging films in the genre, some stand out more than others due to their high rewatchability. From franchises such as To All the Boys I've Loved Before to stand-alone films like Set It Up, these films remain as enthralling a second time around. Without further ado, these are some of the most rewatchable Netflix romantic comedies, ranked by greatness.

10 'The Kissing Booth' Franchise (2018 - 2021)

The Kissing Booth franchise is hardly the most appealing out of all Netflix comedies. However, it would be hard to deny that the films are some of the most rewatchable, particularly for younger audiences. Starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi in two of their earliest roles, it focuses on a high school girl forced to confront her secret crush at a secret booth and the events that follow.

The Kissing Booth is not short on clichés and predictable storylines, but that doesn't make it less of a guilty pleasure. Despite not being the best and most critically acclaimed romantic comedy of all time, it still manages to amuse audiences — especially teen demographics who may relate to its central characters. It also helps that the chemistry between the two leads is great.

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are the main stars of this entertaining, holiday-focused John Whitesell rom-com following two lonely strangers who agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long. As likely expected by audience members, the two end up catching real feelings along the way.

Holidate is a solid pick for anyone looking to get into the cheerful holiday spirit, illustrating several different holidays throughout. It is certainly a light and fun watch that does exactly what it promises: seamlessly blending the romance and the comedy genres in festive settings ranging from Christmas to Halloween and, naturally, this adds to the film's rewatch value. Despite its simplistic narrative, it is natural that those who find comfort in the specific times of the year may reach towards Holidate often.

8 'Love Hard' (2021)

Directed by Hernán Jiménez García, Love Hard is another great holiday romantic comedy, providing a fresh take on the genre with the way it tackles catfishing and the twist it features. In the movie, The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev plays a girl unlucky in love who falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app. Things get complicated when she decides to surprise him for the holidays.

Lighthearted and engaging are two words to describe this solid enough romantic comedy that subverses romance tropes. Love Hard holds a high rewatchability value, benefiting from its entertaining narrative and immersive holiday setting. Additionally, it handles contemporary themes, including modern dating and the unrealistic expectations that come with it, in an interesting manner.

7 'Let It Snow' (2019)

As it would seem, holiday romantic comedies are really Netflix's forté, with Let It Snow also ranking among its most rewatchable. The delightful Christmas movie focuses on multiple interwoven storylines, focusing on a snowstorm that brings together a group of young people. Some of the stars in it include Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, and Liv Hewson.

Themes of love and friendship are predominant in this Luke Snellin Netflix original fit for audiences of all ages (though it stars mostly young people). Part of what makes it a rewatchable rom-com is not only the holiday spirit but also the endearing narratives and relatable characters brought to life by an ensemble cast. All of these elements help make it a movie worth watching for a second time around, particularly during Christmas.

6 'Look Both Ways' (2022)

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is the protagonist of this Netflix feel-good romantic comedy following a young woman's life as it diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown to raise her child, and another in which she moves to LA to pursue her ambitions and dream career.

Look Both Ways' unique premise makes its rewatchability value rank higher when compared to other movies on this list, more so because it is also really relatable in the way it addresses themes of ambition and career and the pursuit of one's dreams, which are often intertwined with one's love life. With that said, Wanuri Kahiu's movie is an entertaining film not only for its feel-good and comforting narrative, but also for the way it resonates with a broad audience, particularly those in their 20s and 30s.

5 'Love at First Sight' (2023)

Vanessa Caswill's Love at First Sight is one of the most recent romantic comedies on Netflix, and it is based on the young adult book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. The story follows a 20-year-old girl (Haley Lu Richardson) who misses her flight at JFK Airport and consequently meets a young British guy (Ben Hardy) who may turn out to be her true love.

This chance-encounter must-see is perhaps one of Netflix's strongest entries in the romantic genre and a good fit for anyone who enjoys its titular trope in the category. The performances and the chemistry are great, too, making it easy for audiences to connect with the characters. It is worth noting that Caswill's movie leans more on the dramatic side than your typical romantic-comedy, particularly through the way it explores emotional themes such as grief and loss. However, it still delivers a solid and enjoyable blend of the two genres, resulting in a rewatchable feel-good romantic comedy.

4 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Franchise (2018 - 2021)

To All the Boys I've Loved Before was a cultural phenomenon ever since its first entry's release. Based on the novels of the same name by Jenny Han, this beloved Netflix franchise stands among the best in the romantic comedy genre. Its plot focuses on the romantic journey of Lara Jean Covey, played by Lana Condor, whose life takes a wild turn after her secret letters are sent to her past crushes.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before remains a saga worth revisiting for several reasons, ranging from its relatable and charming characters — including protagonist Lara Jean, whose coming-of-age may hit close to home to Asian-American audiences — or the feel-good romance that it encompasses, particularly the innocence and excitement of one's first love. On top of being a delightful romantic comedy, To All the Boys is also a moving tale of identity and self-growth that invites audiences to accompany its lead through some of the most transformative moments of her life.

3 'Entergalactic' (2022)

Fletcher Moules' light and sweet love story follows artist Jabari (Kid Cudi), a charming and streetwear-clad young man on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his new photographer neighbor, Meadow (Jessica Williams), Jabari attempts to figure out whether he can make space for love in his busy life.

In addition to the amazing cultural representation and celebration of Black culture and its artistic influences, Entergalactic offers an authentic portrayal of city life, highlighting in particular the New York City art scene. Its refreshing take on romance in today's complicated world is never dull or boring, immersing audiences in its narrative and making the film a standout in the rom-com category. What's more, Entergalactic's soundtrack, in addition to its gripping love tale, elevates it to a higher level and cements it as the rewatchable picture that it is.

2 'Set It Up' (2018)

Although Anyone But You was a commercial hit, Set It Up arguably remains Glen Powell's best romantic comedy so far. Also starring Zoey Deutch, the 2018 movie follows two corporate executive assistants as they conspire to match-make their two demanding bosses (though they end up falling for each other along the way).

Claire Scanlon's Netflix film is easily one of the streaming platform's most entertaining original romances; proof of that lies in Anyone But You's undeniable rewatchability, the result of solid central performances, incredible chemistry between the two leads, and a feel-good story that resonates with audiences. The way it embraces some traditional and beloved rom-com tropes but adds a modern twist also contributes to Set It Up's overall charm and appeal.

1 'Always Be My Maybe' (2020)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, Always Be My Maybe stars Ali Wong and Randall Park and centers around young Sasha and Marcus as they reconnect after 15 years. While, in the past, everyone initially assumed that the two lovebirds would end up together, years passed and the two went separate ways. However, after more than a decade, they eventually start to wonder whether their bond is meant to be the second time around.

On top of highlighting Asian-American culture and providing audiences — particularly Western viewers — with a fresh take on the underrepresented minority in cinema, Always Be My Maybe also provides viewers with relatable main characters and an intriguing romantic storyline. Because of the themes of friendship, second chances, and love that the film tackles, Khan's movie stands among the most rewatchable romantic comedies on Netflix. Keanu Reeves's cameo is a highlight, too.

