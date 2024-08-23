William Shakespeare is one of the world's most renowned and famous personalities, with plenty of movies, television shows, and even book retellings drawing inspiration from the poet and playwright's unforgettable stories. It is not surprising why the appeal of Shakespeare's writing endures when considering how timeless and impactful the themes they often tackle are. With that said, there are a few projects that stand out in the film industry.

Because of their educational value and enduring popularity among global viewers, many Shakespeare movie adaptations have become staples and hold a high rewatch value, whether because of how entertaining and fit for all ages they are or because of their layered storytelling and nuanced characters. We celebrate the writer's work by looking back at the most rewatchable William Shakespeare movies, ranked by greatness.

10 'Richard III' (1995)

Director: Richard Loncraine

Starring the talented Ian McKellen as the titular power-hungry character, the Kenneth Branagh-approved Richard III is a Richard Loncraine take on the classic Shakespeare play about the king's murderous schemes. McKellen is a manipulative noble who attempts to become king and takes place in an alternative setting in 1930s England where fascism is rising.

This modernized adaptation of Shakespeare's renowned work is one of the most rewatchable, not only for Ian McKellen's incredible performance but also for its immersive cinematography and set design that fully involve audiences in the viewing experience. It's worth noting, however, that it may not be the most accessible movie for those unfamiliar with Shakespeare's work that may find it hard to follow, considering that the Shakespearean dialogue can be dense.

9 'Hamlet' (1996)

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, Hamlet is wonderfully adapted from Shakespeare's play of the same name. Set against the backdrop of a possible war with Norway, the story follows the Prince of Denmark as he returns home to find his father murdered and his mother remarrying the murder.

Fans of epic cinema and classic literature may find joy in delving into Hamlet not only for Branagh's captivating direction that is elevated by visually striking cinematography but also for his nuanced portrayal of the doomed prince. Exploring timeless themes of mortality and revenge, the 1996 movie holds a high rewatch value, especially because it is a faithful adaptation of the play that appeals to both Shakespeare fans and those who enjoy thoughtful cinematic narratives as well.

8 'My Own Private Idaho' (1991)

Director: Gus Van Sant

The talented late River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves are the leads in Gus Van Sant's My Own Private Idaho. Now regarded as a cult classic and a landmark in LGBTQ+ cinema, the film blends Shakespearean drama with a modern exploration of identity and the painful journey of self-discovery, following two street hustlers as they navigate their lives.

The powerful performances and chemistry between Phoenix and River are a standout element in My Own Private Idaho, helping to cement it as a highly rewatchable Shakespeare adaptation. Its modern twist on the intriguing tale adapted from Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2, and Henry V is refreshing, emotionally charged, and likely to resonate with audiences who are still looking for their place in the world.

7 'Romeo and Juliet' (1968)

Director: Franco Zeffirelli

Romeo and Juliet also deserves a spot on this list for the iconic forbidden love tale, which was perfectly translated onto the big screen by Franco Zeffirelli. Starring Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting in career-defining roles, it centers around two young lovers from feuding families in Verona who fall deeply in love and even marry secretly. However, their love is doomed by the conflict with devastating consequences.

Although a controversial picture, there is no doubt that Romeo and Juliet is an iconic movie adaptation of Shakespeare's beloved — and possibly most well-known — play. Many people may find themselves revisiting the movie because of its stunning costumes, timeless love story, authentic settings, and the great acting that makes the viewing experience all the more believable. It also left a lasting legacy in pop culture and inspired other portrayals of Romeo and Juliet in film, such as Baz Luhrmann's equally enjoyable Romeo + Juliet.

6 'Othello' (1951)

Director: Orson Welles

Directed by and starring acclaimed actor-filmmaker Orson Welles, Othello follows Moorish General Othello, who is manipulated into thinking that his new wife has been having an affair with his Lieutenant Michael Cassio. In reality, this is all a part of the scheme of a bitter Ensign, Iago (Michéal MacLiammóir).

Although Welles took creative liberties in this, the legendary star ultimately did an astounding job at delivering the intense psychological drama of Shakespeare's play of the same name. On top of properly showcasing his efforts and vision as a director, tackling themes of jealousy and manipulation, Welles delivers a tour-de-force performance in the lead role. Both of these elements plus its visual style make Othello's overall rewatchability hold up quite well today.

5 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directors: Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise

West Side Story is a fun take on the Romeo & Juliet play, especially in how it adopts the classic musical format. Starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymmer, this Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins romantic epic follows two youngsters from rival New York City gangs who fall in love despite tensions between their respective friends arising.

Like Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story deals with themes of tragic and forbidden young love while also shedding light on the social clashes of the time. Whether that be because of the iconic music and dance sequences or the engaging narrative, this must-see 1961 Shakespeare adaptation — which inspired a 2022 remake of the same name — is equal parts a great social commentary and a fascinating love story elevated by powerful performances.

4 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Director: Gil Junger

If you're looking to watch an unconventional and refreshing take on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, Gil Junger's 1990s rom-com is a must. The story follows a high-school boy named Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who must get his crush's (Larissa Oleynik) sister (Julia Stiles) a partner to date the former. This is why Cameron decides to pay a mysterious and charming boy (Heath Ledger) to charm Kat.

Not mentioning 10 Things I Hate About You on such a list would be a crime considering how beloved of a movie it is among general audiences. Junger's film has become one of the most popular modern Shakespeare adaptations, and it is certainly worth revisiting time and time again for its charming and heartfelt love story that still stands the test of time. Furthermore, the refreshing version of Shakespeare's tale includes memorable performances, with Ledger and Stiles stealing the spotlight, and memorable characters that evoke a feeling of nostalgia.

3 'The Lion King' (1994)

Directors: Rob Minkoff, Roger Allers

Another movie that could not be missing is the iconic and highly treasured The Lion King, which immerses audiences in the stunning landscapes of the African savanna, namely the fictional location of Pride Rock. The story follows the lion prince Simba (voiced by Matthew Broderick) and his father Mufasa (James Earl Jones) as they are targeted by his uncle (Jeremy Irons) who wants the throne for himself.

The Lion King is an incredibly creative and highly rewatchable rendition of Hamlet, enduring as one of the most beloved animation films after quickly becoming one of the highest-grossing films of its year. Exploring themes of revenge, redemption, and the struggle to find your place in the world, this delightful movie is fit for audiences of all ages, which is part of its appeal. The Lion King is now considered a timeless classic for its universal story, iconic music, and its lasting impact on pop culture.

2 'Throne of Blood' (1957)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Directed by legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and known for its astounding visual style and brilliant direction, Throne of Blood follows a general (Toshirô Mifune) hardened by the way and egged on by his wife as he works to fulfill a prophecy that he would become lord of Spider's Web Castle.

Tackling timeless themes of ambition, guilt, and power, this refreshing adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth transposes the setting from medieval Scotland to feudal Japan, providing audiences with an intriguing take on the story. In addition to its immersive cinematography, the performances in Throne of Blood are nothing short of fantastic, too, helping elevate the must-see Shakespeare adaptation to higher grounds and adding a lot of value to its incredible rewatchability.

1 'Ran' (1985)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Although Throne of Blood is an incredible picture, Ran is arguably an even better pick. Set in medieval Japan, it uses an elderly warlord (Tatsuya Nakadai) retiring and handing over his empire to his three sons. However, he soon finds out that their new-found power can corrupt them and be the cause that they all turn on each other.

This amazing adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear is undoubtedly at the top of the list, whether for its complex and layered characters or its astounding, high-quality execution. A genuinely entertaining and beautifully shot epic, Kurosawa's movie deals with themes of loyalty in the context of family and the inevitability of fate. It is a great film in every sense that remains just as great and involving the second time around.

