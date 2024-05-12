There are many genres that are more than reliable for their rewatchability. Whether it's hilarious comedies, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, jumpscare-inducing horrors, action-packed adventures, or tales of incredible superheroes, they all have aspects that make them easy to watch on repeat, even if the initial awe factor is no longer present. Whether put on in the background while doing the less enjoyable tasks or sitting down for another binge-watch, there's never a wrong time to stick on a favorite movie, no matter how many times it may have already been seen.

Everyone's preferred genre differs, which means not every person met will like the same style of film, but there is one that has only continued to grow in popularity since the late 2000s, and that's the superhero genre. Once looked down upon for being too "geeky" or "nerdy," these stories of people with superhuman strength or otherworldly beings lending their powers to save others are now considered better than ever thought possible. While Marvel and DC instantly spring to mind, there are plenty of others released in the 2010s that don't get as much love but are more than deserving of it, and the people who've already seen them are more than willing to sit down and give them that love over and over again. From animated Spider-Men to a beloved anti-hero, these ten films from the 2010s are some of the most rewatchable superhero movies of the decade.

10 'Shazam' (2019)

Directed by David F. Sandberg

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Shazam! took a lot of people by pleasant surprise when it was released in 2019. The film stars Zachary Levi as the DC Comics character who can change his physicality with the simple mention of one word. The seventh feature in the DCEU lineup took viewers on a magical adventure with Billy Batson and friends, exploring the young boy after he is chosen to possess the power of a wizard with the titular name.

Pure of heart, this young man lives in a home with his foster brother Billy (Jack Dylan Grazer), who, as an avid fan of all things superheroes, teaches him and helps him discover his newfound powers. Levi does an incredible job at capturing the enthusiasm of a kid who just got superpowers. But while he may look like an adult, underneath that grown exterior remains a young boy who soon realizes that being a hero isn't always fun. Shazam! is a fun superhero story from DC that is always fun to rewatch for the sheer silliness and comedy it maintains throughout its entirety.

9 'Venom' (2018)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Critics may not have appreciated this film, but fans sure did. Venom was a fun telling of one of the most iconic anti-villains in the Marvel/Sony universe. The black, goopy alien Spider-Man villain has had a slew of variations throughout the years, including in the recent success story Spider-Man 2 on the PS5, which, for many, is the best he's ever been.

Venom follows a unique take on the character of Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy), who unwillingly finds himself thrown into the world of Symbiotes in a rather hectic manner. The film then takes audiences on an action-packed adventure throughout San Fransisco, with all the Marvel comedy they could want. It may not have sat right with some critics, but this 2018 feature was a well-acted and well-written entertaining Venom story from start to finish. Venom's third installment is due for release on October 25th this year.

8 'The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Image via Marvel Studios

Earth's mightiest heroes assembled for the first time in 2012 when the highly anticipated culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1 finally arrived. The Avengers released to many excited fans as they couldn't wait to see where the events of Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger would lead and how these incredible heroes would finally come together.

Four years after the first Iron Man kicked off what would become the highest-grossing film franchise in the world (almost $30 billion), the six OG Avengers went up against Loki in a battle that would change New York forever and solidify this team of heroes as a group of people to call on should aliens ever invade again. Being the first of four in the Avengers films, this movie will always be fun to go back to see how far the MCU has come since its release twelve years ago. Not only that, but it's arguably where it all began for these heroes, and that will forever be a special moment for Marvel fans.

7 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Directed by Don Hall, Chris Williams

Image via Disney

Hiro Hamada (voiced by Ryan Potter) is a teenage robotics prodigy with an incredible talent for invention. He's on the verge of joining the same gifted school as his older brother when a seemingly accidental fire at the academy completely flips his life upside down. When his brother, Tadashi (voiced by Daniel Henney), dies as a result, Hiro must lean on the people around him for support, including a very special bot his brother had been working on.

Baymax (voiced by Scott Adsit) is a health companion capable of diagnosing and treating just about any ailment in the film. He's an inflatable robot designed to care about those in need and he's absolutely adorable. His character design is one of his most lovable aspects, as this oversized clumsy marshmallow crashes into everything he comes in contact with. Aside from Baymax's lovableness, Big Hero 6 is a brilliantly written superhero story with heartwarming depictions of love, kindness, and how we all need a friend to lean on every now and then.

6 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2019)

Directed by Jon Watts

Image via Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Homecoming is officially where Spidey's MCU journey began following his assist in Captain America: Civil War. The first in the Web Slinger's trilogy is the one to introduce fans of this iconic character to the new portrayal and give this seasoned superhero a fresh story within a larger universe than previously seen.

Homecoming saw Peter desperately trying to get back into the game of heroes after his adrenaline rush from Civil War, and he was determined to prove himself to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). These movies did an incredible job of showing how Peter went from a kid to a man honing the responsibility of what it truly means to be Spider-Man. While the third is favored for many reasons, the first kicked it all off with an explosive introduction within the MCU and paved the road to success for this beloved franchise of three. Given how bittersweet the ending to No Way Home was, Homecoming will always be a chance to go back to happier times for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

5 'Megamind' (2010)

Directed by Tom McGrath

Image via Peacock

The creator of many memes, and although under-appreciated at the time, 2010s Megamind has expanded into a beloved animation with cult classic status. The movie stars the voices of many famous actors and is one of the best-written animated comedies of the decade. Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, Brad Pitt, Will Ferrell, and David Cross are some of the movie's notable voice cast.

From the minds of Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, this is an animated film likely to entertain those of all ages. Megamind follows the titular character on his antics as arguably the worst supervillain of all time within the fictional land of Metro City. Constantly losing to his archnemesis Metro Man, his failures, alongside the witty remarks of his sidekick, make for some hilarious scenes. Megamind is ultimately a fun, comedic, animated adventure with great rewatchability. But for someone who's never seen this little gem, it's more than worth the watch.

4 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Last year, the ending of the Marvel sub-franchise Guardians of the Galaxy broke millions of hearts, but where it all began was a completely different story. It was essentially a "black sheep" that may not have worked, and nobody could've imagined it would end up being one of the most beloved parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

GotG invited audiences into the superhero world outside of Earth, as Thor had done years prior, but stretching to further outreaches of the galaxy in which the MCU takes place. It tells the comedic story of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) as a band of misfits that come together in the face of imminent danger. The film is one of the MCU's funniest, and its characters are instantly likable. A go-to for many, Guardians is a happy flashback to simpler times of this extensive franchise and a reliable film for a rewatch in the face of darker recent years.

3 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Before the Spider-Man PlayStation games gave us an exciting playable adventure with Miles Morales, there came the start of a new trilogy and a refreshing take on an animated Spider-Man film. It explored Miles' own Spidey origin slightly different from the way the game chose to, and it had fans hooked from the moment they saw the trailer.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles and his newfound abilities in a perfect comic book-style animation with a mix of traditional hand-drawn methods and computer-animated technology, working together to create a captivating film style that audiences fell in love with. This movie is the first look into what became the exploration of Spider-People and the multiverse in which they reside. Easter eggs galore and a story easy to watch over and over again, this is a Spidey tale that will never get old. Following an unknown length of delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still in production, which gives audiences even more time to make sure they're all caught up with yet another rewatch of the original.

2 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

Image via 20th Century Fox

For a trilogy that was never meant to be, the Deadpool films have done incredibly well, and that's all thanks to the sheer determination of The Merc with a Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds. Without his perseverance and unwavering love for the character, who knows what would've happened to the fate of this iconic superhero movie?

The highly anticipated third installment, Deadpool & Wolverine, has fans even more excited now that Hugh Jackman is back in his perfect comic-style suit as The Wolverine. Audiences can expect endless fourth-wall breaks and all the swearing they could want, but none of it would be possible without the original 2016 success story, Deadpool. It was everything people wanted and essentially became a film for the fans, including Ryan Reynolds. Deadpool is a film that doesn't need a logical reason for a rewatch, but being action-packed, comedically perfect, and an all-around fun experience makes it very easy to do so.

1 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Audiences waited fourteen years for The Incredibles 2 to finally release following its iconic predecessor. Just shy of a decade and a half later, it happened, and it really was a film for the fans. With cinemas flooded with the teenagers and young adults who'd grown up with this superhero family, the wait was finally over, and people couldn't wait to see where that cliffhanger from all those years ago would ultimately lead.

It didn't disappoint. The Incredibles 2 followed the Parr family of five as the story picked up immediately following the original's ending. As the film progressed, new characters were introduced, and the goal of bringing Supers back into the spotlight entered full effect. Nostalgic for many, it was brilliant to see some new personalities, along with some familiar faces, Easter Eggs to the 2004 original, and a new adventure with one of the most beloved animated families of the 21st century. It meant a lot to those who waited for this highly anticipated sequel. Full of nostalgia and a gripping adventure, there'll never be a bad time to sit down and rewatch The Incredibles 2.

