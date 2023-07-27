New shows are constantly being churned out to the masses, with television lovers always clamoring for new and exciting binge-able content to dive into. But sometimes all you really want to do is return to a series you know and love, no matter how many times you've watched it.

Some might look to comedies for a good comfort binge, others to fantasy or sci-fi, but for others, it's the good old teen dramas that they keep going back to. Something about those teen shows just provides reliable comfort and enjoyment, and fans are happy to go back and watch them over and over again. According to Redditors, these are the teen drama shows that they'll always go back to for a rewatch.

10 '7th Heaven' (1996-2007)

7th Heaven was one of the ultimate family and teen dramas of the late 90s and early 2000s. The series followed the Camden family, led by the minister father and their seven children, through all their trials and tribulations of growing up and facing various issues in life.

The show was very popular in its time, lasting for an impressive 11 seasons, all the more to binge-watch during a rewatch. While many acknowledge that some things in the show have not aged well or are over the top and silly, fans still love the show's wholesome intentions and find the silliness fun and endearing. Reddit user CandyV89 says, "As someone pointed out, it’s ridiculous yet entertaining and reminds me of when I was a kid."

9 'My So-Called Life' (1994)

My So-Called Life may have only ran for one season, but it made a huge lasting impact. Starring a young Claire Danes, the show leaned heavily into teen angst and followed teenage Angela as she navigated issues with boys, sex, drugs, and everything else that came with being a high schooler.

Nearly 30 years after it first premiered, My So-Called Life still feels real and relevant for its depiction of the angst teenage experience. The fans continue to lament about how it was cut short, but it's also what makes it ideal for a quick rewatch. Reddit user gredgex shares, "My So-Called Life is absolutely timeless and somehow just gets better the most I watch it. Closest thing to a perfect show as far as I’m concerned."

8 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Gilmore Girls is the perfect combination of both a teen drama and an adult/family show as well. The series revolves around Lorelei and Rory Gilmore, a close mother-daughter duo who are navigating life in their small town, private schools, relationships, and Lorelei's strained relationship with her mother, Emily.

It's hard to resist the comforting pull of Gilmore Girls, time and time again. With the trademark quick-witted dialogue, the zany and quirky characters, the wholesome small town of Stars Hollow, and more, it's simply an enjoyable watch. Redditor RepulsiveMatter2333 explains, "Gilmore Girls! Not every single episode is a winner, but there's something comforting about the show as a whole that always brings me back to it."

7 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

XOXO, Gossip Girl. Narrated by an unknown mystery blogger called "Gossip Girl," the show follows the lives of privileged private school teens who live on New York's Upper East Side. For those who love to revel in lots of drama, gossip, and messy relationships, this is the ideal show.

After six seasons, Gossip Girl became a recognizable part of pop culture and remains beloved by its fans. It was even brought back for a reboot, but many felt it failed in comparison to the original they all knew and loved. When it comes to rewatchable teen dramas, multiple Redditors agree that Gossip Girl is one of the best go-to's, and every rewatch is an opportunity to catch new details.

6 'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Teen and family drama meets football in Friday Night Lights. The show provides insight into small-town life in rural America and how much centers around the high school football team. As the coach strives to lead the team to victory, both he and his team face family problems, difficult circumstances, pressures, and more.

The show's popular quote, "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose," became iconic and inspirational. The relationships and emotional impacts from the characters are what keep fans coming back again and again for more and make for great viewing material. Reddit user Pisani2302 states, "Friday Night Lights is the only one I watch on Repeat fairly regularly."

5 'Switched At Birth' (2011-2017)

What would happen if two babies were switched at birth and didn't find out until they were teenagers? That's exactly what happens in the teen drama Switched At Birth. When Bay and Daphne find out that the hospitals switched them at birth, their lives and their families are forever changed.

Switched At Birth was groundbreaking for being the first American television series to prominently feature deaf characters front and center and included sign language as one of the main languages in the series. With its compelling plot lines, intriguing characters, and of course, the drama, it's a show that numerous Reddit users love and can't help but want to rewatch.

4 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' (2001-2015)

There are many installments within the Degrassi universe, but there's only one Degrassi: The Next Generation. There was no teen issue left untouched in this series, whether it was eating disorders, assault, school shootings, relationships, sexuality, mental health, and more.

Some would argue that the 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation were the best of the Degrassi series. It's certainly a fan favorite and produced big stars like the now-successful rapper Drake. There are so many dynamic characters to follow, each facing their own unique sets of issues. Redditor Ally4179 shares, "Degrassi: The Next Generation has every bit of drama a show could ever have. Plus, it just gives me such major middle school and high school flashbacks when I watch."

3 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager' (2008-2013)

Starring Shailene Woodley, The Secret Life of the American Teenager dives into the issue of teen pregnancy. When 15-year-old Amy finds out she's pregnant, life turns upside down for her, her family, and her friends, in addition to relationships and other teenage issues.

Despite taking some heat from critics, The Secret Life of the American Teenager had a loyal fan base and a fair bit of success. The first season in particular was a smash hit, and fans keep returning to it over and over again. Many felt it reminded them of their own high school experiences. It's very binge-able, as Redditor Pleasant_Goal_6434 states, "I binged secret life sooo many times!"

2 'Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Teenagers and vampires always seem to be a winning combo, and nothing proves that more than The Vampire Diaries. When Elena first begins high school, little does she know all the supernatural horrors that lurk in her town, including that the handsome brothers Stefan and Damon are vampires.

The characters of Vampire Diaries go through many trials and tribulations throughout their 8 seasons, and fans could not get enough of the drama. It even went on to inspire some spin-off shows like The Originals and Legacies and is perfect for rewatching. Reddit user Mz_Gigglez825 says, "Please give Vampire Diaries a chance; it will have you crying so much; it’s a great show to watch and talk about with friends."

1 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999)

Freaks and Geeks is another show that many fans felt deserved more seasons. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a misfit teenager, his friends, and his sister, as they all struggle with high school life and everything that comes with it.

While it only ran for one season, that didn't stop it from becoming a beloved classic show that fans keep returning to. Fans love the sense of nostalgia they get from it, as well as the timeless, relatable content and clever writing. Redditor somuchsong shares, "I don't watch a ton of teen dramas, honestly, but the one I have watched dozens of times is Freaks and Geeks. That was a perfect season of television."

