Although some styles of film are bound to grow irrelevant over time, the Western genre isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It’s a genre that is almost as old as the cinematic art form itself, and the best Westerns of all time have continuously inspired new generations of filmmakers to take their own spin on Western archetypes and stories. The latest westerns made in recent years have helped open the genre up to an even more diverse set of storytellers.

The Western genre is one that inherently lends itself to rewatchability, as many entries in the canon are simply so entertaining that they demand multiple viewings to completely appreciate. Although there are many new Westerns that have established themselves as future classics, it’s often that the older films within the genre are most worthy of subsequent screenings, as their historical context makes them even more insightful. Here are the ten most rewatchable westerns.

10 ‘Red River’ (1948)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Considered to be one of the greatest achievements of director Howard Hawks’ career, Red River is an ambitious western packed with loaded commentary on the corruptive nature of capitalism. Although the film’s sweeping cinematography and breathtaking action sequences give it a high level of entertainment value that makes it worthy of several viewings, Red River was also notable for giving a darker role to John Wayne, an actor known for playing more heroic characters.

Red River has continued to provoke discussion over its shocking ending, which even started a feud between Hawks and Howard Hughes. It speaks very highly of Red River’s longevity that a film from the 1940s is still able to generate as much discourse as films released more recently. It’s also a great “gateway western” that may inspire younger viewers to get used to the genre to check out more classics.

Red River Release Date September 7, 1948 Director Howard Hawks

9 ‘High Noon’ (1952)

Directed by William Wyler

While many Westerns are highlighted by their epic length, High Noon manages to tell a complete and emotionally resonant story with a relatively brief running time. The film’s brevity is in no way indicative of its quality, as William Wyler’s thrilling adventure film examines how difficult it can be to choose between one’s professional responsibilities and personal desires. The film is anchored by Gary Cooper’s Academy Award-winning performance as Sheriff Will Kane, who may be the greatest protagonist in the history of the genre.

A truly rewatchable Western can balance different tonal elements and High Noon beautifully intertwines romance, intrigue, suspense, and action. The chemistry between Cooper and Grace Kelly ensures that this action-packed adventure never loses its heart, making it immensely rewatchable generations later. It’s also one of the most visually striking westerns of its era, and perfectly captures the conformity of a small American frontier town.

High Noon Release Date June 9, 1952 Director Fred Zinnemann

8 ‘Shane’ (1953)

Directed by George Stevens

Although the Western genre is often associated with “escapist” films that simply give the audience a break from their everyday lives, Shane was a noteworthy Western because of its moving dramatic story and insightful commentary on toxic masculinity. George Stevens’ ruthless western stood out in the 1950s due to its stone-faced protagonist and heightened sense of brutality; it continues to inspire films in other genres, including James Mangold’s superhero film Logan.

While it may be challenging to cope with the film’s heartbreaking ending, Shane is worth revisiting because of Alan Ladd’s great performance. As a fiercely loyal, deeply inspired, yet poignantly reflective gunslinger on the verge of retirement, Ladd’s performance as Shane embodies everything that a great Western protagonist could be. The film is also one of the rare westerns to receive serious awards acclaim, earning Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Shane Release Date April 23, 1953 Director George Stevens

7 ‘The Searchers’ (1956)

Directed by John Ford

While John Ford is perhaps the most famous and influential Western director in history, The Searchers remains the crowning achievement of his stacked filmography. While it certainly operates as an entertaining adventure epic, The Searchers is loaded with a grave warning about the seductive nature of violence and the dangers of obsessions. It’s a film that’s worthy of being meticulously watched over and over for its hidden details, as the film still provokes compelling fan theories to this day.

Although it was a breakout film for both Jeffrey Hunter and Natalie Wood, The Searchers is most notable for giving John Wayne one of his greatest characters. An intimidating veteran on a violent war path, Major Ethan Edwards set the template for what great anti-heroes in cinema looked like. Characters like Fight Club’s Tyler Durden (Edward Norton) or Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) would likely not exist without The Searchers.

The Searchers Release Date May 26, 1956 Director John Ford

6 ‘Rio Bravo’ (1959)

Directed by Howard Hawks

While it actually emerged due to a rivalry between Hawks and High Noon director William Wyler, Rio Bravo is certainly a timeless Western in its own right. Rio Bravo essentially set the mold for what a great “hangout” movie would look like, as a majority of its runtime is spent with the characters John T. Chance (John Wayne), Dude (Dean Martin), and Colorado Ryan (Ricky Nelson) as they keep track of a dangerous outlaw that is set to be freed by his violent band of supporters.

Although its third act contains some of the most lavish gunfights that Hawks ever put on screen, Rio Bravo is rewatchable because of its great dialogue. The hilarious banter between Wayne, Martin, and Nelson helps the film identify what three very different versions of a “Western hero” looks like, and the film remains a quotable classic to this day.

Rio Bravo Release Date April 4, 1959 Director Howard Hawks

5 ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (1960)

Directed by John Sturges

Remaking any film that has already been established as a classic is no easy task, as it is very challenging for a new version to live up to an original film that has become widely influential. However, The Magnificent Seven was a very creative remake that drew inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s classic adventure film Seven Samurai, and set it within the American wild west. While remaking a Kuroswawa classic is no easy task, director John Sturges embodied the spirit of the original film whilst taking advantage of the Western genre.

Ironically enough, The Magnificent Seven was actually remade once more in 2016 by director Antoine Fuqua in a version that starred Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt. Film fans may enjoy rewatching all three versions together and comparing what each one did differently, and how they reflect the changes in cinema over the years.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) Release Date October 12, 1960 Director John Sturges

4 ‘The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly’ (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone

While Sergio Leone made two Western classics, A Fistful of Dollars and For A Few Dollars More, the conclusion of his “The Man With No Name” trilogy is perhaps the most rewatchable of the entire franchise. The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly is one of the most visually striking westerns of all time and contains what may be the most infamous shootout in film history. The excellent score by Ennio Morricone remains a classic for a reason.

Despite a running time that nearly reaches the three-hour mark, the excellent performances by Lee Van Cleef, Clint Eastwood, and Eli Wallach ensure that the audience is never bored. Although it helps to have seen the film’s two direct predecessors, The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly tells a standalone story that doesn’t require knowledge of the previous two films in the series.

The Good the Bad and the Ugly Release Date December 23, 1966 Director Sergio Leone

3 ‘Once Upon A Time In The West’ (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone

As great as “The Man With No Name” trilogy was, Leone managed to top himself by making an even more rewatchable Western classic with his 1968 epic Once Upon a Time in the West. While it ostensibly told a similar story about outlaws and justice, Once Upon a Time in the West examined the end of America’s frontier era when the national railroad system began to put an end to the cowboy lifestyle. This historical insight made the film even more rewatchable.

Although its analysis of American history is interesting, Once Upon a Time in the West is packed with twists and turns that keep the viewers engaged. While Charles Bronson’s performance as “Harmonica” is one of the coolest Western heroes, Henry Fonda’s demented performance as the ruthless killer Frank was an unexpected casting choice that contrasted with his generally heroic characters.

Once Upon a Time in the West Release Date July 4, 1969 Director Sergio Leone

2 ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ (1969)

Directed by George Roy Hill

Few cinematic partnerships have been as successful as Robert Redford and Paul Newman, two A-listers of the Golden Age of Hollywood whose chemistry was completely unparalleled. While they would eventually reteam for the heist thriller The Sting and considered making a third project together, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was Redford and Newman at the peak of their star power. They starred as the titular outlaws in this fun historical fable that is packed with romance, intrigue, and humor.

Although the performances are reason enough to watch the film over and over again, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid also benefits from a great script by the screenwriting legend William Goldman. Goldman’s ability to synthesize the sincere and the sarcastic helped Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid feel more memorable during an era when Westerns were peaking in popularity.

1 ‘Unforgiven’ (1992)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Although he has perhaps directed and starred in more great westerns than any other person in cinematic history, Clint Eastwood managed to reflect upon his entire career with his 1992 masterpiece Unforgiven. Eastwood starred in the Best Picture-winning epic as Frank Munny, a past-his-prime gunslinger who is forced to return to the violent world of frontier justice that he had thought he’d left behind. It served as a bleak reminder of the perpetual violence that is intrinsic to the Western genre.

While both Eastwood and Morgan Freeman give nuanced performances as the protagonists, Unforgiven features one of the genre’s greatest villains ever in Gene Hackman’s Sheriff Little Bill. The excitement of seeing Munny face off with an antagonist who is actually more cruel than he is makes Unforgiven an imminently rewatchable entry in Eastwood’s extensive canon of Western classics.

