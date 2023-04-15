If there's anything that can be said about Star Wars fans, it's that they are passionate about their love for the franchise and its extensive lore and history. After years of thinking that Revenge of the Sith would be the last time we see a galaxy far, far away in live-action on the big screen, fans were elated and rejuvenated when The Force Awakens brought the series back into the center of pop culture. The resurgent sequel trilogy would be spearheaded by Rey (Daisy Ridley), who better represented the diversity of several generations of fans. There's plenty of love going around for strong female characters in Star Wars these days, but that hasn't always been the case. The fickle attitude of viewers would rear its head, and criticisms of Rey became commonplace soon after her debut. "How is she so good at flying?" fans would exclaim. "How could she hold her own in a lightsaber duel?" others would lament. "She's too perfect, she's a Mary Sue!" became the battle-cry for critical audiences. To be as blunt as those critics themselves, those complaints are the only things that have been entirely unrealistic. Rey's character and development were not as poorly written as some would like to make you believe. Coming from a reformed Rey-hater himself, it's time we finally put to rest the Mary Sue accusations and give her the overdue roses and credit that she deserves for bringing new life to the legendary space opera and keeping Star Wars alive and well for many more generations.

What Exactly Is a Mary Sue?

To even begin to understand the unfounded criticisms, let's define this "Mary Sue" label that people attribute to Rey. The term first appeared from a fanzine of another popular sci-fi franchise, Star Trek. Menagerie was a Star Trek fanzine created by Paula Smith and Sharon Ferraro that received countless fan-written stories that had a pattern of including a self-insert female characters that were consistently so perfect that all the other characters would fawn over them. Seeing this pattern led to the naming of Mary Sue, both to describe the character archetype and the types of stories she was in. Over time, the term has evolved into a character archetype attributed to female characters that are essentially too good to be true -- characters that seemed to be unexplainably talented, unreasonably attractive, and lacked flaws or weaknesses that made them compelling characters. Common criticisms of characters that were labeled as Mary Sues were that they felt poorly written and more self-insert wish fulfillment than genuinely compelling characters. The widespread use of the term has led to evolution of similar labels that apply to other types of characters, such as the "Gary Stu" for male characters or the "Manic Pixie Dream Girl," which is another entirely complicated archetype for female characters. However, the Mary Sue identification still remains prominent in the cultural zeitgeist, with Rey unfortunately becoming one of the go-to examples for the term. This shouldn't be the case though, as the set-up for Rey's skills and talents have always been included in her narrative arc. Her growth as a character has always been explained within the narrative, as long as you pay attention to important details. Giving her a more accurate analysis should properly debunk this accusation, highlighting the actual depth and development her character undergoes in her trilogy.

Why do People Think Rey is a Mary Sue?

So why do so many people call Rey, who will soon be returning to the Star Wars universe, a Mary Sue? The label first got attached to the character after her introduction in The Force Awakens, as fans saw Rey's skills and competence as unexplained and poorly written. However, a secondary look at her narrative arc and story beats should help to highlight the genuine character development and evolution that she undergoes to become a powerful and important player in the Star Wars universe. We met Rey as an orphaned scavenger on the desolate planet of Jakku, delving deep into crashed Imperial starships for spare parts to sell for morsels of food. As with all important Star Wars characters, her destiny quickly came to meet her, and she was whisked away on a planetary adventure. However, her talents and skills that made her indispensable to the Resistance would soon be nitpicked and criticized by fans. How could she be so good at flying the Millennium Falcon? How could she hold her own against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in a lightsaber duel, when he has had so many more years of training? These short-sighted observations directly led to Rey being identified as a Mary Sue, with all the negative associations around it.

But let's take a second look at these allegedly "unrealistic" moments in Rey's story. How could she fly the Falcon so adeptly? Her character was literally shown to have a competent understanding of spacecrafts from her years of scavenging and her use of an AT-AT as her actual home. So why shouldn't she have an understanding of the basic mechanics of flying a Star Wars ship? And even if she seemed exceptionally talented at flying, isn't that sort of how talent works? Talent is something that can be undiscovered and come naturally, and that's not even putting into consideration her Force sensitivity that surely contributed to her reflexes and precision. In the two trilogies before her, two Skywalkers demonstrated flying feats that are similarly, if not more, unreasonable than Rey. Anakin at 9-years-old successfully destroyed a droid ship, and Luke's Death Star tunnel run is still one of the most miraculous moments in the entire franchise. It's important to take a moment to double-check that we're not falling into double standards with fan commentary. The second main critique against Rey was her ability to hold her own against Kylo Ren in a duel. Well to begin with, Rey was an isolated individual in Jakku who had to learn how to defend herself with her staff for years, even as a young girl. That's more practical combat training than farm boy Luke ever had. And as a reminder, Kylo Ren had just undergone some incredible emotional trauma (which tends to happen after you commit patricide) and suffered some immense injuries from a Wookie bowcaster and a serious blow from Finn's (John Boyega) own attempt to use a lightsaber. Ren was unfocused and fighting with a handicap, but even still, Rey was never portrayed to actually be a superior fighter. Let's not be subversive and ignore all the set-up, circumstances, and Force connection that made these moments possible.

How did Rey Grow in the Sequels?

Of course, Rey's story arc was not entirely isolated in TFA, so how did her character develop in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker? In The Last Jedi, Rey trains under legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who begins her formal training with the Force. Throughout the film, a previously unseen Force connection between her and Kylo Ren develops, which comes to a head when faced with Supreme Leader Snoke. Ignoring his master's orders, Ren usurps his teacher, forcing him and Rey to fight his Praetorian Guard. The common critique here is based around the pair's synergy in combat and Rey's rapidly growing Force and combat skill. Once again, the set-up for these moments were already built up. The Force connection between Rey and Ren was integral to both their narratives, highlighting a connection between the two that transcended typical relationships. The Force has always been able to vastly increase a person's skill, so Rey's immense growth is entirely within the laws of the Star Wars universe. Her discovery of new Force abilities is not a retcon of the series but rather a result of continued growth and learning about the mysterious energy that is connected to the fabric of that world.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Rey reaches even further heights with her Force abilities. Empowered by past Jedi, she is able to redirect Palpatine's Force lightning and defeat the greatest threat to the universe. This is a moment of utter triumph, though the way she achieved that victory has been raises similar "Mary Sue" protestations. How could Rey pull off what other Jedi in the Star Wars universe have been unable to achieve? However, that critique misunderstands one of the most important aspects of Star Wars as a whole: the strengthening of future generations. The whole point of teaching a new generation is so that they can surpass those before them. Obi-Wan was only able to defeat Darth Maul because he saw why his master, Qui-Gon Jinn, could not. Anakin became the greatest duelist of his generation after learning from and defeating the previous holders of that title. Luke's absurd Force abilities were a direct legacy of generations of studies and history into the mystery of the Force. Rey is the direct successor to the most powerful and adept line of Jedi that the franchise has ever seen; when people get the best teachers and resources, they tend to have quite an advantage when it comes to their competitors. To some, it might seem unfair that Rey feels like one of the most powerful characters in the galaxy. After years of being connected to Luke and Anakin, the unfamiliarity with Rey and loyalty to previous characters makes sense. But the spirit of those previous Jedi would disagree; it was the greatest Force users of the previous generation that entrusted Rey to complete her destiny and save the universe from Palpatine. If Anakin, Luke, Obi-Wan, Yoda, and the other Jedi legends trusted Rey, it's time the fans do the same.

Fans will always find something to criticize, and while that can come from a place of love for the media, it can quickly devolve into echo chambers of negativity that tarnishes the reputation of characters that don't deserve it. Even if you're the staunchest hater of Rey, take a moment to step back from those predisposed ideas and look at her character again. Ultimately, Rey's actions and development throughout the trilogy, as well as Ridley's phenomenal acting, are integral reasons why Star Wars continues to be massively successful. So if you're excited about all the new works coming to the historic franchise, let's give some gratitude to the character that reawakened the Force in all of us.