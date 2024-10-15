Dennis Quaid already made headlines this year with his performance as Reagan, but now another film featuring the former U.S. President is making headlines. A new report from Variety revealed that Hope Davis, Branka Katic, and Aya Cash have joined the cast of Reykjavik, the upcoming political drama detailing the summit between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. Davis has been tapped to play Nany Reagan, alongside Jeff Daniels, who will star in the film as Ronald Reagan. Katic will play Raisa Gorbachev, wife of Mikhail Gorbachev, and Cash has been tapped to star as a young journalist covering the summit. Production on the project is set to begin later this week in Iceland, with Michael Russell Gunn writing, directing, and producing the film along with John Logan Pierson, who has also joined as a producer.

J.K. Simmons and Jared Harris have also been tapped to star in the film. Harris is best known for his work on the HBO limited series from Craig Mazin, Chernobyl, which saw him nominated for an Emmy. He's also famous for playing King George VI in The Crown and Lane Pryce in Mad Men, and he also toplined the first season of The Terror, which is streaming on Hulu. Simmons is best known for his role opposite Miles Teller in Whiplash, which won him his first and, thus far, only Oscar of his career. He's also famous for playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, and later in the Tom Holland-led MCU flicks as well. Daniels is a two-time Emmy Award-winner for his work in The Newsroom and Godless, and is also known for his role in Dumb and Dumber.

What Have the ‘Reykjavik’ Newcomers Been in Lately?

Cash is best known for her role as Stormfront in The Boys Season 2, and she'll next topline the spin-off prequel series, Vought Rising, along with The Boys Season 3 veteran, Jensen Ackles. Davis is known for playing Maria Stark in Captain America: Civil War, and she also recently starred in seven episodes of Succession. Katic is famous for her role as Tsarina Alix in The King's Man, and she also played Renata in Captain America: Winter Soldier, the housekeeper who gets shot by Robert Redford's Alexander Pierce.

Reykjavik is set to enter production this week but does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Cash in The Boys, now streaming on Prime Video.

