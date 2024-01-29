The Big Picture Daisy Ridley felt that the Reylo kiss in The Rise of Skywalker was earned and viewed it as a goodbye moment.

Rey's reaction to Ben's death was filmed separately and Ridley cried because it felt like a true farewell to the role.

Daisy Ridley will be reprising her role as Rey in a new Star Wars film, but details about the plot and release date are still unknown.

Ah, the Reylo kiss. The scene in The Rise of Skywalker that launched a thousand questions of whether open-mouth kissing someone for 30 consecutive seconds is actually romantic, or just something a pair of platonic besties do to say thank you. But what does Daisy Ridley think about the kiss? On a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the star of the Sequel Trilogy weighs in with her thoughts on "The Kiss."

When asked where she was at in that moment, Ridley — who can currently be seen in festival darling Sometimes I Think About Dying — told Horowitz that the scene was the very last she and Adam Driver filmed together before he wrapped, and added that the moment felt "earned" to her, saying:

"I felt like we all...it felt earned, and what was interesting again, I think, was intentionality. My feeling in that moment was that it was a goodbye, so that felt earned. Because, I mean, you could call a kiss a thousand things, but I felt like it was a goodbye, and that whole scene felt so emotional. I felt like I was saying goodbye to the job."

Ridley wasn't the only one left emotionally reeling after that moment, as Driver also told Rolling Stone back in 2019 that he left the set immediately after that scene and boarded a flight home, adding that he "was just sitting there in a daze," prompting a flight attendant to come and check on him. Meanwhile, in a comment that is sure to bring about a resurgence of Reylo fan theories about the end of the movie, Ridley then went on to add that while she and Driver filmed the kiss on his last day of principal photography, Rey's reaction to Ben's death wasn't filmed until she came back for pickups:

"Then actually we had to pick up something that was missed. So my very, very, very last day, we were doing various pickups and stuff, I had to literally sit and look, and the camera was coming away from me, and I guess I was looking at him. JJ was like "you good?" and I immediately started crying my eyes out, because it really felt like goodbye."

While fans of the Original Trilogy had to wait decades to see their heroes back onscreen, those of us who were captivated by Rey and her scavenger-turned-Jedi arc are far more fortunate. It was announced last spring that Ridley would be reprising her role as Rey in a new film helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. Ridley told Collider's Steve Weintraub last fall that the new film is "not what [she] expected," but that she's excited to start, and also revealed that she knows the story of "one film." Whether that means she's going to kickstart a new trilogy, or star in a stand-alone is thus far unclear, but for us selfishly, and personally, the more Rey we get the better.

As for whether that "goodbye" kiss was truly a goodbye, or will give way to an eventual Reylo reunion kiss? This is Star Wars. People come back from the dead all the time, and until then, delulu springs eternal.

There is currently no release date for Ridley's new Star Wars movie. In the meantime, fans can catch her in Sometimes I Think About Dying, in theaters now.

