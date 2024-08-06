The Big Picture Rez Ball, produced by LeBron James, tells a story of resilience through high school basketball and tradition among Native American teens.

The film's world premiere at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival promises a powerful narrative of hope and strength in the face of tragedy.

Based on the novel Canyon Dreams, Rez Ball sheds light on the Navajo high school basketball team's journey to the state championship.

Netflix has released the trailer for the LeBron James-produced feature, Rez Ball, starring Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, and Amber Midthunder. The film is based on a novel called Canyon Dreams, written by The New York Times journalist Michael Powell. Before its Netflix release, Rez Ball will have its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival.

Directed by Reservation Dogs' Sydney Freeland, the trailer opens with the death of Nataanii Jackson, the star player of The Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team. The news not only takes the wind out of the team, but it makes their opposition feel like they have power over them. However, the team's coach, Heather Hobbs (Matten) still has hope for these teenagers. So in preparation for their next game, The Chuska Warriors will be going back to "the old ways."

Aside from its Netflix release, Rez Ball was selected to be part of the Special Presentations section for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. Joining the sports drama are other notable titles, such as Without Blood, directed by Angelina Jolie, and Emilia Perez, starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña. Rez Ball was written by Freeland and Sterlin Harjo, and in 2021, James announced that he would be involved in the feature as an executive producer, along with the basketball star's production company, SpringHill Company, known for its involvement in other projects, such as Space Jam: A New Legacy.

What Is 'Rez Ball' Based On?

Rez Ball is based on a New York Times article by Powell, titled "A Season on the Rez," which later became a nonfiction novel called Canyon Dreams. The journalist spent time at Chinle High School and followed the Navajo high school basketball team as they aimed for the state championship. Not only did the article focus on the team's coach, Raul Mendoza, but it also put a spotlight on some of the team members. According to the book's description, both the article and Canyon Dreams showcase a story about triumph and hardship, and how sports can play a role in struggling communities.

Also starring in Rez Ball include Kauchani Bratt, Devin Sampson-Craig, River Rayne Thomas, Jojo Jackson, Dallas Goldtooth (Fallout), Cody Lightning, Ryan Begay (Fancy Dance), and Ernest Tsosie III (Better Call Saul).

Rez Ball will be released on Netflix on September 27, 2024.