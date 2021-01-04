The co-host of The Kingcast joins Matt and Adam to talk about a couple of brilliant musicians.

This week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by The Kingcast co-host Scott Wampler to talk about the scores of Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. Wampler is a die-hard Nine Inch Nails fan, so he walks us through the rise of that band, what they've meant to music, Reznor's move into scoring films with Ross, why some of their scores succeed while others have been somewhat forgettable, their new scores for Mank and Soul, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

