The Game of Thrones spin-off prequel series, House of the Dragon (HotD), is one of the hottest shows currently on television, proving to be a worthy follow-up to the hit HBO show. HotD has introduced an array of unique and well-developed characters, such as Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), but out of all the incredible players in this epic game for the Iron Throne, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen is without a doubt a popular favorite among HotD fans.

Played by the phenomenal Emma D'Arcy, Rhaenyra has become a well-rounded, detail-oriented character who is as wise as she is brave. She rules with a stern fist but isn't without a heart and empathy, which are all excellent qualities of a well-qualified ruler. As she tries to navigate her way to winning back her birthright, Rhaenyra has expressed a sense of wisdom and honesty with some of the show's greatest quotes that deserve immense recognition.

10 "You kneel quickly for a man so suddenly elevated."

"The Red Sowing" - Season 2, Episode 7 (2024)

At the beginning of Season 2, episode 7, "The Red Sowing," Rhaenyra meets Addam of Hull (Clinton of Liberty), who has bonded with the powerful dragon Seasmoke, but since Rhaenyra doesn't know how this happened, she is hesitant towards him during their first encounter. Considering her crown has already been stolen, it's understood that Rhaeynra is concerned about anyone who might pose another potential threat to her.

She makes her feelings crystal clear to Addam with a simple one-liner that speaks to her straightforward attitude and uncertainty about whom to trust these days. Rhaenyra is aware of the power one can have once they bond with a dragon and, since she has no clue who or how Addam bonded with Seasmoke, she doesn't hold back by questioning Addam's quick allegiance towards her.

9 "Now I have seen that your heart only belongs to you."

"Rhaenyra the Cruel" - Season 2, Episode 2 (2024)

After learning of Daemon's (Matt Smith) part in the murder of Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) son, Jaehaerys, Rhaenyra shares her genuine feelings about her husband and their relationship. She tearfully admits that she tried to trust Daemon and believe that he is capable of change, but after such a heinous act, she knows he will never be completely loyal to anyone but himself.

Rhaenyra's line is one of the series' best because it marks such a pivotal moment in the character's growth as well as her relationship with the Rogue Prince. She could have resorted to throwing insults at him, but her choice of words cut deep into Daemon more than any cruel words could ever. Unlike others who would yell and try to tear Daemon down, Rhaenyra is very much like her father and understands the importance of choosing her words carefully, especially when it comes to delicate matters of the heart.

8 "When dragons flew to war everything burned. I do not wish to rule over a kingdom of ash and bone."

"The Black Queen" - Season 1, Episode 10 (2022)

As recent events have led to an impending civil war between the greens and the blacks, Rhaenyra is not keen on shedding more blood than is necessary. While others around her think the dragons will be a valuable asset in combat, Rhaenyra knows the immense damage dragons can cause and her reply to her council basically showcases her restraint towards resorting to dragons entering the playing field.

In Season 1, episode 10, "The Black Queen," Rhaenyra's quote portrays a brutal image in viewers' minds and shows that she is not willing to sugarcoat the catastrophic damage dragons can have on the world. It also conveys her unwavering consideration for the realm and what a war fought by dragons could mean for the future of her people. Most rulers wouldn't hesitate to use everything they have, but Rhaenyra has a more empathetic approach, which is demonstrated in this epic House of the Dragon quote.

7 "Fire is such a strange power, everything that House Targaryen possesses is owed to it, yet it cost us both what we love."

"Driftmark" - Season 1, Episode 7 (2022)

Daemon and Rhaenyra have always had a special bond and, after the tragic death of Daemon's second wife, Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn), she seems to be the only one who could bring him some comfort. Rhaenyra mentions her own heartbreaking loss of her lover and the father of her children, Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), who was unfortunately killed in a fire.

In Season 1, episode 7, "Driftmark," Rhaenyra can't help but point out the irony of fire, which has been both a blessing and a curse for House Targaryen. The revelation adds another layer to Daemon and Rhaenyra's connection that inevitably brings them closer together. This quote brings a sense of bittersweet comfort to both of them, but it's also an additional similarity they share that leads to them acknowledging the power of their incredible bond.

6 "I have nothing more to tell you. It must be the dragon who speaks."

"The Red Sowing" - Season 2, Episode 7 (2024)

As dozens of people from King's Landing arrive at Dragonstone to try and claim a dragon, Rhaenyra prepares them for what they are about to do and the deadly consequences that come to those who fail. It's obvious that Rhaenyra is frightened and uncertain of how many of these brave volunteers will survive, but she shields her emotions with sharp, insightful words that put the entire scenario into perspective.

In Season 2, episode 7, "The Red Sowing," Rhaenyra takes the smallfolk to meet Vermithor, one of the unclaimed HotD dragons who could change the entire game in the series. Once the Bronze Fury has made his appearance, Rhaenyra says of the most symbolic quotes of the show's second season, making it one of the character's top-notch lines. Rhaenyra knows she can't do anything to help these poor unfortunate souls and before departing, she makes that obvious with this spine-chilling quote.

5 "It is my fault, I think, that you have forgotten to fear me."

"Smallfolk" - Season 2, Episode 6 (2024)

In Season 2, episode 6, "Smallfolk," Rhaenyra informs Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) that he has a distant relation to House Targaryen and asks him to try and claim a dragon. Darklyn humbly accepts and immediately agrees to try and bond with Seasmoke, but unfortunately, the dragon isn't a fan and sets him on fire. After the tragic failure and loss of a good man, Rhaenyra's Master of Coin, Lord Bartimos Celtigar (Nicholas Jones), is rambling on about the incident which only infuriates Rhaenyra.

Rhaenyra is just as devastated by Darklyn's horrific death, but she reaches her breaking point when Celtigar seems to have forgotten who he was speaking to and gives him a quick slap to the face. Her response to his actions is fitting and, as she has tried to be polite and respectful, she is fed up with her council only seeing her as weak and blatantly disrespecting her. Her action and follow-up line is a monumental moment in the character's growth, making it one of Rhaeynra's best quotes in House of the Dragon.

4 "I inherited eighty years of peace from my father, before I was to end it, I needed to know that there was no other path."

"The Red Dragon and the Gold" - Season 2, Episode 4 (2024)

When Rhaenyra returns to Dragonstone in Season 2, episode 4, "The Red Dragon and the Gold," she admits to everyone that she secretly went to King's Landing to speak with Alicent to see if there was any way to avoid igniting a war. As Rhaenyra's son, Jace (Harry Collett), begins to scold her about the risk she took, she quickly fires back at her oldest with her reason why, which speaks volumes about her views as a ruler.

Most people in Rhaenyra's situation would never have gone to the extent she did to try and see if there was any way a massive war could be avoided. Rhaenyra carries a heavy burden and, unlike those around her, she isn't as steadfast about raising the banners and accepting war as her only option. Jace is correct that she could have been captured or killed, but her choice of risking her own life in the hopes of saving thousands is incredibly admirable. Her response at this moment is one of the most powerful lines from Rhaenyra and also serves as another valid reason why she deserves to be on the Iron Throne.

3 "They must see in me a ruler. And symbols of authority are not jewels and gowns, but the shield and the sword."

"Smallfolk" - Season 2, Episode 6 (2024)

For the majority of her life, Rhaenyra has constantly had to prove her worth to those around her and as she grows more frustrated with her council, she admits how different things would be if she was a man in Season 2, episode 6, "Smallfolk." Underneath her fancy jewels and elegant gowns, she is a fierce and dominating force that many around her clearly underestimate. She might appear to be just a pretty face, but if given the opportunity, Rhaenyra could give any man a run for their money.

Rhaenyra's comparison is not only accurate but also sheds light on how she is still well aware that her gender holds issues even for those who have pledged them to her cause, deeming it one of the character's best quotes. While she understands she is the heir to the crown and can't risk being captured or killed, she also knows that if she were a man, her council wouldn't stop her from charging into battle. Rhaenyra is a wild spirit at heart and her quote in this episode is a solid reminder of her true nature as well as her distaste for the cards she has been dealt.

2 "We were always meant to burn together."

"Driftmark" - Season 1, Episode 7 (2022)

In Season 1, episode 7, "Driftmark," Rhaenyra confesses her love to Daemon, which he also feels towards her. After both of them lose the ones they love, Rhaenyra takes the series of tragic events as a sign from the universe that she and Daemon are truly meant to be and rule on the Iron Throne together. Her choice of words is poetic and romantic, but it also foreshadows their future together, which is as equally powerful as it is destructive.

Rhaenyra's quote in the episode reigns as one of the character's best, mainly because it signals a major turning point in her and Dameon's bond. Most people would say that they belong with someone, but in true Targaryen style, Rhaenyra beautifully uses fire as a metaphor for the undeniable love they share for each other. This is easily one of Rhaenyra's most memorable one-liners and commemorates a long-anticipated romance that fans have been waiting for all season.

1 "The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself."

"The Heirs of the Dragon" - Season 1, Episode 1 (2022)

At the beginning of Season 1, episode 1, "The Heirs to the Dragon," audiences are given a quick history lesson by D'Arcy off-screen, who explains the infinite rise of House Targaryen all leading up to King Jaehaerys (Michael Carter) choosing Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) as his successor to the crown. As the scene comes to an end, D'Arcy leaves viewers with the quintessential quote that ultimately sets the stage for the events that are about to unfold.

While Rhaenyra isn't seen on screen saying this specific quote, it is the character's all-time best quote of the show as it symbolizes the core conflict of the infamous Dance of the Dragons. Even though House Targaryen is presented as the most powerful house in the Seven Kingdoms, its biggest threat essentially lies within its own family tree. While most fans know about the downfall of the House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra's quote still leaves an ominous tone that is the perfect starting point for the brutal war to come.

