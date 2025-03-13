The battle for power in the Westlands continues with Season 3 of The Wheel of Time. Based on the long-enduring fantasy novel series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time is very much within the ranks of J. R. R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and George R. R. Martin’s “The Game of Thrones” series. Taking place within a magical world where magic is alive and only women can utilize it, the beginning of the series introduces Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of an extraordinary powerful all-female clan called the Aes Sedai with the ability to channel magic known as the One Power.

When Moiraine encounters five seemingly ordinary young adults — Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris/Dònal Finn), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), and Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins) — Moiraine believes that one of them is the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied figure who holds the actual power to save the entirety of humanity from the ancient evil Dark One, or instead bring destruction to the universe. As the new season approaches with branching storylines and newer regions to explore, here’s where you can watch and stream The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Is 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately, no. Season 3 of The Wheel of Time does not air on TV.

Is 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Streaming Online?

Yes! The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres with the first three episodes on March 13, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes stream each week until its season finale on April 17, 2025.

Can You Stream 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Without Prime Video?

Unfortunately, that wouldn't be possible. For those not on Prime Video yet, pricing starts at $14.99 per month, or $139 per year.

Watch the 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Trailer

Check out the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time Season 3 below:

“Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor, learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season Two, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark…no matter the cost.”

Season 3 of The Wheel of Time is based on the fourth installment of Jordan’s novel series, “The Shadow Rising”. Some notable highlights from the book include Rand’s rise among the Aiel, where she takes his leadership even more seriously and makes the journey for Rhuidean to fulfill the prophecy. Meanwhile, Perrin leads a battle as retribution against the Whitecloaks and the Trolloc threats. Viewers may also expect the fall of Tar Valon, in which Elaida overthrows Amyrlin Siuan Sanche, setting the stage for internal strife for power inside the White Tower. Taking audiences into new regions across Westlands, such as the deadly ports of Tanchico and the deserts of the Aiel Waste, the battle for power is just getting started in The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Other Shows Like 'The Wheel of Time’ to Check Out Next

‘Game of Thrones’ (2011 - 2019)

In the conniving, calculative world of Westeros, power-hungry families maneuver, scheme, and betray their way to the Iron Throne. From the acclaimed novels by Martin, Game of Thrones is a sprawling fantasy saga that follows the brewing tensions across its Seven Kingdoms. Primarily revolving around House Stark, the series introduces audiences to a myriad of clans who all share the urge to acquire authority, be it the House Targaryen or House Lannister. A series often celebrated and criticized, Game of Thrones has never been afraid to bewilder audiences with its shocking plot twists and questionable storylines (which many argue to have branched off from the original source material.) Although the series has ended, fans can tune in to the 2022 prequel series House of the Dragon and anticipate its upcoming spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.