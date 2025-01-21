We all know Rhea Ripley loves getting physical and never backs down from a fight. And her next one is a big one, as the WWE Women’s World Champion has officially issued a bold challenge to Nia Jax for a title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The animosity between the two big hitters escalated in dramatic fashion this week on WWE Raw. Before the show even went live, Jax ambushed Ripley as she arrived at the arena, setting the tone for what would become a chaotic night.

The feud kicked off last week on Raw when Jax had stuck her nose in where it didn't belong as Ripley was celebrating her WWE Women’s World Championship victory over Liv Morgan, but Jax wasn’t content with just interrupting Ripley’s celebration, oh no, she also entered into the Women’s Royal Rumble match on WWE SmackDown last Friday, taking verbal jabs at Bayley, who was sitting ringside. Never one to back down, Bayley hopped the barricade, and alongside Ripley, the two attacked Jax.

Come Monday night, Bayley — who has just transferred to Raw from SmackDown — faced off against Jax in a one on one encounter and, despite NXT's Roxanne Perez attempting to interfere, she put up a heck of a fight against Jax but was finally defeated. However, post-match, Ripley rampaged down the ramp and had a chaotic brawl with the powerhouse that required security to get involved. Good luck with that, guys. Ripley grabbed a microphone and laid down the challenge: a championship match against Jax at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

What Other Matches Will Be at 'Saturday Night's Main Event'?

It's a stacked show, in fairness. This one adds another marquee match alongside World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending his title against Jey Uso, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker putting his gold on the line against Sheamus, Braun Strowman taking on Jacob Fatu in what will be like two tanks hitting each other, and finally, a contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, moderated by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Rhodes and Owens also main evented the first episode of the revitalised Saturday Night's Main Event last month from the Nassau Colisseum in Long Island.

Stay tuned to Collider for full coverage of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will air at 8 PM ET on NBC this Saturday night, January 25.

WWE Raw Main Genre Sports Character(s) Randy Savage , Chris Masters , Maria , Konnor , Viktor , Jason Jordan , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Mike Knox , Rod Zapata - Referee , Harvey Wippleman , Jamie Noble , Kalisto , Dean Ambrose , Daniel Bryan , Self , Chris Jericho (archive footage) , Michael Cole , Ric Flair , Hunter Hearst Helmsley , BECKY LYNCH , Uncredited , JINDER MAHAL , Randy Orton Expand

Watch on Netflix